Players under Captains Anwar Ahmad, Maaz Malik, and Kieara Yasin are eligible to bid on this city. Due to limited jersey sizes, only these teams may participate in this bid.

Gaza (غَزَّة): Gaza City is located in the northern region of the Gaza Strip. Gaza in Semitic languages translates as “fierce” or “strong”, and is known as “the prized city”. Muslims referred to Gaza as "Ghazzat Hashem", in honor of the great grandfather of Prophet Muhammad (S) Hāshim ibn ʿAbd Manāf, who is buried within Gaza City. In 638 Gaza was conquered by Muslim forces under Amr ibn al-As. In the 1947 UN Partition Plan Gaza was assigned to Palestine but was occupied by Egypt after the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, and then by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 2005, Israel withdrew from the Gaza strip, and imposed a blockade under the Israeli Military Occupation since 2006.