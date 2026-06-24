A white shower stall with a white curtain is in the foreground, while a dark blue banner with text about a silent auction is in the background.
Jethro’s Community Outreach INC

Hosted by

Jethro’s Community Outreach INC

About this event

Sales closed

Jethro’s 4th Annual Low Country Boil - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

209 Church St NW, Valdese, NC 28690, USA

Date Night at Las Salsas & Cup n’ Spoon item
Date Night at Las Salsas & Cup n’ Spoon
$15

Starting bid

This basket includes a $25 gift card to Las Salsas Mexican restaurant and $10 to Cup n Spoons Frozen Yogurt in Morganton.

Maurice’s Blanket Bundle item
Maurice’s Blanket Bundle
$20

Starting bid

This bundle includes a super soft blanket and a $25 gift card from Maurices.

Crawdad’s MVP package item
Crawdad’s MVP package
$50

Starting bid

The crawdad’s MVP package is valid for one game during the 2026 season. It is an MVP package that includes four reserve seats, four meal vouchers, one parking pass and the MVP’s name announced over the PA.

Work of Art Hair Artistry Basket item
Work of Art Hair Artistry Basket
$60

Starting bid

This basket includes a gift certificate from work of art hair artistry in Hildebran. The winner will receive an up to $150 color service.

El Portal Mexican Grill Gift Card item
El Portal Mexican Grill Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

This basket includes an El PortAl Mexican Grill gift at $25.

Maurices Accessory Basket item
Maurices Accessory Basket
$15

Starting bid

This basket includes beautiful, gold and silver necklaces with earrings, soft socks, hair, bows, and sunglasses all from Maurices in Morganton and ready to help you compliment your wardrobe.

Spa day essentials with Nails R Us item
Spa day essentials with Nails R Us
$15

Starting bid

This basket includes body essentials from Maurices, a $30 gift certificate to Nails R Us and more!

Enzo Chair by Kellex item
Enzo Chair by Kellex
$100

Starting bid

This stylish, modern, yet comfortable Enzo chair will be a perfect compliment to hear home. Value $450.

Spa Day basket with Lucky Nail and Spa GC item
Spa Day basket with Lucky Nail and Spa GC
$10

Starting bid

This spa basket includes an bath bombs, a and most importantly, $20 to use at the nail and spa in Morganton.

Fashion and fizz basket item
Fashion and fizz basket
$10

Starting bid

This basket includes wonderful bath bombs, a cute Tumbler and a $30 gift certificate to fashion Max in Morganton.

Girls just wanna have fun item
Girls just wanna have fun
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes a super cute Sheffield home glass sipper, stress, relieving bath bombs and a $40 gift certificate to the Nail Lounge in Morganton.

Maurice’s Tote item
Maurice’s Tote
$8

Starting bid

This Maurices tote bag is perfect for hauling groceries or all of your things to the beach.

Pest Control Treatment item
Pest Control Treatment
$60

Starting bid

Pest control treatment from Bonus Pest and Termite Control valued at $140.

Pest Control Treatment from Bonus item
Pest Control Treatment from Bonus
$60

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!