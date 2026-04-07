Hosted by

Jewish Center For Justice

About this event

Jewish Center For Justice's Sea the Change Silent Auction

Pick-up location

11960 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA

(4) Dodger Dugout tickets + VIP parking; June 17 12:00 pm item
(4) Dodger Dugout tickets + VIP parking; June 17 12:00 pm
$1,200

Starting bid

Take me out to the ballgame and experience the thrill of Major League Baseball with 4 Dugout Club seats at the iconic Dodger Stadium. You'll feel the energy as you sit in the best premium seats in baseball with seats right behind the opposing teams dugout.
- 4 Premium Dugout Club Seats
- All-inclusive gourmet buffet and non-alcoholic drinks
- VIP Preferred Parking Pass
- June 17th 12:00pm Vs. Tampa Bay Rays


Value $2,700

Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand

(2) 49er's Tickets Club Level at Levi Stadium item
(2) 49er's Tickets Club Level at Levi Stadium
$400

Starting bid

Cheer on the San Francisco 49ers in luxury with two (2) premium Club Level tickets at Levi’s® Stadium!

  • Club ticketholders enjoy a superior gameday experience, featuring upscale dining options, full-service bars, and private restrooms, providing a perfect escape from the crowds to enjoy premium food and beverage. Avoid the long lines with a private club entrance and enjoy the game in comfort, regardless of the weather.
  • Game Date: to be mutually agreed upon between donor and winner once the 2026 NFL schedule is confirmed.

Value $990

Generously donated by Ellie Caple

(4) Angel City Club Tickets July 3 7:00pm item
(4) Angel City Club Tickets July 3 7:00pm
$250

Starting bid

Premium Founders Club Package for ACFC vs. Orlando Pride on Friday, July 3rd at 7pm.

  • This package includes four (4) exclusive seats in the prestigious Founders Club Level at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Section B Row D seats 15 - 18.
  • Prime Seating: Luxurious padded seats with excellent views on the Founders Level (West side).
  • Exclusive Lounge Access: Access to the private, open-concept Founders Club indoor lounge.
  • All-Inclusive Dining & Drinks: Complimentary upscale buffet, stadium fare (hot dogs, pretzels, snacks), house beer, wine, soda, and water.
  • Premium Comfort: Climate-controlled lounge access featuring scenic views of the pitch.
  • VIP Access: Use of the dedicated VIP stadium entrance.

Value $585

Generously donated by Brian and Heather Lazarus

(2) Tickets to a UCLA Big Ten Men's Basketball Game item
(2) Tickets to a UCLA Big Ten Men's Basketball Game
$250

Starting bid

(2) tickets to a UCLA Men's Basketball game during the 2026 - 2027 Big Ten Season - game to be determined between donor and winner once season is announced.


Value: $650

Generously donated Justin Harelik

Round of Golf for (2) at Riviera Country Club item
Round of Golf for (2) at Riviera Country Club
$300

Starting bid

Premier Tournament Day Experience featuring 18 holes of iconic golf on a championship course, followed by lunch overlooking the Pacific Palisades canyon. Join Harry and Teddy Levitt at Riviera Country Club for this exclusive outing. Date/Time to be mutually determined between donor and winner.


Value $600

Generously donated by Harry Levitt

(2) tickets to the Ariana Grande Concert June 14 item
(2) tickets to the Ariana Grande Concert June 14
$600

Starting bid

(2) premium industry seats for the Ariana Grande concert on June 14 at the Crypto.com Arena.


Value Priceless

Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand

The Sound of Music @ Pantages May 21 7:30pm item
The Sound of Music @ Pantages May 21 7:30pm
$150

Starting bid

The Hills are Alive with the Sound of Music.
(2) Tickets to The Sound of Music at the Pantages Theater, Thursday, May 21st 7:30 pm - Limited Engagement in LA
Orchestra Row D, Seats 112 and 113


Value $400

Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand

(2) Tickets to Hell's Kitchen @ Pantages May 31 6:30pm item
(2) Tickets to Hell's Kitchen @ Pantages May 31 6:30pm
$150

Starting bid

"Experience Where Dreams Begin"
(2) Tickets to Hell's Kitchen at the Pantages Theater, Sunday, May 31, 6:30 pm - Limited Engagement in LA
Orchestra Row F, Seats 301 and 302


Value $400

Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand

(2) tickets to “MASTER HAROLD”...AND THE BOYS, Friday, May 8 item
(2) tickets to “MASTER HAROLD”...AND THE BOYS, Friday, May 8
$95

Starting bid

(2) tickets to “MASTER HAROLD”...AND THE BOYS at the Geffen theater playhouse on Friday, May 8 at 8:00 pm.


