JES PTA Blanket Sale Fall 2025

Snuggle up in school spirit with your Johnson Elementary plush blanket! The large size is 50" x 60" of cozy softness. Your order will not ship directly to you; you will be notified when your blanket is ready for pickup at the school. Your purchase supports the Johnson Elementary PTA in Bridgeport, WV. Proudly printed in the USA.

Snuggle up in school spirit with your Johnson Elementary plush blanket! The large size is 50" x 60" of cozy softness. Your order will not ship directly to you; you will be notified when your blanket is ready for pickup at the school. Your purchase supports the Johnson Elementary PTA in Bridgeport, WV. Proudly printed in the USA.

seeMoreDetailsMobile