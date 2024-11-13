Add a donation for John F Kennedy Parent Teacher Organization Inc.
JFK PTO Basket Fundraiser
49ers Football Game, Parking, and Swag
$1
You read that right! This basket gets you two tickets to the 49ers vs. Detroit Lions game on Monday December 30th. It includes parking, 2 SF beanies, SF blanket, foam finger, stickers, hand warmers AND $40.00 La Mo gift card. You don't want to miss this!
Approximate ticket value: $1,340
A Night at The Sacramento Kings Game
$1
Get the royal treatment with this jewel, featuring:
-2 tickets to Sacramento Kings Game
-Game night selection available in package
-Mini Hoop Game and mini Basket Balls
-$40.00 Gift Card to La Morenita Restaurant
Roseburg Square Shopping Spree
$1
In this ultimate Roseburg Square shopping spree you get:
-from Core fitness: one month of cross training and child care $199, a bag of whey protein, and a Core Fitness tote bag
-from Orient House: $50 in gift cards
-from Taqueria El Compadre: $125 in gift cards
-from Shear Glamour: $25 hair cut
-from Bookish: $25 gift card
Versailles Salon and Day Spa Package
$1
Live in luxury with this SPA DAY basket featuring:
-Extreme Shampoo & Conditioner Kit
-$62.99 Redken Beach Spray
-$27.99 Redken Travel Size DRY Shampoo
-$9.99 Redken Travel Size One United
-$14.99 Redken Travel Size DRY Texture Spray
-$14.99 Versailles Salon & Spa Massage gift card
-$90 Versailles Salon & Spa Pedicure gift card
-$50 Versailles Salon & Spa Hair gift card-$95
The total cost of the basket values at $365.95
Mom's Day Off
$1
Give Mom the ultimate day off with:
-$55 wash, cut, and style from Top Shelf Beauty Bar
-$30 gift card to Lavish Nails
-$10 to Starbucks
-Starbucks California cold drink tumbler and hot drink travel mug
-2 Starbucks viva instant coffee packs
-$25 to Camp 4
-(2) $20 gift cards to Picasso’s gourmet deli and art gallery
Spa Day
$1
Pamper yourself with this Spa Day basket including:
-Joy B Studio Bae $100 gift card
-Concrete kat 36oz concrete candle
-Concrete Kat Room and linen spray
-Sorella hyaluronic eye patches ×3
-Wick cutter
-Sorella facial serum
-Sorella matte spf 30 face lotion
All Day Date: Out on the Town
$1
Experience the Ultimate Date Day:
start with breakfast and coffee at Lucille’s $40
go have lunch at Cocos Taqueria $50
enjoy drinks and appetizers at Twisted Pig $25
head downtown for dinner at Fuzio’s $50
and enjoy delicious cheesecake dessert from the Cheesecake Kitchen $50
BBQ Fight Night
$1
Make your man's dreams come true with this BBQ Fight Night Basket featuring:
-BBQ Caddy
-Champagne Flutes
-BBQ Tool Set
-3 Piece Drink Set
-Stanley Water Jug
-Autographed Glove by Urijah Faber
( California Kid)
Family Photo Mini Session
$1
Get ready to say cheese! This basket is good for a Rachel Loredo $250 mini portrait session. Explore her amazing work at Rachelloredophotography.com. Basket also includes a Rhinestone mini ornament frame and gift card for $40 to La Mornita!
