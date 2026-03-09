JFK CAPT @ Fenway Park

Ticket to the May 8th Boston Red Sox game vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10pm at Fenway Park.

Tickets will be in Bleacher section 42. Please double check your checkout email, as tickets will be delivered electronically to your email address.





ALL ORDERS ARE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY & FILLED ON A FIRST COME FIRST-SERVE BASIS. ORDERS ARE NONREFUNDABLE & ALL GAME TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



Help keep Zeffy free for John F Kennedy School Capt Inc 💜 (optional) --> you can select "Other" --> type $0





Please purchase tickets by April 13, 2026.