Value: $170

Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand

(2) Disneyland/California Adventure park hopper passes item
(2) Disneyland/California Adventure park hopper passes
$300

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable day at the Disneyland Resort! This package includes two (2) 1-Day Park Hopper tickets allowing you to experience the magic of both Disneyland Park and California Adventure on the same day. The tickets are valid until the end of 2026, and reservations are required. Tickets will be emailed to winner after auction closes.


Value $600

Generously donated by Ilana McBride

(2) Disneyland/California Adventure park hopper passes item
(2) Disneyland/California Adventure park hopper passes
$300

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable day at the Disneyland Resort! This package includes two (2) 1-Day Park Hopper tickets allowing you to experience the magic of both Disneyland Park and California Adventure on the same day. The tickets are valid until December 18, 2026, and reservations are required. Tickets will be emailed to winner after auction closes.


Value $600

Generously donated by Phil Dornfeld

Brunch for (2) Peninsula Beverly Hills Belvedere Restaurant item
Brunch for (2) Peninsula Beverly Hills Belvedere Restaurant
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy Brunch for Two at the Belvedere Restaurant at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.


This certificate is valid for one year from date of issue.


Reservations required and subject to availability and black-out dates including July and August, large events, award shows, and holidays.


This certificate must be identified when making your reservation and the original presented upon arrival. Expiration date of 4/30/2027


Value $250

Generously donated by the Peninsula Beverly Hills

Artisan Blue Kyanite & Swarovski Hamsa Set + $50 certificate item
Artisan Blue Kyanite & Swarovski Hamsa Set + $50 certificate
$75

Starting bid

Gems By M. Kyanite necklace with swarovski crystal Hamsa, 18K gold fill adjustable clasp. Matching Kyanite bracelet. Bracelet is adjustable and 18K gold fill hardware. Elevate your collection with this exquisite handcrafted set by Gems By M. This set features a stunning necklace and matching bracelet made from rich, natural blue kyanite—a stone known for promoting calm, inner peace, and communication.

  • Necklace: Features a delicately crafted Hamsa pendant embellished with sparkling Swarovski crystals, designed to symbolize protection and luck.
  • Bracelet: A matching, adjustable kyanite bead bracelet with 18K gold fill hardware.
  • Components: All metal components are high-quality 18K gold fill, ensuring lasting shine and durability.
  • Hardware: Adjustable clasps on both pieces ensure a perfect fit.
  • Style: Minimalist yet meaningful, perfect for everyday luxury or special occasions.

Key Details:

  • Stones: Natural Blue Kyanite, Swarovski Crystals
  • Metal: 18K Gold Filled
  • Components: Necklace + Adjustable Bracelet

Value $250

Generously donated by Michelle Sampson

14 Karat Rose Gold Heart Mounted Necklace item
14 Karat Rose Gold Heart Mounted Necklace
$1,500

Starting bid

Romantic, modern statement piece. Elevate your look with this romantic heart pendant necklace, crafted from polished 14k rose gold. This piece features a beautifully mounted design studded with 0.83 ct tw natural round-cut diamonds, offering sparkling G-H color and eye-clean SI clarity. This delicate yet sturdy heart hangs gracefully from a matching chain.


Value $3,800

Generously donated by XIV Karats

Alma IQ™: See Beneath the Surface item
Alma IQ™: See Beneath the Surface
$150

Starting bid

Skin Analysis with ALMA IQ. An advanced skin analysis device designed to provide a comprehensive evaluation of your skin's health. ALMA IQ detects a wide range of skin concerns that may not be visible to the naked eye.


The Alma IQ skin analysis system is a high-tech, AI-powered diagnostic tool that provides a comprehensive, 360° evaluation of skin health using advanced, multi-spectral imaging to detect issues not yet visible to the naked eye. It uses ten specialized light modes, including True UV and Polarized light, to analyze deeper skin layers in under 10 seconds.


