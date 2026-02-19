Jessamine Pamper Me Spa Day

Enjoy full access to our Pamper Me Spa Day experience, featuring:
- Three interactive pampering stations
- Custom facial experience with professional color matching
- Additional spa-inspired self-care treatments
- Fresh fruit and water refreshments
This ticket supports our fundraiser to help send a chapter member to the ABWA National Conference for advanced leadership and professional development.
Come relax, connect, and make an impact.
Enjoy full access to our Pamper Me Spa Day experience, featuring:
- Three interactive pampering stations
- Custom facial experience with professional color matching
- Additional spa-inspired self-care treatments
- Fresh fruit and water refreshments
This ticket supports our fundraiser to help send a chapter member to the ABWA National Conference for advanced leadership and professional development.
Come relax, connect, and make an impact.