Ultimate Hostess
$1
Be the ultimate host or hostess with this party in a basket including:
-Old Tyme pastry $25
-Cheesecake kitchen $50
-Gnome plush figure x4
-Whipped cinnamon honey
-Cheese knives ×4
-Dog plush
-Holiday snack dish ×2
-Holiday serving tray ×3
-Holiday mug
-Revive roasters coffee beans
-Noel pillow
-Cookie exchange tray+recipe cards
-Silicone avocado saver
-Bruschetta cheese ball app mix
-Caramel apple cider mix
-Strawberry cheesecake ball app mix
-Sleigh decor
Teacher's Treat
$1
The Teacher that gets this basket is in for a real treat with items like:
-(2) $50 Cocos Taqueria gift cards
-Teacher burlap tote
-Teacher pencil holder
-Class cup with lid
-Teacher sign
-Receipt Sorting folder
-Parched goat freeze dried snacks
-2 Starbucks mugs
-Fruit barn snacks set
Budding Watercolor Artist
$1
Ever wanted to learn watercolor?
Now is your chance! With this 1 hour watercolor class for up to 8 people hosted by Paper Habit
Coffee Lovers Dream
$1
Make a coffee lovers dream come true with this basket including:
-Starbucks hot drink tumblers ×5
-Starbucks Pour over set
-Starbucks mystery color change cup set
-Starbucks gift cards $30
-Starbucks instant coffee ×2
-Starbucks mugs ×2
-Starbucks cold drink tumbler ×3
-Peppermints
Gnome for the Holidays
$1
They'll be no place like Gnome for the holidays with this basket featuring:
-3 light up gnomes
-3 light up mini lanterns
-Christmas tree decor
-$25 to Bath and Body Works
-$25 to Home Depot
-$25 to Ulta beauty
-$25 Disney gift card
-McDonald's Happy Meal Certificate
-McDonald’s combo meal Certificate
Cabin Cozy
$1
Make your cabin cozy with this basket featuring:
-Birch and Baby Bears Welcome Sign
-Pine Trees (2)
-Cozy Slippers (2 pairs)
-Cozy Blanket
-Glasses Moose
-Puzzle
-Pashmina
-Jaqui Page original Lake Painting
-Birch Logs
-Large Wicker Basket
-Gingham Bow
Jingle Bells
$1
Jingle your bells with this holiday themed basket including:
-Sleigh Basket
-Jaqui Page original Jingle Bell painting
-Hot Cocoa Set
-Cozy Blanket
-Puzzle
-Bells Door Hanger
-Grinch Mug
-Grinch Thermos Cup
-Cindy Lou Who Thermos Cup
-Max Thermos Cup
Cozy Fall
$1
Fall in love with this cozy basket featuring:
-Bohemian-Inspired Woven Basket
-Soft, Plush White Throw Blanket
-Elegant Charcuterie Board
-Revitalizing Brightening Sheet Masks
-Soothing Hot & Cold Under Eye Pads
Journaling Essentials:
-Vibrant Colored Pens
-Stylish Notebook
-Organized Weekly Planner
Relaxing Beverage Set:
-Glass Teapot with a Selection of Teas
Fall-Themed Candles:
-Pumpkin Spice Scented Candle
-White Barn: Apple Pie Scented Candle
Hands-On Teacher
$1
Teacher's will want to get their Hands-On this basket including:
-$50 hands on store gift card
-Coca-cola Opoly game
-Candyland
-kidz Lab crystal mining kit
-Usborne feelings sticker book
-Pete the Cat plush and 2 books
-2025 Hello Kitty calendar
-Sensory Orb sand
-Kaleidoscope
-Starbucks mugs (2) and tumbler
-McDonald's Happy Meal Certificate
-McDonald’s combo meal Certificate
Beach Day
$1
Nothing beats a beach day, this basket makes it even better with items:
-Stainless steel tumbler ×2
-Alba sunscreen spray
-Bath and body spray
