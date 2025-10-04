JFK Glow Night Raffle

Win a free party at MSGA ($410 value)
$100 Trillium Gift Card
$25 Gift Card to Muffin House (Canton location opening soon)
$25 Gift Card to Muffin House (Canton location opening soon)
$75 Northen Spy Gift Card
$50 Wegman’s Gift Card
$70 TreeTop Adventure Gift Card
Blowout Gift Certificate
Spray Tan Gift Card
$50 Canton Recreation Gift Card
1 month tuition or Birthday Party
1 month tuition or Birthday Party
Blowout Gift Certificate
4 Mini Golf Passes
5 - 1 Hour Action Passes
$25 Crescent Ridge Gift Card
$50 CF McCarthy's Gift Card
$50 CF McCarthy's Gift Card
Free Tuition for one camper to Canton Soccer School 2026 ($345 value)
One in town registration ($130 value)
$50 Game Play Giftcard to Top Golf
1 Month Tuition or waived Registration fee ($69 Value)
Hydra-facial Gift Certificate ($140 Value)
Last Lift Tint Gift Certificate ($125 Value)
Spring Baseball or Softball Registration
4- 1 Hour Jump Passes
Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson
Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)
Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)
Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)
Gift Card for a 30 minute lesson ($69 Value)
Gift Card for a month tuition ($239 Value)
$25 Gift Card to Jewelry Bar
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing