JFK CAPT Spirit Wear

Youth Gray or Black Canton C Performance Hoodie
$35

We will keep running these as a perpetual order. If you place an order, you will be notified for pickup when available, but it may take up to a week or two (depending on stock). Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.

Made from 100% polyester, it features Dry Zone moisture-wicking technology and a soft interior for comfort. You will love its softness and fit.

There is a kangaroo pocket - the mockup is not showing it. See the 2nd photo, actual item shown.


The fit is slimmer on this hoodie compared to the glow shirts - a small fits my (small) 2nd grader who wore an XS in the glow shirt, and an XS fits my Kindergartener.

Features

  • 5.9 oz., 100% polyester
  • Dry Zone moisture-wicking technology
  • No drawcords at hood
  • Self-fabric cuffs and hem
  • Front pouch pocket
  • 3-panel hood
  • Locker patch
  • Taped neck
  • Tear-away label
Adult Unisex Black or Gray Canton C Hoodie
$40

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;

Care instructions:

Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low

Features

  • Classic fit for loose comfort with a tear away label
  • Brushed interior provides superior cozy softness
  • Double-lined hood for additional warmth with color matched draw cord
  • Pouch pocket for storing your essentials
  • Made to last double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
Adult Unisex Gray, Black, or Green Triple Canton Hoodie
$40

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;

Care instructions:

Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low

Features

  • Classic fit for loose comfort with a tear away label
  • Brushed interior provides superior cozy softness
  • Double-lined hood for additional warmth with color matched draw cord
  • Pouch pocket for storing your essentials
  • Made to last double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
Women's Gray, Black, or Green Triple Canton Tunic
$40

JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester;

Care instructions:

Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low

Features

  • COZY BRUSHED BACK FLEECE: Buttery soft and comfy midweight cotton blend fleece with brushed interior.
  • TUNIC SWEATSHIRT: Features a longer body length to give you generous coverage. Perfect for work, travel, weekend wear, or lounging at home. Style back to your leggings, sweats, or jeans.
  • DETAILS Adjustable drawstring hood, roomy kangaroo front pocket, feminine side slits, and soft rib detail at cuffs and hem for enhanced stretch and recovery.
Adult Unisex Charcoal Gray Canton Bulldog Hoodie
$40

JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!


Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;

Care instructions:

Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low

Features

  • Classic fit for loose comfort with a tear away label
  • Brushed interior provides superior cozy softness
  • Double-lined hood for additional warmth with color matched draw cord
  • Pouch pocket for storing your essentials
  • Made to last double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
Adult Unisex Customizable Hoodie
$40

Don't see something you want? Want to get a smaller logo, another color? This is the listing for you!


Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;

Care instructions:

Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low

Features

  • Classic fit for loose comfort with a tear away label
  • Brushed interior provides superior cozy softness
  • Double-lined hood for additional warmth with color matched draw cord
  • Pouch pocket for storing your essentials
  • Made to last double-needle stitching at shoulders, armholes, neck, waistband, and cuffs
Toddler/Youth Charcoal Canton Bulldog Hoodie
$30

JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body Toddler: 56% Cotton, 44% Polyester; Hood Lining Toddler: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

Body Youth: 8oz; 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester

Care instructions:

Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low

Features

  • RELAXED FIT: Relaxed, comfortable fit through the body.
  • COZY BRUSHED BACK FLEECE: Soft and comfy mid-weight cotton-polyester blend brushed back fleece for staying cozy and keeping warm.
  • LOUNGE OR ADVENTURE READY: This classic pullover hoodie is a go-to wardrobe layer. Great for adventuring or everyday play.
Youth Customizable Hoodie
$35

Don't see something you want? Want to get a smaller logo, another color? This is the listing for you!

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 8oz; 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester

Care instructions:

Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low

Features

  • RELAXED FIT: Relaxed, comfortable fit through the body.
  • COZY BRUSHED BACK FLEECE: Soft and comfy mid-weight cotton-polyester blend brushed back fleece for staying cozy and keeping warm.
  • LOUNGE OR ADVENTURE READY: This classic pullover hoodie is a go-to wardrobe layer. Great for adventuring or everyday play.
Women's Half Zip Cropped Pullover Gray or Light Green
$55

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. See a real photo of the green on Facebook - it's likely different than the stock photo.


No Hood, but a hoodie can be made available! Email [email protected]!


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;

Care instructions:

Machine Wash


Baggy fit - size down if between sizes

Features

  • Material: Cotton and polyester, these materials are thick and comfortable, keep you warm in the fall and winter.
  • Design: women's fleece lined athletic hoodies, fall outfits for women, women pullover sweatshirt, drop shoulder collar, kangaroo pockets, long sleeve with thumb holes, help keep your sleeves in place.
  • Occasion: This pullover sweatshirt is suitable for suitable for casual, daily wear, office, playing ball, party, school, running, sport, gym, dancing, skating, hiking, biking, yoga, spring, fall and winter. It's also a good gift to your friend or family.
  • Fashion: 1/2 zip up collar sweatshirt, the zipper works smoothly, solid color, stand collar, fleece lined, soft inside, relaxed fit, crop top
Organic Baby Bodysuit
$12

JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 100% Cotton

Care instructions:

