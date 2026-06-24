Jethro’s 4th Annual Low Country Boil - Silent Auction

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This basket includes a $25 gift card to Las Salsas Mexican restaurant and $10 to Cup n Spoons Frozen Yogurt in Morganton.
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This bundle includes a super soft blanket and a $25 gift card from Maurices.
Starting bid
The crawdad’s MVP package is valid for one game during the 2026 season. It is an MVP package that includes four reserve seats, four meal vouchers, one parking pass and the MVP’s name announced over the PA.
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This basket includes a gift certificate from work of art hair artistry in Hildebran. The winner will receive an up to $150 color service.
Starting bid
This basket includes an El PortAl Mexican Grill gift at $25.
Starting bid
This basket includes beautiful, gold and silver necklaces with earrings, soft socks, hair, bows, and sunglasses all from Maurices in Morganton and ready to help you compliment your wardrobe.
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This basket includes body essentials from Maurices, a $30 gift certificate to Nails R Us and more!
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This stylish, modern, yet comfortable Enzo chair will be a perfect compliment to hear home. Value $450.
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This spa basket includes an bath bombs, a and most importantly, $20 to use at the nail and spa in Morganton.
Starting bid
This basket includes wonderful bath bombs, a cute Tumbler and a $30 gift certificate to fashion Max in Morganton.
Starting bid
This basket includes a super cute Sheffield home glass sipper, stress, relieving bath bombs and a $40 gift certificate to the Nail Lounge in Morganton.
Starting bid
This Maurices tote bag is perfect for hauling groceries or all of your things to the beach.
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Pest control treatment from Bonus Pest and Termite Control valued at $140.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!