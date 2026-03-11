JesusFest Event Registration and or Tier Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Nampa, ID 83687, USA
Select this One if you are a business that sells craft or retail goods or services transactions at the park that are not in the food category.
Select this if you are selling Food in a tent. (nothing with wheels)
Select this if you will be selling food and you will have a truck or trailer (must be parked on street)
Select this if you will be selling or providing services and or info and have a trailer or truck but do not have food to sell.
Select this for a 10 by 10 area. If you need more than one tent space please indicated this on your intake form. and in the notes section below. If you are selling something at the park still select this one if your primary platform is ministry.
Select this if you'd like to donate but you are not setting up your own space and you are not interested in any advertising in exchange.
Select this for Tier 2: Impact Sponsor ($500 Donation)
This is for the purpose of Advertising.
It will include Inclusion in our website directory.
Your primary contact information listed for direct outreach.
A custom 1–2 sentence excerpt highlighting your business or ministry’s mission.
Tier 3: Visionary Sponsor ($1,000 Donation)This is for the purpose of Advertising.
All benefits from Tier 2, plus: Your organization’s logo or a picture featured prominently next to your directory listing. on our website. Your name and logo displayed on all digital event materials, including a special “Thank You” section for our top donors.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!