Machine Wash

Features

  • Pure Organic Cotton: Our Baby Organic Cotton Bodysuits are made from premium quality cotton, perfect for delicate skin. These baby cotton bodysuits are a thoughtful and essential baby gift for any occasion.
  • Comfort All Day Long: Designed for everyday wear, these Baby One-pieces Bodysuit options offer soft, breathable comfort ideal for playtime or sleep. Available in both Short Sleeve Bodysuits and Long Sleeve Bodysuit styles, with signature back patches on solids.
  • Lap Shoulder Design: These baby cotton bodysuits come with a lap shoulder for easy dressing and changing. Whether you’re choosing Baby boy Sleeve Bodysuits or Baby girl Sleeve Bodysuits, reinforced snaps ensure strength and comfort during daily movement.
  • Flat-lock seams enhance comfort, making them must-haves in any baby’s wardrobe.
  • Easy to Clean: These Short Sleeve Bodysuits and Long Sleeve Bodysuit styles are machine washable and maintain their shape, softness, and durability. The combed, ring-spun fabric ensures lasting quality and daily comfort.
Cat & Jack Toddler T-shirt
$12

JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester

Care instructions:

Machine Wash, Tumble Dry

Features

  • Knit short-sleeve tee
  • Designed in a solid hue
  • Cotton-recycled polyester blend jersey fabric
  • Crewneck style with below-waist length
Youth Camo Performance T-shirt Green or Gray
$22

Made to order, about a two week turn-around time.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

Fit is similar to UA and glow night shirts. My (small) 2nd grader is wearing a size small and an XS would fit him better. My (small) 5th grader is wearing a medium.

  • 4 oz., 100% polyester interlock
  • All-over sublimated digital camo print and powerful moisture wicking
  • Set-in sleeves
  • Tag-free label
Youth 1/2 Zip Hooded Sweatshirt Tie Dye or Gray
$35

Made to order, about a week turn-around time.


This is a loose fit, pills after a few washes, but use a fabric shaver and it's like new!


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine Wash, Tumble Dry Low Heat, Iron if Needed, Do Not Bleach
  • Fleece-lined, same color zipper as hoodie
  • Thumb Holes
  • Drop shoulder collar
  • Relaxed fit
Canton C Can Coolers - Black or Green
$5

Premium Neoprene. Fits a standard 12 oz can (soda sized)

Canton C foldable shopping bags
$5
  • Large Capacity and Durable: The reusable grocery bags for groceries measure about W14.7"*H13.8"*D3.3" which can easily hold 50 Lbs. All tote bags bulk are made of polyester fabric which is lightweight yet sturdy and all seams are reinforced with bias tape which makes reusable tote bags strong enough to pack heavy groceries. 
  • Foldable Convenience and Easy to Carry Around: The reusable shopping bags can easily fold into the attached pocket-size pouch, so you can carry grocery bags in your purse or car without taking up too much space. It is very convenient for groceries, shopping and traveling by using reusable grocery bags. 
  • Rip-stop Fabric and Waterproof: Reusable tote bags in durable ripstop polyester fabric with fine stitching, which is sturdy enough to withstand weight up to 50lbs. Shopping bags with waterproof, durable material can make resistant rips and water. So it is useful for a rainy day. 
  • Machine Washable and Reusable: Being washable is a must for any reusable bags. All reusable shopping bags are Machine Washable! Toss them right into the machine washer to save your time! You can help to reduce your impact on the environment by using our reusable bags. 
  • Multiple Purpose: The washable reusable shopping bags set have 6 pack black bags, suitable for both men and women. These reusable bags are super excellent for grocery shopping. These black reusable bags in large blank bag bodies allow for DIY printing in silk screen printing or heat transfer which is suitable for different kinds of logo and can give DIY polyester reusable bags as gifts to your friends and family.
Draper Knitting Canton Blanket
$45

These blankets are made exclusively at Draper Knitting Co. right here in Canton.


Measures approximately 58" x 60"

Youth Calvin Klein Pajama Pants - set of 2 pairs
$35

Made to order, about a week turn-around time.


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).

  • 100% polyester
  • Comes in a set of 2 pajama bottoms
  • Ultra-soft and cozy fabric in micro polyester fleece
  • Super lightweight, soft and comfortable
  • These lounge pants are sure to become his go-to item for running around the house and napping
Youth Glow-in-the-Dark Performance T-shirt
$20

XL ONLY remaining - if you want a smaller size, please email [email protected] to order.


NEW Design!!! Glow Night Exclusive for 10/17!


An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton) prior to Glow Night on 10/17.

This is a CAPPED order due to the short turnaround time to Glow Night. More shirts may be made available for pre-order after Glow Night, if desired.


Shirts GLOW IN THE DARK! For best results, charge them in direct sunlight for 30 minutes or use a UV light.


  • Superior moisture wicking for peak performance
  • Ultra-tight knit for better opacity and printability
  • Stain release and odor resistant for easy care
  • Fade and snag resistant for durability
  • 44+ UPF for UV sun protection
  • 100% polyester fabric
Youth Canton Class of 2037 Performance T-Shirt
$15

For current first graders

Youth White or Black Cooling Performance T-shirt Canton Logo
$15
Adult Canton Bulldog Tie Dye Shirt
$20
Adult Champion Sweatpants
$40
Adult Canton Leggings
$40
Youth Camo Shorts
$20

XL Only

Youth Kennedy Kid Cotton T-Shirt
$12

XL Only

Youth JFK Kindergarten Tie Dye T-Shirt
$20

Comes in 2 sizes (XS, S)

Love Canton Drawstring Bag
$25
Bulldog Cooler Bag
$10
"C" Headband
$15
Canton Bulldog Blanket
$30

Sweatshirt material

Dog Leash
$25

Approximately 5 feet in length

Dog Collar
$20

Comes in 3 sizes (S, M, L)

Canton Keyfob
$10
"C" Umbrella
$30
"C" and "Bulldog" Shoe Charms
$5
Holographic Stickers (Canton "C" or Bulldog)
$5
Sponsor a T-Shirt for a JFK Student
$20

Help provide a shirt to a student who may not be in the position to purchase one

Sponsor a Sweatshirt for a JFK Student
$35

Help provide a sweatshirt to a student who may not be in the position to purchase one