-LMNT drink powder
-LMNT can
-Liquid death can
-Trader Joe's Scandinavian swimmers
-Sand toys
-Beach theme clay earrings ×4
-Turkish Beach towel ×2
-Parched Goat freeze dried candy ×2
-Sour Patch Kids
-McDonald's Happy Meal Certificate
-McDonald’s combo meal Certificates
Smelling Fabulous
$1
You'll be smelling all things fabulous with this basket featuring:
-Scentsy wax melts ×3
-Wall outlet fragrance melter x2
-Large wood wick dough bowl candle
-Scentsy bag
Mazzeltov Farms
$1
You will be feeling wonderful with this basket from Mozzeltiov Farms featuring:
-Lotion
-Hand soap
-Bath soak
-Soap ends scents
-Beeswax melts for warmers
Because You Deserve It
$1
Go ahead, you deserve this basket, featuring:
-One hour Massage by Claudia Noemi – Main St. Turlock
-Hand carved wooden bowl
-Starbucks Ceramic Tumbler
-Exfoliating Back Scrubber
-Wild Honey Scented Soap
-Three Buttercream Hand Lotions
Estimated value $140
Especially For You, Pink and Purple Spa Basket
$1
You'll be tickled pink to win this basket complete with:
-6 scented candles (1 large, 5 small)
-Lumie Cup w/straw (Plush HeadBand, 1 eye patch, 1 lip mask)
-Lavender Bath Bomb
-Diamond Soap Bar
-Lavender Bath Salts
-2 Bath Salt Bombs
-Amber Rose Soaking Salts
-Spa Shower Salts
-Rose Gold Mist
-Bath and Body Works (Champagne Toast Lotion and Mini Spray)
-Pukka Tea Packet
-Rose quartz Crystal
-Lavender Shower Tablets
-Bath Fizzer
-4 in 1 Pedicure Tool
-Pink and Purple Make-up bag
-2pc Face roller
-Purple Bath Loofah with handle
-Pink Fuzzy Slippers
-2 sets of Exfoliating Gloves
-2 Face scrubbers
-Nutcracker Pet Toy
-Purple Cooling Gel Face Mask
-Box of Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
Johnny Creek Custom Baits
$1
This basket is a Catch! it includes:
-Soft plastic baits 5 bags
-Ned hooks
-Spinner baits
-Crank baits
-Jig
-Fishing line
-Diawa baits casting reel
-IROD fishing pole
Self Care
$1
Be prepared to love yourself with this basket featuring:
-Adult Coloring Book
-Candle
-Loofah
-Bath Salts
-Hair & Scalp Treatment Mask
-Perfect Legs Body Butter
-Soap & Glory Body Butter
-Soap & Glory Face Soap and Clarity Facial Wash
-Soap & Glory Body Scrub
-Lovescript Body Polish
-Goldfaden Facial Detox Clarify & Clear Mask
-Kinship Brightwave Eye Cream
- No7 Menopause Skincare
-Dual Exfoliated Clay
-Modern Expressions Soothe & Restore Hydrogel Mask
-Crystal Collagen Gold Powder Eye Mask
-Lip Mask
-Spascriptions Moisturizing Foot Mask
-Ferrero Rocher Dark Chocolate Bar
-Coffee Mug
-Mielle Rosemary & Mint Hair Mask
-Satin Pillowcase
-Celestial Herbal Tea Sampler Box
-Bath & Body Works Lotion
-Pink Scented Mist
-Pink Coco Scrub
Christmas Joy
$1
Feel the joy of Christmas with this basket including:
-Starbucks Hot/Cold Tumbler
-500 Piece Puzzle
-Christmas Gnome
-Christmas Table Runner
-Snowman Salt and Pepper Shaker
-Christmas Serving Dish
-Christmas Tea Set (x2)
-Christmas Spreading Knife
Estimated $95 Value
Teen Dream
$1
Your teen's dreams come true with this basket featuring:
-Starbucks Cold Tumbler
-Kate Spade Canvas Bag
-Bright and Bold Nail Polish Collection
-Make-Up Bag Surprise
-Bath Fizzers
-Cocoa Cup
-Sticker Notepads
