Jewish Discovery Center

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Jewish Discovery Center

About this shop

Jewish Discovery Center Naming/Dedication Opportunities

Building Naming
$1,500,000

The highest level of recognition, naming the entire building establishes a lasting legacy at the very heart of the community. This space will serve as a center for prayer, education, and connection, bringing people together across generations. A named building reflects vision, leadership, and a deep commitment to strengthening Jewish life for years to come.

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Shul/Ballroom Naming
$500,000

A central, multi-purpose space designed to host services, celebrations, and large community gatherings. From weekly services and holiday programs to weddings, lectures, and special events, this room will be filled with energy, meaning, and shared experiences. It will serve as a cornerstone of community life and connection.

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Aron Kodesh
$500,000

The most sacred space in the sanctuary, where the Torah scrolls are housed. It stands as a central and deeply meaningful feature, representing the spiritual core of the community.

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Event Lobby / Lounge
$360,000

A beautifully designed entry space where guests are welcomed and connections begin. This area provides a comfortable setting for socializing before and after events, encouraging conversation and community bonding. It sets a warm and inviting tone for everything that takes place within the building.

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Adult Education Center & Kiddush Room
$250,000

A vibrant and flexible space dedicated to classes, lectures, and community gatherings. It will support lifelong learning, thoughtful discussion, and meaningful engagement. Following services and events, it will also serve as a place where people come together to connect, celebrate, and build relationships.

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Meat / Parve Kitchen
$250,000

A fully equipped kosher kitchen designed to support large-scale events and the daily needs of the facility. This space makes it possible to host meals, celebrations, and programs with ease and professionalism, ensuring everything meets high kosher standards while accommodating a wide range of uses.

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Hospitality Suite
$150,000

A comfortable and private retreat for visiting guests, speakers, and community members. This space reflects a strong culture of hospitality, providing a welcoming environment where guests can relax and feel at home. It enhances the community’s ability to host meaningful programs and special visitors.

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Dairy Kitchen
$130,000

A dedicated kitchen space designed for dairy food preparation and smaller-scale use. It supports classes, children’s programming, and lighter events, offering flexibility while maintaining full kosher standards. This addition allows for a wider variety of programming and gatherings.

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Library & Conference Room
$100,000

A quiet, thoughtfully designed space for study, meetings, and small group discussions. Whether used for learning, planning, or collaboration, it provides an atmosphere that encourages focus, creativity, and meaningful conversation. It will be a valuable resource for individuals and groups alike.

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Rabbi’s Suite
$100,000

A private office and meeting space where the Rabbi can teach, guide, and support members of the community. This suite allows for personal connection, counseling, and leadership, playing an essential role in fostering strong relationships and spiritual growth within the community.

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Jewish Enrichment Entrance & Lobby
$100,000

A dedicated and welcoming entrance for youth and educational programming. Designed to be warm and engaging, it creates a positive first impression for children and families while providing a clear and inviting gateway into learning and growth.

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Children’s Play Room
$90,000

A safe, cheerful, and engaging environment where children can play, explore, and build friendships. Thoughtfully designed to encourage creativity and comfort, this space helps foster a positive connection to community life from an early age.

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Jewish Enrichment Dining Hall
$75,000

A lively and functional space for children’s meals, programs, and group activities. It supports a welcoming and inclusive environment where young participants can gather, share experiences, and enjoy a sense of belonging.

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Classrooms (x3)
$50,000

Flexible and well-equipped learning spaces for children and adults. These classrooms will host a wide range of educational programs, discussions, and workshops, helping to cultivate curiosity, knowledge, and community engagement.

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Shul / Ballroom Furniture
$50,000

Provides high-quality seating and furnishings that enhance both comfort and aesthetics. Thoughtful design and durability will ensure that the space remains welcoming and functional for services, events, and celebrations.

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Bimah
$30,000

The central platform used during services, serving as a focal point for communal participation. Its design and placement help create a sense of unity and shared experience during prayer and gatherings.

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Ner Tamid (Eternal Light)
$18,000

A meaningful and symbolic feature that remains continuously illuminated. It represents continuity, tradition, and the enduring spirit of the community, serving as a quiet but powerful presence within the synagogue.

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Coffee Station
$18,000

A simple yet impactful gathering point that brings people together in a relaxed setting. It encourages conversation, connection, and a sense of warmth, helping to strengthen relationships within the community.

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Amud (Podium)
$10,000

Used by service leaders, this podium plays an important role in guiding prayer and community participation. It represents leadership and helps create a structured and meaningful experience during services.

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Mezuzahs (x30)
$1,200

Placed on doorways throughout the building, these meaningful additions help define the identity of each space. They serve as a constant reminder of tradition, connection, and the values that shape the community.

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Visionary
$50,000

Recognizes individuals whose generosity and leadership help shape the long-term vision and direction of the community.

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Founder
$25,000

Honors those who play a key role in establishing and building the foundation of this important project.

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Pillar
$18,000

Celebrates dedicated supporters whose ongoing commitment strengthens and sustains the community.

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Builder
$10,000

Acknowledges contributors who actively help bring the vision to life and support its continued growth.

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Benefactor
$5,400

Provides meaningful opportunities for participation at every level, allowing individuals and families to be part of something lasting and impactful.

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Supporter
$3,600

Provides meaningful opportunities for participation at every level, allowing individuals and families to be part of something lasting and impactful.

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Friend
$1,800

Provides meaningful opportunities for participation at every level, allowing individuals and families to be part of something lasting and impactful.

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