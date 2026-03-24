JFFNYC 2026 Community Partners

This contribution covers various operational costs for the 2026, 5th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC. JFFNYC Premium Community Partners will be featured on our T-shirt, website, social media, in local press outlets and the official JFFNYC recap video. They will receive their own 10x10 space *SPACES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED* We do not provide tables or chairs. We also caution against tents due to the high winds in the plaza. A Partner orientation will take place via zoom in May, so we can answer any questions or concerns.