Eaglecrest Wrestling Club

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Eaglecrest Wrestling Club

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Jewel Abney - Sponsor My Uniform 2025-2026

Custom Singlet item
Custom Singlet
$50

It wouldn’t be a new season without fresh, stylish singlets showing off our 2025–2026 Eaglecrest pride! We can’t wait to hit the mat and show off our new design in action.

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Warm up shirts item
Warm up shirts
$50

When we’re not on the mat, our practice gear needs to be just as stylish and durable — built to handle all the sweat, grit, and hard work (and to help us avoid that dreaded ringworm!). Cool, right?

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Warm up pants item
Warm up pants
$50

Practice pants that can handle the grind! Durable, sweat-proof, and stylish — perfect for keeping us tough (and ringworm-free) all season long.

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EHS Girls Wrestling T-shirt item
EHS Girls Wrestling T-shirt
$30

You can also sponsor my team t-shirt, which I’ll wear proudly around town and at every competition as we represent Eaglecrest and take on cities across the state.

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My Season's Dues item
My Season's Dues
$120

Feeling extra generous? Thanks to rising costs and travel expenses (yep, even wrestling isn’t safe from inflation!).

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The Ultimate Package item
The Ultimate Package
$300

Don’t feel like shopping? No worries — you can sponsor my singlet, shirts, sweats, and fees in one easy swoop! 🥇

It’s the ultimate “skip the store and still be a hero” move. 😂 Some families prefer to just cover the cost instead of picking items — and it’s honestly the sweetest thing ever.

Thanks for keeping me geared up and ready to wrestle!

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Add a donation for Eaglecrest Wrestling Club

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!