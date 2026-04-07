Jewish Center For Justice's Sea the Change Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Take me out to the ballgame and experience the thrill of Major League Baseball with 4 Dugout Club seats at the iconic Dodger Stadium. You'll feel the energy as you sit in the best premium seats in baseball with seats right behind the opposing teams dugout.
- 4 Premium Dugout Club Seats
- All-inclusive gourmet buffet and non-alcoholic drinks
- VIP Preferred Parking Pass
- June 17th 12:00pm Vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Value $2,700
Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand
Starting bid
Cheer on the San Francisco 49ers in luxury with two (2) premium Club Level tickets at Levi’s® Stadium!
Value $990
Generously donated by Ellie Caple
Starting bid
Premium Founders Club Package for ACFC vs. Orlando Pride on Friday, July 3rd at 7pm.
Value $585
Generously donated by Brian and Heather Lazarus
Starting bid
(2) tickets to a UCLA Men's Basketball game during the 2026 - 2027 Big Ten Season - game to be determined between donor and winner once season is announced.
Value: $650
Generously donated Justin Harelik
Starting bid
Premier Tournament Day Experience featuring 18 holes of iconic golf on a championship course, followed by lunch overlooking the Pacific Palisades canyon. Join Harry and Teddy Levitt at Riviera Country Club for this exclusive outing. Date/Time to be mutually determined between donor and winner.
Value $600
Generously donated by Harry Levitt
Starting bid
(2) premium industry seats for the Ariana Grande concert on June 14 at the Crypto.com Arena.
Value Priceless
Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand
Starting bid
The Hills are Alive with the Sound of Music.
(2) Tickets to The Sound of Music at the Pantages Theater, Thursday, May 21st 7:30 pm - Limited Engagement in LA
Orchestra Row D, Seats 112 and 113
Value $400
Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand
Starting bid
"Experience Where Dreams Begin"
(2) Tickets to Hell's Kitchen at the Pantages Theater, Sunday, May 31, 6:30 pm - Limited Engagement in LA
Orchestra Row F, Seats 301 and 302
Value $400
Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand
Starting bid
(2) tickets to “MASTER HAROLD”...AND THE BOYS at the Geffen theater playhouse on Friday, May 8 at 8:00 pm.
Value: $170
Generously donated by Todd and Doreen Gelfand
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the Disneyland Resort! This package includes two (2) 1-Day Park Hopper tickets allowing you to experience the magic of both Disneyland Park and California Adventure on the same day. The tickets are valid until the end of 2026, and reservations are required. Tickets will be emailed to winner after auction closes.
Value $600
Generously donated by Ilana McBride
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable day at the Disneyland Resort! This package includes two (2) 1-Day Park Hopper tickets allowing you to experience the magic of both Disneyland Park and California Adventure on the same day. The tickets are valid until December 18, 2026, and reservations are required. Tickets will be emailed to winner after auction closes.
Value $600
Generously donated by Phil Dornfeld
Starting bid
Enjoy Brunch for Two at the Belvedere Restaurant at the Peninsula Beverly Hills.
This certificate is valid for one year from date of issue.
Reservations required and subject to availability and black-out dates including July and August, large events, award shows, and holidays.
This certificate must be identified when making your reservation and the original presented upon arrival. Expiration date of 4/30/2027
Value $250
Generously donated by the Peninsula Beverly Hills
Starting bid
Gems By M. Kyanite necklace with swarovski crystal Hamsa, 18K gold fill adjustable clasp. Matching Kyanite bracelet. Bracelet is adjustable and 18K gold fill hardware. Elevate your collection with this exquisite handcrafted set by Gems By M. This set features a stunning necklace and matching bracelet made from rich, natural blue kyanite—a stone known for promoting calm, inner peace, and communication.
Key Details:
Value $250
Generously donated by Michelle Sampson
Starting bid
Romantic, modern statement piece. Elevate your look with this romantic heart pendant necklace, crafted from polished 14k rose gold. This piece features a beautifully mounted design studded with 0.83 ct tw natural round-cut diamonds, offering sparkling G-H color and eye-clean SI clarity. This delicate yet sturdy heart hangs gracefully from a matching chain.
Value $3,800
Generously donated by XIV Karats
Starting bid
Skin Analysis with ALMA IQ. An advanced skin analysis device designed to provide a comprehensive evaluation of your skin's health. ALMA IQ detects a wide range of skin concerns that may not be visible to the naked eye.
The Alma IQ skin analysis system is a high-tech, AI-powered diagnostic tool that provides a comprehensive, 360° evaluation of skin health using advanced, multi-spectral imaging to detect issues not yet visible to the naked eye. It uses ten specialized light modes, including True UV and Polarized light, to analyze deeper skin layers in under 10 seconds.
Value $350
Generously donated by Rapaport Dermatology
Starting bid
This 5-session package combines two powerful, non-invasive modalities—Shiftwave Pro’s nervous system regulation and RedVive’s red light therapy—to provide a comprehensive, 360-degree,, full-body recovery experience. The sessions are designed to move you from a state of high-stress to profound relaxation and healing.
Value $1,000
Generously donated by Orthohealing Center
Starting bid
6 bottles - 2016 Frank Family Vineyards Cameras Chardonnay is a full-bodied, classically styled Californian Chardonnay known for its creamy texture balanced by crisp. Lively acidity. It features rich flavors of lemon curd, yellow apple, and toasted brioche with - 14.2% alcohol. Aged 9-10 months in French oak.
