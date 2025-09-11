JFK CAPT Spirit Wear

We will keep running these as a perpetual order. If you place an order, you will be notified for pickup when available, but it may take up to a week or two (depending on stock). Please email [email protected] if you have any concerns.



Made from 100% polyester, it features Dry Zone moisture-wicking technology and a soft interior for comfort. You will love its softness and fit.



There is a kangaroo pocket - the mockup is not showing it. See the 2nd photo, actual item shown.





The fit is slimmer on this hoodie compared to the glow shirts - a small fits my (small) 2nd grader who wore an XS in the glow shirt, and an XS fits my Kindergartener.

Features