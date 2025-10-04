JFK Glow Night Raffle

Metro South Gymnastics Academy Party
$1

Win a free party at MSGA ($410 value)

Trillium Gift Card
$1

$100 Trillium Gift Card

Muffin House Gift Card
$1

$25 Gift Card to Muffin House (Canton location opening soon)

Muffin House Gift Card
$1

$25 Gift Card to Muffin House (Canton location opening soon)

Northern Spy Gift Card
$1

$75 Northen Spy Gift Card

Wegman's Gift Card
$1

$50 Wegman’s Gift Card

TreeTop Adventures Gift Card
$1

$70 TreeTop Adventure Gift Card

Salon Monique-Blowout
$1

Blowout Gift Certificate

Salon Monique-Spray Tan
$1

Spray Tan Gift Card

Canton Park and Recreation
$1

$50 Canton Recreation Gift Card

Excel Karate
$1

1 month tuition or Birthday Party

Excel Karate
$1

1 month tuition or Birthday Party

Elle Hair Salon
$1

Blowout Gift Certificate

Monster Mini Golf
$1

4 Mini Golf Passes

Launch Norwood
$1

5 - 1 Hour Action Passes

Crescent Ridge Gift Card
$1

$25 Crescent Ridge Gift Card

CF McCarthy's Gift Card
$1

$50 CF McCarthy's Gift Card

CF McCarthy's Gift Card
$1

$50 CF McCarthy's Gift Card

Canton Soccer School
$1

Free Tuition for one camper to Canton Soccer School 2026 ($345 value)

Canton Youth Basketball
$1

One in town registration ($130 value)

Top Golf
$1

$50 Game Play Giftcard to Top Golf

Dance with Spirit
$1

1 Month Tuition or waived Registration fee ($69 Value)

Thirty Three Beauty-Hydra Facial
$1

Hydra-facial Gift Certificate ($140 Value)

Thirty Three Beauty-Lash Lift
$1

Last Lift Tint Gift Certificate ($125 Value)

Canton Little League
$1

Spring Baseball or Softball Registration

Altitude Trampoline Park
$1

4- 1 Hour Jump Passes

Senchants Music School- 30 Minute Lesson
$1

Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson

Senchants Music School- 30 Minute Lesson
$1

Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)

Senchants Music School- 30 Minute Lesson
$1

Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)

SenchSenchants Music School- 30 Minute Lesson
$1

Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)

Senchants Music School- 30 Minute Lesson
$1

Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)

Senchants Music School-Month Tuition
$1

Gift Card for a month tuition ($239 Value)

The Jewelry Bar
$1

$25 Gift Card to Jewelry Bar

