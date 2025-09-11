JFK CAPT Spirit Wear

We will keep running these as a perpetual order. If you place an order, you will be notified for pickup when available, but it may take up to a week or two (depending on stock). Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.
Made from 100% polyester, it features Dry Zone moisture-wicking technology and a soft interior for comfort. You will love its softness and fit.
There is a kangaroo pocket - the mockup is not showing it. See the 2nd photo, actual item shown.
The fit is slimmer on this hoodie compared to the glow shirts - a small fits my (small) 2nd grader who wore an XS in the glow shirt, and an XS fits my Kindergartener.
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request! Adult sizes 2XL+ are available, but at an additional cost. Please email for pricing.
An email will be sent to arrange for porch pick up (in Canton).
Body: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Made to order, about a two week turn-around time. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions or if you have a color request!
Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester;
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Don't see something you want? Want to get a smaller logo, another color? This is the listing for you!
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Body Toddler: 56% Cotton, 44% Polyester; Hood Lining Toddler: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
Body Youth: 8oz; 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
Don't see something you want? Want to get a smaller logo, another color? This is the listing for you!
Body: 8oz; 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
Care instructions:
Machine Wash Warm, Tumble Dry Low
No Hood, but a hoodie can be made available! Email [email protected]!
Baggy fit - size down if between sizes
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Body: 100% Cotton
Care instructions:
Machine Wash
JFK Exclusive! Logo designed by JFK parent!
Body: 60% Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester
Care instructions:
Machine Wash, Tumble Dry
Fit is similar to UA and glow night shirts. My (small) 2nd grader is wearing a size small and an XS would fit him better. My (small) 5th grader is wearing a medium.
This is a loose fit, pills after a few washes, but use a fabric shaver and it's like new!
Premium Neoprene. Fits a standard 12 oz can (soda sized)
These blankets are made exclusively at Draper Knitting Co. right here in Canton.
Measures approximately 58" x 60"
XL ONLY remaining - if you want a smaller size, please email [email protected] to order.
NEW Design!!! Glow Night Exclusive for 10/17!
This is a CAPPED order due to the short turnaround time to Glow Night. More shirts may be made available for pre-order after Glow Night, if desired.
Shirts GLOW IN THE DARK! For best results, charge them in direct sunlight for 30 minutes or use a UV light.
For current first graders
XL Only
XL Only
Comes in 2 sizes (XS, S)
Sweatshirt material
Approximately 5 feet in length
Comes in 3 sizes (S, M, L)
Help provide a shirt to a student who may not be in the position to purchase one
Help provide a sweatshirt to a student who may not be in the position to purchase one
$
