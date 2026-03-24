Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC, Inc.

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Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC, Inc.

About this event

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JFFNYC 2026 Community Partners

163 W 125th St

New York, NY 10027, USA

Community Partner Premium
$2,500

This contribution covers various operational costs for the 2026, 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC. JFFNYC Premium Community Partners will be featured on our T-shirt, website, social media, in local press outlets and the official JFFNYC recap video. They will receive their own 10x10 space *SPACES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED* We do not provide tables or chairs. We also caution against tents due to the high winds in the plaza. A Partner orientation will take place via zoom in May, so we can answer any questions or concerns.

Community Partner
$1,000

This contribution covers operational costs for the 2026, 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC. JFFNYC Community Partners will be featured on our T-shirt & website. These partners will receive their own 10x10 space *SPACES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED* We do not provide tables or chairs. We also caution against tents due to the high winds in the plaza. A Partner orientation will take place via zoom in May, so we can answer any questions or concerns.

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