-Coconut Cinnamon Hand Soap
-Christmas Gnome, Cozy Socks
-Misc. Candy
-McDonald’s Gift Cards
Estimated Value $80
Basket Full of Fun
$1
Are you ready for fun? This basket will help, it includes:
-Starbucks Hot/Cold Tumbler
-Christmas Calendar Fizzy Bath Bombs
-Spin Lollipop Toy, Rubber Chicken, Teddy Bear
-Kinetic Sand, Stacking Game, Kitchen Science Kit
-Cozy Blanket
-Playdoh, Playdoh Toys
-McDonald’s Gift Card
Estimated Value $100
Tis the Season
$1
Tis the season to score this awesome basket, featuring:
-Starbucks Cold Tumbler
-Christmas Advent Bath Bomb Calendar
-Cozy Blanket
-Miscellaneous Candy
-Adult Coloring Book
-Colored Pencils
-Color Crayons
-Rubber Chicken
-Play Glasses
-Small Cat Purse 300
-Piece Puzzle, Victoria Secret Bag
Estimate Value $90
Chef's Choice
$1
This basket is the right choice for the chef in your life, featuring:
-Wicker Tree
-Cutting Board
-Cheese Knives
-Starbucks Tumbler
-Picture Sign
-Set of 4 Coasters
-Santa Salt and Pepper Shaker
-Kitchen Towels (X2)
-Olive Oil
-Black and White Pasta
-Gnome Ornaments (X2)
-Wood Snowflake Ornament
-Truck Sign
Estimated Value $120
Pet Lovers Special
$1
Give your pet the best day ever by bringing home this basket, including:
-Cat Toy Advent Calendar
-Cat Toy Stocking
-Candy Cane Mint Cat Collar
-Temptation Cat Treats
-Meow Mix Kitten (3 lb), Silver Bowl (x2)
-Reflective Dog Jacket (XXL)
-Merry and bright Dog Toy (X2)
-Santa Plushie, Dog Toothpaste, Micho Pet Brush
-Dog Leash (2), Dog Harness + Leash (lg)
-Merry & Bright Ugly Dog Sweater (Lg)
-Santa Crinkle Toy, Milk Bone Dog Treat (1 lb)
Estimated Value $200
Coffee & Christmas Delight
$1
Make this Christmas delightful for the coffee lover in your life with this basket, featuring:
-500 piece puzzle
-1 Starbucks Cold Tumbler
-3 Small bags of assorted coffee
-2 coffee mugs
-2 wood star ornaments
-1 wood ornament
-1 mud pie gnome ornament
-2 small Christmas dessert dishes
-3 tea towels
-1 small Christmas planter
-1 candy cane candle
-Hershey Kisses
-Peppermint Candy
Estimated Value $80
All About Those Kids
$1
Make basket hunting all about the kids with this fun basket filled with:
-Starbucks Cold Cup
-Minion Mug
-Crazy Glasses
-Crayons
-Watercolor Paint Set
-Miscellaneous Candy
-Toys & Stickers
-Mc Donald’s Gift Cards
Estimated Value $50
Time to Chillax
$1
Looking to chill and relax? This basket is for you! Featuring:
-Starbucks Cold Tumbler
-Santa Gnome
-Neck & Shoulder Therapy Wrap
-Candy Cane Candle
-Cozy Blankie
-2 Mugs with Hot Cocoa
-2 Wood Ornaments
-Miscellaneous Candy
-Word Find
Estimated Value $115
A Little Bit More
$1
Maybe your Christmas could mean a little bit more with this basket filled with:
-Starbucks Hot/Cold Tumbler
-500 & 1000 Piece Puzzles
-Snowman Soap
-Christmas Tree Candle
-Miscellaneous Books
-Crayons
-Colored Pencils
-Watercolor Kit
-Jolly Ornament
-Grinch Tea Towel
Estimated Value $85
Pet Lovers 2
$1
Find more love for your pets in this basket including:
-Toy Calendar
-Pet toy stocking
-Cat treats
-3 Dog Sweaters/Jacket
-Dog harness and Leash
-2 Dog Collars
-Milk Bone Dog Treats
Estimated Value $200
Pet Lovers 3
$1
