Jewish Lawyers Association Annual Reception

About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. To become a member, click here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/jewish-lawyers-association-of-miami-dade-county-inc-memberships
Includes 10 Tickets and your/your firm's name and logo prominently featured at the event. If you'd like to become an annual sponsor, click here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/jewish-lawyers-association-of-miami-dade-county-inc-annual-sponsor
Grants premium entry.
$
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