Value $350

Generously donated by Rapaport Dermatology

5-Session Body Reset: Shiftwave + Red Light Therapy item
5-Session Body Reset: Shiftwave + Red Light Therapy
$400

Starting bid

  • The Experience: Over five sessions, you will recline into a zero-gravity, immersive environment where you experience a total-body "exhale". This isn’t just relaxation; it’s a guided, data-driven reset of your autonomic nervous system, using patterned, rhythmic vibration and targeted light therapy to unlock deep recovery.
  • How it Works (Synergy):
    • Shiftwave Pro: Uses synchronized vibration, breathwork, and audio to calm the nervous system at its root, dropping cortisol, lowering stress, and clearing cognitive load.
    • RedVive Red Light Therapy: Penetrates deep into tissue to improve circulation, relieve inflammation, and fuel your cells with energy (ATP) for repairing tissues.
  • 5-Session Impact: While some feel immediate results, a 5-session package allows you to deeply reduce built-up stress, improve sleep, and feel significantly lighter and clearer in your mind and body.

This 5-session package combines two powerful, non-invasive modalities—Shiftwave Pro’s nervous system regulation and RedVive’s red light therapy—to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree,, full-body recovery experience. The sessions are designed to move you from a state of high-stress to profound relaxation and healing.


Value $1,000

Generously donated by Orthohealing Center

Frank Family Vineyards - 12 bottle case item
Frank Family Vineyards - 12 bottle case
$750

Starting bid

6 bottles - 2016 Frank Family Vineyards Cameras Chardonnay is a full-bodied, classically styled Californian Chardonnay known for its creamy texture balanced by crisp. Lively acidity. It features rich flavors of lemon curd, yellow apple, and toasted brioche with - 14.2% alcohol. Aged 9-10 months in French oak. 


6 bottles - Chateau Tripling Mondot finds it home in Saint-Emilion, and its colorful history dates back to the 17th century when it was founded by the Seze family. The estate has changed ownership multiple times over the generations, but under the current ownership there has been a push to embrace contemporary winemaking techniques. 1989 marked the first great vintage of the modern era and they haven’t looked back sine. The revamping and reconstruction was completed in 2008. The Tripling Mondot team has learned to embrace their unique, cool, last to harvest terroir to produce rich, dark and sumptuous wines. 


Value $1,800

Generously donated by Frank Family Vineyards

Fingers Crossed 2023 VINTAGE "Brain Teaser" 6 bottle case item
Fingers Crossed 2023 VINTAGE "Brain Teaser" 6 bottle case
$550

Starting bid

A custom wood box that contains six bottles, two of each wine: 2x Chardonnay, 2x Red Wine (GSM+) and 2x Syrah.


Fingers Crossed is an artisanal Rhône-based winery in the Ojai Valley. Owners and winemakers Nikolas and Julia Krankl are from Sine Qua Non lineage and hyper-focused on quality over quantity, producing a miniscule 1,900 cases annually. Nik grew up eating grilled cheese and chocolate chip cookies at his aunt Nancy Silverton’s La Brea Bakery and Campanile, while Julia spent every summer working at her family’s art gallery.  


Following in the footsteps of his iconic food and wine family, Nik fell in love with coffee in Italy as a teen, culminating in opening an
award-winning coffee shop outside Boston alongside Julia; ultimately becoming a barista champion. Nik worked with Nancy and other top chefs in Los Angeles as a coffee consultant until he got the itch to learn winemaking in 2012. He trained with Jim Binns of Andremily
and Manfred Krankl of Sine Qua Non and in 2017, launched his own label alongside Julia, a Harvard
and UCLA-trained doctor, author, and TEDx speaker.  


The Fingers Crossed style is unabashedly Californian; sun-kissed wines that are decadent, perfumed, opulent  and regal, yet remain light on
their feet. The couple sources pristine grapes from a who’s who of Santa Barbara County’s  Grand Cru vineyards including Bien Nacido, Stolpman, and Sanford and Benedict. Each year, Nikolas and Julia craft their own distinctive artwork for their bottles and custom wooden boxes, which change annually to express the individuality of each new vintage. Through
ever-evolving art mediums such as photography, woodcuts, Polaroid emulsion lifts, paint and collage – every label tells a story.


Despite their limited production, Nikolas and Julia Krankl have been recognized by renowned wine reviewers Lisa Perotti Brown, Antonio Galloni, James Suckling, Jeb Dunnuck and Erin Brooks. They have been called “rising stars,” and by their second vintage had already scored a perfect 100-points for their 2018 Syrah, “Off The Record” and then again for their 2022 Syrah, “Life and Death.” Their wines have garnered high praise from
Rhône-expert Jeb Dunnuck, scoring 96+ on every wine they have produced.


