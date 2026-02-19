ABWA Jessamine Chapter

Hosted by

ABWA Jessamine Chapter

About this event

Jessamine Pamper Me Spa Day

7230 Mazyck Rd

North Charleston, SC 29406, USA

🎟️ General Admission – Pamper Me Spa Day
$25

Enjoy full access to our Pamper Me Spa Day experience, featuring:

  • Three interactive pampering stations
  • Custom facial experience with professional color matching
  • Additional spa-inspired self-care treatments
  • Fresh fruit and water refreshments

This ticket supports our fundraiser to help send a chapter member to the ABWA National Conference for advanced leadership and professional development.

Come relax, connect, and make an impact.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!