Jewish After School Program at North County Mall

Jewish After School Program for ages 4-12
Each Monday afternoon at North County Mall in Escondido, children will enjoy:
Stories that bring Jewish history and values to life
Crafts inspired by holidays, traditions, and culture
Cooking delicious Jewish recipes they can share at home
Games & Activities that build friendships and laughter
Trips & Adventures filled with hands-on learning and discovery
This session will highlight the High Holidays and more!
Mondays at North County Mall, Escondido
Kids will love a weekly dose of stories, crafts, cooking, games, and trips—all filled with Jewish holidays, celebrations, culture, and identity.
Fun. Friendship. Jewish pride!
This session will highlight Chanukah, Tu B'shvat and more.
This session will cover Purim, Pesach, Lag B'omer and so much more.
