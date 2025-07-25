Jesus Take the City

Your name/business listed on our website and select printed materials
Includes all the above, plus social media recognition and a vendor space at the event
Includes all the above, plus logo placement on event signage, a special thank-you during the event, and the opportunity to speak or share a short message on stage
Combine as many $10 as you’d like to make a custom donation. Every contribution helps—and donors will be recognized on our social media as a thank-you for your support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!