Show your pet all the love with this overflowing basket filled with:
-4 plush dog toys
-2 plastic dog toys
-1 large santa dog costume
-1 large dog jacket
-1 large top paw rainbow dog leash and collar
-1 dog toothpaste
-1 milk bone dog treat
-1 merry and bright cat toy calendar
-3 pack of cat toys
-1 nine lives cat treat
-1 black large dog collar
Estimated Value $200
Christmas Nibbles
$1
Feed your Christmas sweet tooth with this super sweet basket including:
-Frosting: Red, Green, Peppermint Christmas Sprinkles
-Snowman Cookie Jar
-Santa Cookie Jar
-Santa Cookie Plate
-Baking Set (6)
-Pot Holders
-Oven Mitt
-2 Slotted Spoons
-Assorted Cookie Mix
-8 Piece Cookie Cutters
$120 Value
Baked With Love
$1
Feel the love with this baked basket filled with:
-$50- Gift Certificate by ALYSSA AVILA
-½ dozen baked decorated sugar cookies
-$33.00 Gift Card from NOTHING bundt CAKES
-Cookie Exchange Platter
-Snowball Cookie Recipe Tea Towel
-$40.00 Gift Card at La Morenita
Farm Fresh: Tegner Mill Flour and Sourdough
$1
Make your flour and sourdough dreams come true with this farm fresh basket, featuring
-5lbs of Tegner Mill California Grown | Freshly Milled | Non-GMO | Chemical Free All Purpose Flour: Our All Purpose contains White Sonora whole grain flour blended with our high-protein bread flour that can be used in your favorite recipes. It will become a pantry favorite. So nutritious, you’ll feel the difference when you use our flour!100% stone-milled, preserving all the benefits of whole grains.
-Tegner Mill Tote
-Ballerina Farm "Willa" dehydrated Sourdough Starter and starting guide
-round banneton proofing basket with cloth liner
-elongated banneton proofing basket with cloth liner
-Danish dough whisk
-wooden bread lame
-metal scraper
-plastic scraper
-recipes & guides
Brave Books Read and Cuddle Kit
$1
Get cozy and enjoy some quality cuddle time with this basket filled with:
-Brave Books Saga One books 1-8 (stickers and maps included)
-3lb weighted stuffed bear
-rechargeable reading light
-magnetic book marks
-log floor sitting pillow
-cozy throw blanket
-hot chocolate drops (2 bags)
-grey felt book basket
ALMONDS, ALMONDS, ALMONDS!
$1
This basket is the almond to your joy, with it you can enjoy:
-Assorted Bags of Almonds from Diamond, Valley Harvest and Skittone
-Starbucks Cup
-$30.00 Gift Certificate from Golden Bowl Chinese Food , Hughson
Win BIG!
$1
You could really win big with this basket of fun including:
-32 Lottery Tickets
-Candy
Succulent Basket
$1
This would look so-CUTE-lent at your house!!
Movie Night
$1
Get cozy, its movie night! this basket includes:
-2 Blankets
-Starbucks Tumbler
-$15 Starbucks Gift card
-$25 Regal Gift Card
-Cocoa Caddy, Hot Cocoa Bombs, Popcorn, Candy, Sodas
-Reindeer Ornament
Vintage Holes
$1
You're in for a HOLE lot of good stuff in this basket from Vintage Holes in Roseburg Square, featuring:
-Evergreen hot pad set
-Holiday tea towel
-Amish popcorn bags (4)
-Apple desk clock
-Lemon meringue candle
-Noel sign
-Santa gnome decor
-Holiday shelf sitter
-Organizer bag
-Magnet phone pocket
-Dionis goat milk hand cream and lip balm
-Angel ornament
-Bracelet
-4 pairs of earrings
-Cube bin
