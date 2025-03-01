Jewels of Essence “Legacy in Motion”

Essence Supporter
$10

Monthly impact updates- Name listed on website- Early access to event registration Free entry to one community workshop- Digital badge for social media

Empowerment Partner
$25

Monthly impact updates- Name listed on website- Early access to event registration Free entry to one community workshop- Digital badge for social media VIP seating at Echoes & Eras- Recognition on event signage- Jewels of Essence welcome gift

Founding Jewel
$50

Monthly impact updates- Name listed on website- Early access to event registration Free entry to one community workshop- Digital badge for social media VIP seating at Echoes & Eras- Recognition on event signage- Jewels of Essence welcome gift Invitation to exclusive planning session- Lifetime recognition on Legacy Wall