6 bottles - Chateau Tripling Mondot finds it home in Saint-Emilion, and its colorful history dates back to the 17th century when it was founded by the Seze family. The estate has changed ownership multiple times over the generations, but under the current ownership there has been a push to embrace contemporary winemaking techniques. 1989 marked the first great vintage of the modern era and they haven’t looked back sine. The revamping and reconstruction was completed in 2008. The Tripling Mondot team has learned to embrace their unique, cool, last to harvest terroir to produce rich, dark and sumptuous wines.
Value $1,800
Generously donated by Frank Family Vineyards
Starting bid
A custom wood box that contains six bottles, two of each wine: 2x Chardonnay, 2x Red Wine (GSM+) and 2x Syrah.
Fingers Crossed is an artisanal Rhône-based winery in the Ojai Valley. Owners and winemakers Nikolas and Julia Krankl are from Sine Qua Non lineage and hyper-focused on quality over quantity, producing a miniscule 1,900 cases annually. Nik grew up eating grilled cheese and chocolate chip cookies at his aunt Nancy Silverton’s La Brea Bakery and Campanile, while Julia spent every summer working at her family’s art gallery.
Following in the footsteps of his iconic food and wine family, Nik fell in love with coffee in Italy as a teen, culminating in opening an
award-winning coffee shop outside Boston alongside Julia; ultimately becoming a barista champion. Nik worked with Nancy and other top chefs in Los Angeles as a coffee consultant until he got the itch to learn winemaking in 2012. He trained with Jim Binns of Andremily
and Manfred Krankl of Sine Qua Non and in 2017, launched his own label alongside Julia, a Harvard
and UCLA-trained doctor, author, and TEDx speaker.
The Fingers Crossed style is unabashedly Californian; sun-kissed wines that are decadent, perfumed, opulent and regal, yet remain light on
their feet. The couple sources pristine grapes from a who’s who of Santa Barbara County’s Grand Cru vineyards including Bien Nacido, Stolpman, and Sanford and Benedict. Each year, Nikolas and Julia craft their own distinctive artwork for their bottles and custom wooden boxes, which change annually to express the individuality of each new vintage. Through
ever-evolving art mediums such as photography, woodcuts, Polaroid emulsion lifts, paint and collage – every label tells a story.
Despite their limited production, Nikolas and Julia Krankl have been recognized by renowned wine reviewers Lisa Perotti Brown, Antonio Galloni, James Suckling, Jeb Dunnuck and Erin Brooks. They have been called “rising stars,” and by their second vintage had already scored a perfect 100-points for their 2018 Syrah, “Off The Record” and then again for their 2022 Syrah, “Life and Death.” Their wines have garnered high praise from
Rhône-expert Jeb Dunnuck, scoring 96+ on every wine they have produced.
They have been featured in Decanter magazine, Hospice du Rhône at Blackberry Farm, Ojai FOOD + WINE at the Ojai Valley Inn, Raked Ranch, Wine Business Monthly and Loam Baby. They were named one of Jeb Dunnuck’s Top Wines of 2020, 2023, and 2025; Decanter’s 30 Top Buys American Syrah in 2024; Robert Parker Wine
Advocate’s Top 100 Wine Discoveries in 2020; R.H. Drexel’s Top 50 Wines of 2023; and James Suckling’s Top 100 USA Wines 2024. These meticulously-crafted, special occasion wines prove to be hard to find, but worth pursuing.
Value: $1,250
Generously donated by Jeffrey Westheimer
Starting bid
Pacman arcade game (not a functional arcade game) but all the features and fun - 2651 pieces and 1 mini fig
The finished set measures over 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide, and 7 in. (17 cm) deep, making it a perfect centerpiece for a gaming room.
Value $270
Generously donated by Lego
Starting bid
The ideal toy box for the collector
Value $300
Generously donated by Mattel
Starting bid
Value $300
Generously donated by Mattel
Starting bid
Join an exclusive membership that unlocks access to a vast, one-of-a-kind designer closet filled with tens of thousands designer handbags.
Value $417
Generously donated by Vivrelle
Starting bid
Join an exclusive membership that unlocks access to a vast, one-of-a-kind designer closet filled with tens of thousands designer handbags.
Value $834
Generously donated by Vivrelle
Starting bid
Join an exclusive membership that unlocks access to a vast, one-of-a-kind designer closet filled with tens of thousands designer handbags.
Value $1668
Generously donated by Vivrelle
Starting bid
Our team has curated the perfect cannabis variety basket for every kind of experience. From gummies to flower to pre-rolls and everything in between. Whether you’re looking to relax, laugh, unwind, or become suddenly passionate about snacks, this basket has you covered.
Bid high and enjoy the perfect vibe.
Value: Priceless
Generously donated by Rabbi Joel Simonds
Starting bid
Our team has curated the perfect cannabis variety basket for every kind of experience. From gummies to flower to pre-rolls and everything in between. Whether you’re looking to relax, laugh, unwind, or become suddenly passionate about snacks, this basket has you covered.
Bid high and enjoy the perfect vibe.
Value: Priceless
Generously donated by Rabbi Joel Simonds
Starting bid
Our team has curated the perfect cannabis variety basket for every kind of experience. From gummies to flower to pre-rolls and everything in between. Whether you’re looking to relax, laugh, unwind, or become suddenly passionate about snacks, this basket has you covered.
Bid high and enjoy the perfect vibe.
Value: Priceless
Generously donated by Rabbi Joel Simonds
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!