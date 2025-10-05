Jets vs. Cowboys Experience - October 5, 2025

Two Chances of Winning
$20

1st place – 2 tickets for the EY Coaches Club

ALL-INCLUSIVE upscale food and soft drinks included.

1 Parking Pass

Section 114, Row 24, Seats 1 & 2
Located at midfield, behind the Jets Bench (Valued at $2000)

 

2nd place – 4 tickets for Mezzannine Club Prime

Winners have access to a climate-controlled club lounge which features upscale food and beverage options.

1 Parking Pass

Section 13, Row 11, Seats 5-8
Located at midfield of the Mezzanine Level (Valued at $1800)

