Jewish Center For Justice's Silent Auction

At White Stallion Ranch, in Tucson, Arizona, the personal touch and hospitality of a traditional dude ranch is carefully blended with the service and amenities of a fine resort. The True family welcomes you to the ranch that has been their home for over 50 years. Reconnect with nature, family, friends and serenity. Ride through the unspoiled desert, rugged mountains and cactus that have brought Hollywood filmmakers to the ranch for over 70 years. Recognized nationally for excellence in service and value. INCLUDES: - 4-night accommodation for 2 guests (additional guests can be added at a per person rate) - Meals - Ranch activities - Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year. - Book within 18 months and complete travel within 21 months of purchase. - Not available during holiday weeks: Thanksgiving, Christmas/New Year's and Easter. Value: $3,300 DINING A premium advantage of a vacation at White Stallion Ranch is that we do all the cooking for you. We offer a variety of meal options to please most everyone. We use only the freshest, quality ingredients in our home-style recipes to create flavorful meals just like your Mom used to serve. Our breakfast includes a cooked-to-order menu as well as an extensive continental buffet. Our daily lunch buffet allows you to dine inside or on the patio with a selection of two entrees, several side dishes and salads, a salad and a sandwich bar. Fresh-baked cookies and fresh fruit are always available. Dinner is often a buffet with the main entrees grilled outdoors with a choice of two entrees and an ever-changing variety of side dishes. Delicious dessert options vary nightly. Snacks are always available, including fresh fruit, chips and salsa, peanuts and our famous homemade trail mix. Coffee, cappuccino, hot chocolate, hot and cold teas and lemonade are available all day.

