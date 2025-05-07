Jewish Center For Justice's Silent Auction

(4) Dodger Tickets Dugout Club with 1 VIP parking pass
$2,000
Dodgers vs SF Giants - Sunday, June 15, 2025 - 1:10pm
Four (4) Dugout Club Seats with (1) VIP parking pass
Seats are Section 4DG / Row CC / Seats 12-15 in the Yaamava' Dugout Club.
Winner will need to download the MLB ballpark app to accept the tickets https://www.mlb.com/apps/ballpark.
Value: $5,000
Generously Donated by Alex Weingarten.
(4) Founders Club Level Tickets Angel City Vs Houston Dash
$225
Angel City vs. Houston Dash - Sunday, October 12th - 2pm.
Four (4) Founders Club level seats (free food, soda, wine and beer.) Seats section B Row D seats 15 - 18.
Winner will need to supply email address for ticketmaster ticket transfer.
Value: $585.
Generously Donated by Heather Lazarus.
(2) 49er's Club Tickets access to Levi's 501 Club
$200
Two (2) Club seat tickets to a 49er's game at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara to a 2025 regular season game to be mutually decided between winner and donor. The seats are located mid-field and are connected to the Levi's 501 club, where they are able to get free food. Auction winner will need to supply email address to have ticketmaster tickets transferred directly to them in the fall.
Value: $530
Generously Donated by Ellie Caple.
(2) Dodger Tickets - Stadium Club Access + Parking in Lot D
$200
Pick your game.
Two (2) Dodger Tickets with Stadium Club Access.
Seats in section 135LG Row A seats 3 & 4 and parking pass in Lot D (the old players’ lot just outside the entrance gates) Pick one of the following games:
June 18 vs the Padres
June 20 vs the Nationals
July 1 vs the White Sox
July 20 vs the Brewers
Aug 4 vs the Cardinals
Aug 10 vs the Blue Jays
Aug 25 vs the Reds
Sept 10 vs the Rockies
Sept 17 vs the Phillies
Value: $400.
Generously Donated by Kimberly Combs.
(2) UCLA Men's Basketball Tickets
$125
Two tickets to a regular season 2025/2026 home game. Section 103 Row 18. Game to be mutually determined between winner and donor once schedule is released in the fall. Value: $200.
Generously Donated by Justin Harelick
Silverado Resort Napa - up to 5 nights for two
$750
Enjoy the beauty of the Napa Valley. Spacious two bedroom condo right on the golf course at the Silverado Resort in Napa.
Good for up to five nights between November 1, 2025 and May 1, 2026 with dates to be coordinated with the owner, Rabbi Lee Bycel.
Value: $2,500.
Generously Donated by Rabbi Lee Bycel.
2 night Intimate Luxury at Napa Valley Landmark
$850
Surrounded by lush gardens and centrally located in downtown Calistoga, Brannan Cottage Inn is featured on TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame, winning Certificates of Excellence for five-star reviews for six years in a row. A contemporary spin on Victorian luxury, the inn connects you to Calistoga’s birth as a resort mecca with the ultimate in convenience and relaxation of modern technology.
Start the day with the best coffee in town and choice of bites at Sam’s General Store in the parlor. Then, explore town on cruiser bikes, make exquisite new wine & food discoveries, hike the rugged mountains above Calistoga, or relax at a nearby hot springs spa.
INCLUDES:
- Two nights in King Room
- Daily breakfast
- Cruiser bikes
The custom appointed King rooms are outfitted with luxury pillow-topped beds & linens, exquisite ensuite bathrooms with heated tile floors, bathrobes, rain shower heads, luxury bath & shower products, and in-room espresso machines. Two rooms feature a fireplace and a private deck.
Value: $1,265.
Valid for stays Nov 1 2025 - Mar 31 2026.
Additional dates may be available for a fee.
Book within 9 months and complete travel within 12 months of purchase.
4 Night Arizona Dude Ranch Package for 2 - all inclusive
$2,200
At White Stallion Ranch, in Tucson, Arizona, the personal touch and hospitality of a traditional dude ranch is carefully blended with the service and amenities of a fine resort. The True family welcomes you to the ranch that has been their home for over 50 years. Reconnect with nature, family, friends and serenity. Ride through the unspoiled desert, rugged mountains and cactus that have brought Hollywood filmmakers to the ranch for over 70 years. Recognized nationally for excellence in service and value.
INCLUDES:
- 4-night accommodation for 2 guests (additional guests can be added at a per person rate)
- Meals
- Ranch activities
- Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
- Book within 18 months and complete travel within 21 months of purchase.
- Not available during holiday weeks: Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Year's and Easter.
Value: $3,300
DINING
A premium advantage of a vacation at White Stallion Ranch is that we do all the cooking for you. We offer a variety of meal options to please most everyone. We use only the freshest, quality ingredients in our home-style recipes to create flavorful meals just like your Mom used to serve.
