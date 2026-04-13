Jewish Lawyers Association of Miami-Dade County, Inc.

Hosted by

Jewish Lawyers Association of Miami-Dade County, Inc.

About this event

Jewish Lawyers Association Annual Reception

4040 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137, USA

Non-member Ticket
$72
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Member Ticket Price
$54

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. To become a member, click here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/jewish-lawyers-association-of-miami-dade-county-inc-memberships

Featured Event Sponsor
$1,800

Includes 10 Tickets and your/your firm's name and logo prominently featured at the event. If you'd like to become an annual sponsor, click here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/jewish-lawyers-association-of-miami-dade-county-inc-annual-sponsor

Judiciary and Public Officials
Free

Grants premium entry.

Add a donation for Jewish Lawyers Association of Miami-Dade County, Inc.

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