Jewish After School Program at North County Mall 2026-2027

Jewish After School Program for ages 4-12

Each Monday afternoon at North County Mall in Escondido, children will enjoy:

Stories that bring Jewish history and values to life

Crafts inspired by holidays, traditions, and culture

Cooking delicious Jewish recipes they can share at home

Games & Activities that build friendships and laughter

Trips & Adventures filled with hands-on learning and discovery





Each 3 month session will highlight the Jewish Holidays of the season and so much more!