Our breakfast includes a cooked-to-order menu as well as an extensive continental buffet. Our daily lunch buffet allows you to dine inside or on the patio with a selection of two entrees, several side dishes and salads, a salad and a sandwich bar. Fresh-baked cookies and fresh fruit are always available. Dinner is often a buffet with the main entrees grilled outdoors with a choice of two entrees and an ever-changing variety of side dishes. Delicious dessert options vary nightly.
Snacks are always available, including fresh fruit, chips and salsa, peanuts and our famous homemade trail mix. Coffee, cappuccino, hot chocolate, hot and cold teas and lemonade are available all day.
Montana Mountaintop Retreat for 8
$1,600
On the mountain, close to town, near the rivers, and within an hour of numerous hiking trails, Downing Mountain Lodge is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom log chalet built in the round with sixteen sides. The cozy home has multiple amenities and is hands down the most amazing location on 80 acres of open forest and wildflower fields adjacent to the Bitterroot National Forest. Located near hiking, fishing, boating, skiing, biking, climbing, and at the end of a private mountain road, the lodge is as private as you can get while still being close to town. With panoramic vistas out of all windows, the mountain house is located 2000 feet above the Bitterroot Valley, and from May to June, the lands are covered in wildflowers!
INCLUDES:
- Two nights accommodation for eight guests (cabin sleeps twelve. Add additional guests for $55 pp)
- Full commercial kitchen, hot tub, and sauna
- Cleaning fees included
Value: $2,200.
Inside Downing Mountain Lodge, guests will find a massive central fireplace, large community living room, three bedrooms, and a sleeping loft, wifi, a stereo, two bathrooms with a shower, and a full commercial kitchen. On the north lawn is a hot tub and out the backdoor is a stone hut, cedar-lined sauna
- Hamilton, Montana
- Valid Apr 1 - Oct 31
- Blackout dates on holidays
- Book within 12 months and complete travel within 15 months of purchase
Personalized Broadway Insider Package
$3,800
Calling all theater buffs, travelers from far and wide, and everyone in between! Join Uplyft in NYC for this unforgettable and exclusive Broadway experience. This once-in-a-lifetime endeavor includes dinner, photo opp, and autograph signing with cast members, the best available seats in the house, and a VIP meet and greet!
Choose from Lion King, Aladdin, Sweeny Todd, Hadestown, Chicago, MJ, Wicked.
INCLUDES (FOR TWO):
- Premium Dining Experience with Cast Member: Enjoy a lavish meal in the Theater District for an all-inclusive, prix-fixe menu featuring appearances of Broadway's most prestigious talent. Cast members will drop by your table ready to share backstage anecdotes, take photos, sign playbills, and toast to your trip to The City of Bright Lights!
- Best Available Seats: As a Broadway Insider, you'll have complete access to the best available seats at the show of your choosing, including Lion King, Aladdin, Sweeny Todd, Hadestown, Chicago, MJ, Wicked. Theater newbies and seasoned connoisseurs alike will find themselves mesmerized.
- VIP Meet-and-Greet: After the show, you'll have yet another intimate engagement with your cast members during a private VIP meet and greet session. Bring all your pressing theater questions, provide commentary of the performance, or simply bathe in the moment.
Value: Priceless
- Winning bidder to provide three date options for selected show.
- Additional tickets can be purchased upon booking, based on availability.
- Experience must be booked a minimum of 30 days in advance.
- Ground transportation is NOT included.
- Airfare is NOT included
14 Karat Diamond and Yellow Gold Hoop Mounted Earrings
$1,500
14 Karat Yellow Gold Hoop Mounted Earrings Featuring 10 Round Cut Diamonds Weighing 0.81 cts G-H color, SI1 Clarity Valued at $3000.
Generously Donated by XIV Karats LTD in Beverly Hills.
Donation secured by Heather Lazarus.
14K Gold Hebrew 'Mom' Necklace
$200
This necklace features a beautifully designed nameplate with the word 'Mom' written in Hebrew, celebrating the special bond of motherhood. The nameplate measures 15 MM, creating a bold and meaningful statement. With a length of 15 inches and an additional 1-inch extender on each side, this necklace offers adjustable wear to suit your preference. Perfect for everyday elegance or as a thoughtful gift, the Solid Hebrew 'Mom' Necklace combines timeless style with sentimental value, making it a cherished piece in any jewelry collection.
Value: $395.
Generously Donated by Michelle Sampson.
Shaquille O'Neal Signed Jersey
$600
As a symbol of dominance and skill, this signed jersey embodies the powerhouse era of the Lakers. Secure a unique collector's item and showcase your admiration for one of basketball's all-time greats.