They have been featured in Decanter magazine, Hospice du Rhône at Blackberry Farm, Ojai FOOD + WINE at the Ojai Valley Inn, Raked Ranch, Wine Business Monthly and Loam Baby. They were named one of Jeb Dunnuck’s Top Wines of 2020, 2023, and 2025; Decanter’s 30 Top Buys American Syrah in 2024; Robert Parker Wine
Advocate’s Top 100 Wine Discoveries in 2020; R.H. Drexel’s Top 50 Wines of 2023; and James Suckling’s Top 100 USA Wines 2024. These  meticulously-crafted, special occasion wines prove to be hard to find, but worth pursuing.


Value: $1,250

Generously donated by Jeffrey Westheimer

LEGO Pac-Man Arcade: Interactive 1980s Display Set item
LEGO Pac-Man Arcade: Interactive 1980s Display Set
$75

Starting bid

Pacman arcade game (not a functional arcade game) but all the features and fun - 2651 pieces and 1 mini fig

  • "Bring the nostalgia of the 80s home! This LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade set offers a deep, satisfying build that results in a gorgeous interactive display, featuring a hand-cranked mechanical maze, illuminated coin slot, and a charming arcade scene vignette."

The finished set measures over 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide, and 7 in. (17 cm) deep, making it a perfect centerpiece for a gaming room.


Value $270

Generously donated by Lego

Mattel Pop Culture Toys for the Collector item
Mattel Pop Culture Toys for the Collector
$150

Starting bid

The ideal toy box for the collector

  • Hot Wheels 1:16 scale '15 Audi R8 LMS building set.
  • Magic 8 Ball X MoMA Alma Woodsey Thomas
  • Polly Pocket x The Office Best Boss Mug Compact, Dunder Mifflin Character Set Collectible Toy
  • Little People Collector x Clueless 30th Anniversary Figure Set
  • Barbie Ted Lasso Rebecca Welton Doll

Value $300

Generously donated by Mattel

Mattel Toybox Treasures item
Mattel Toybox Treasures
$150

Starting bid

  • Hot Wheels Car 5 Pack
  • Super Mario Magic 8 Ball
  • Uno Keiichi Tanaami
  • Barbie in Inline Skating Outfit – Barbie The Movie
  • Mini BarbieLand Mojo Dojo Casa House

Value $300

Generously donated by Mattel

3 Month Vivrelle membership item
3 Month Vivrelle membership
$250

Starting bid

Join an exclusive membership that unlocks access to a vast, one-of-a-kind designer closet filled with tens of thousands designer handbags.


Value $417

Generously donated by Vivrelle

6 month Vivrelle membership item
6 month Vivrelle membership
$500

Starting bid

Join an exclusive membership that unlocks access to a vast, one-of-a-kind designer closet filled with tens of thousands designer handbags.


Value $834

Generously donated by Vivrelle

1 year Vivrelle membership item
1 year Vivrelle membership
$1,000

Starting bid

Join an exclusive membership that unlocks access to a vast, one-of-a-kind designer closet filled with tens of thousands designer handbags.


Value $1668

Generously donated by Vivrelle

Cannabis Gift Basket #1 item
Cannabis Gift Basket #1
$150

Starting bid

Our team has curated the perfect cannabis variety basket for every kind of experience. From gummies to flower to pre-rolls and everything in between. Whether you’re looking to relax, laugh, unwind, or become suddenly passionate about snacks, this basket has you covered.


Bid high and enjoy the perfect vibe.


Value: Priceless


Generously donated by Rabbi Joel Simonds

Cannabis Gift Basket #2 item
Cannabis Gift Basket #2
$150

Starting bid

Our team has curated the perfect cannabis variety basket for every kind of experience. From gummies to flower to pre-rolls and everything in between. Whether you’re looking to relax, laugh, unwind, or become suddenly passionate about snacks, this basket has you covered.


Bid high and enjoy the perfect vibe.


Value: Priceless


Generously donated by Rabbi Joel Simonds

Cannabis Gift Basket #3 item
Cannabis Gift Basket #3
$150

Starting bid

Our team has curated the perfect cannabis variety basket for every kind of experience. From gummies to flower to pre-rolls and everything in between. Whether you’re looking to relax, laugh, unwind, or become suddenly passionate about snacks, this basket has you covered.


Bid high and enjoy the perfect vibe.


Value: Priceless


Generously donated by Rabbi Joel Simonds

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