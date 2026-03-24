JFFNYC 2026 Community Partners

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About this event
This contribution covers various operational costs for the 2026, 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC. JFFNYC Premium Community Partners will be featured on our T-shirt, website, social media, in local press outlets and the official JFFNYC recap video. They will receive their own 10x10 space *SPACES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED* We do not provide tables or chairs. We also caution against tents due to the high winds in the plaza. A Partner orientation will take place via zoom in May, so we can answer any questions or concerns.
This contribution covers operational costs for the 2026, 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC. JFFNYC Community Partners will be featured on our T-shirt & website. These partners will receive their own 10x10 space *SPACES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED* We do not provide tables or chairs. We also caution against tents due to the high winds in the plaza. A Partner orientation will take place via zoom in May, so we can answer any questions or concerns.
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