INCLUDES:
- Jersey signed perfectly by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal
- Jersey comes authenticated by a 3rd party authenticator (PSA/JSA/AIV or Beckett’s)
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
- Jersey is not game worn. It is a custom jersey made for memorabilia purposes.
- Signature placement may vary.
- Book within 9 months of purchase.
Value: Priceless
Nolan Ryan Fight Signed Photo
$650
Own a piece of baseball history with a signed photo capturing Nolan Ryan's legendary fight with Robin Ventura. This autographed image immortalizes a fierce and unforgettable showdown on the diamond. Add a unique and adrenaline-pumping piece of sports history to your collection, signed by the Hall of Fame pitcher himself.
INCLUDES:
- Color 20"" x 16"" photo signed by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan during his iconic fight with White Sox rookie Robin Ventura
- Photo comes authenticated by a Nolan Ryan Hologram, AIV hologram, and COA
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging.
- Framed size: 26.5"" x 22.5""
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
- Book within 9 months of purchase
Value: Priceless
Taylor Swift Signed Lightbox Display
$1,100
INCLUDES:
- “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift.
- Unique display includes LED lighting. Comes with remote control to change background lighting to one of 12 different colors.
- CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication)
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging.
- Framed size: 21"" x 28""
- FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States
- Book within 9 months of purchase
Value: Priceless
Terroni $200 Gift Certificate
$80
$200 to dine at any Terroni location
Generously Donated by Terroni
Donation secured by Michelle Sampson
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Session
$200
Good for one Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) at Longevity Hyperbarics in Brentwood California.
Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) is a state-of-the-art medical therapy that leverages the natural healing properties of pure oxygen. In this treatment, patients breathe 100% oxygen under increased atmospheric pressure within a specialized chamber. This environment facilitates the delivery of higher oxygen levels to tissues, stimulating the body's healing mechanisms.
Value: $325.
Treatment must be used by 7/3/25.
Donation secured by Lesa Rosentreter.
Opi Ultimate Nail Basket
$75
Seven Opi polishes, three sets of press-on salon quality nail sets, nail strengthener, nourisher, and repair mode nail serum.
Value $175.
Generously Donated by Lori Pantel and Wella
Complete Hair Care Basket from Wella
$200
Complete Hair Care Basket from Wella.
Value: $350.
Generously Donated by Lori Pantel and Wella
Hanni Body Care Basket
$100
Complete Body Care Basket by Hanni.
Value: $300.
Donation secured by Michelle Sampson
Cannabis Gift Basket plus Girl Scout Cookies
$100
Indulge in a high-style treat with this Cannabis & Cookies gift basket — the perfect blend of sweet and chill.
Featuring decadent Girl Scout Cookies, Wyld gummies (both indica and sativa), mini pre-rolls, and other elevated goodies, it’s your passport to relaxation and delight. Whether you’re winding down or lighting up, this basket’s got your vibe covered.
Value: $350.
Generously Donated by Rabbi Joel Simonds
Hayutin Education: Education Intake Meeting & ISEE Prep Tutoring Package: One-hour family intake meeting via zoom or in-person at our westside offices with a director from Hayutin Education. Four 1-on-1, one-hour ISEE tutoring sessions via Zoom. Expires June 4, 2026. Value $825. Generously donated by Matthew Hayutin & Amy Contreras Hayutin. Donation secured by Heather Lazarus
Professional Home Organizing Services
$250
Don't miss the chance to have your home professionally organized. With this package, IT'S ORGANIZED will provide consultation and 5 hours of professional organizing in your home. Value: $625.
Generously donated by Cheryl Arzewski. Donation secured by Lesa Rosentreter.
Estana Law Group estate planning - $1,000 towards services
$350
Estana provides estate planning services to individuals and families. We have offices in Bend, Oregon and Los Angeles, California and provide services to individuals throughout both states. An effective estate plan preserves wealth, provides security for loved ones, and ensures your wishes are followed. Importantly, it also reduces the administrative costs and emotional burden on those whom you appoint to care for you at the end of your life and manage your estate after you pass. On each matter, our team walks hand-in-hand with our clients throughout the process, and our collaborative approach ensures that we understand your unique needs.
Valid only for the services of Ariella T. Simonds. Typically, the average cost of a straightforward estate plan will be $5,000-$6,000, however the cost can vary significantly based on individual circumstances. Please mention this Gift Certificate during your initial meeting with the Estana Law Group team.
Generously donated by Ariella Simonds.
Rachel Miriam Personalized Summer Gift Set
$200
Rachel Miriam Personalized Summer Gift Set
Beach/Pool Tote
Two Beach/Pool Towels
Water Bottle Tumbler
Vegan Leather Zipper Pouch
$500 value. Winner gets to come to our office and design their personalization on all items with special embroidery colors and fonts
