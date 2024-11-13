John F Kennedy Parent Teacher Organization Inc.
John F Kennedy Parent Teacher Organization Inc. has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

John F Kennedy Parent Teacher Organization Inc.

Hosted by

John F Kennedy Parent Teacher Organization Inc.

About this event

Add a donation for John F Kennedy Parent Teacher Organization Inc.

$

Sales closed

JFK PTO Basket Fundraiser

49ers Football Game, Parking, and Swag item
49ers Football Game, Parking, and Swag item
49ers Football Game, Parking, and Swag item
49ers Football Game, Parking, and Swag
$1
You read that right! This basket gets you two tickets to the 49ers vs. Detroit Lions game on Monday December 30th. It includes parking, 2 SF beanies, SF blanket, foam finger, stickers, hand warmers AND $40.00 La Mo gift card. You don't want to miss this! Approximate ticket value: $1,340
A Night at The Sacramento Kings Game item
A Night at The Sacramento Kings Game
$1
Get the royal treatment with this jewel, featuring: -2 tickets to Sacramento Kings Game -Game night selection available in package -Mini Hoop Game and mini Basket Balls -$40.00 Gift Card to La Morenita Restaurant
Roseburg Square Shopping Spree item
Roseburg Square Shopping Spree
$1
In this ultimate Roseburg Square shopping spree you get: -from Core fitness: one month of cross training and child care $199, a bag of whey protein, and a Core Fitness tote bag -from Orient House: $50 in gift cards -from Taqueria El Compadre: $125 in gift cards -from Shear Glamour: $25 hair cut -from Bookish: $25 gift card
Versailles Salon and Day Spa Package item
Versailles Salon and Day Spa Package
$1
Live in luxury with this SPA DAY basket featuring: -Extreme Shampoo & Conditioner Kit -$62.99 Redken Beach Spray -$27.99 Redken Travel Size DRY Shampoo -$9.99 Redken Travel Size One United -$14.99 Redken Travel Size DRY Texture Spray -$14.99 Versailles Salon & Spa Massage gift card -$90 Versailles Salon & Spa Pedicure gift card -$50 Versailles Salon & Spa Hair gift card-$95 The total cost of the basket values at $365.95
Mom's Day Off item
Mom's Day Off
$1
Give Mom the ultimate day off with: -$55 wash, cut, and style from Top Shelf Beauty Bar -$30 gift card to Lavish Nails -$10 to Starbucks -Starbucks California cold drink tumbler and hot drink travel mug -2 Starbucks viva instant coffee packs -$25 to Camp 4 -(2) $20 gift cards to Picasso’s gourmet deli and art gallery
Spa Day item
Spa Day
$1
Pamper yourself with this Spa Day basket including: -Joy B Studio Bae $100 gift card -Concrete kat 36oz concrete candle -Concrete Kat Room and linen spray -Sorella hyaluronic eye patches ×3 -Wick cutter -Sorella facial serum -Sorella matte spf 30 face lotion
All Day Date: Out on the Town item
All Day Date: Out on the Town
$1
Experience the Ultimate Date Day: start with breakfast and coffee at Lucille’s $40 go have lunch at Cocos Taqueria $50 enjoy drinks and appetizers at Twisted Pig $25 head downtown for dinner at Fuzio’s $50 and enjoy delicious cheesecake dessert from the Cheesecake Kitchen $50
BBQ Fight Night item
BBQ Fight Night
$1
Make your man's dreams come true with this BBQ Fight Night Basket featuring: -BBQ Caddy -Champagne Flutes -BBQ Tool Set -3 Piece Drink Set -Stanley Water Jug -Autographed Glove by Urijah Faber ( California Kid)
Family Photo Mini Session item
Family Photo Mini Session item
Family Photo Mini Session item
Family Photo Mini Session
$1
Get ready to say cheese! This basket is good for a Rachel Loredo $250 mini portrait session. Explore her amazing work at Rachelloredophotography.com. Basket also includes a Rhinestone mini ornament frame and gift card for $40 to La Mornita!
Ultimate Hostess item
Ultimate Hostess
$1
Be the ultimate host or hostess with this party in a basket including: -Old Tyme pastry $25 -Cheesecake kitchen $50 -Gnome plush figure x4 -Whipped cinnamon honey -Cheese knives ×4 -Dog plush -Holiday snack dish ×2 -Holiday serving tray ×3 -Holiday mug -Revive roasters coffee beans -Noel pillow -Cookie exchange tray+recipe cards -Silicone avocado saver -Bruschetta cheese ball app mix -Caramel apple cider mix -Strawberry cheesecake ball app mix -Sleigh decor
Teacher's Treat item
Teacher's Treat
$1
The Teacher that gets this basket is in for a real treat with items like: -(2) $50 Cocos Taqueria gift cards -Teacher burlap tote -Teacher pencil holder -Class cup with lid -Teacher sign -Receipt Sorting folder -Parched goat freeze dried snacks -2 Starbucks mugs -Fruit barn snacks set
Budding Watercolor Artist item
Budding Watercolor Artist
$1
Ever wanted to learn watercolor? Now is your chance! With this 1 hour watercolor class for up to 8 people hosted by Paper Habit
Coffee Lovers Dream item
Coffee Lovers Dream
$1
Make a coffee lovers dream come true with this basket including: -Starbucks hot drink tumblers ×5 -Starbucks Pour over set -Starbucks mystery color change cup set -Starbucks gift cards $30 -Starbucks instant coffee ×2 -Starbucks mugs ×2 -Starbucks cold drink tumbler ×3 -Peppermints
Gnome for the Holidays item
Gnome for the Holidays
$1
They'll be no place like Gnome for the holidays with this basket featuring: -3 light up gnomes -3 light up mini lanterns -Christmas tree decor -$25 to Bath and Body Works -$25 to Home Depot -$25 to Ulta beauty -$25 Disney gift card -McDonald's Happy Meal Certificate -McDonald’s combo meal Certificate
Cabin Cozy item
Cabin Cozy
$1
Make your cabin cozy with this basket featuring: -Birch and Baby Bears Welcome Sign -Pine Trees (2) -Cozy Slippers (2 pairs) -Cozy Blanket -Glasses Moose -Puzzle -Pashmina -Jaqui Page original Lake Painting -Birch Logs -Large Wicker Basket -Gingham Bow
Jingle Bells item
Jingle Bells
$1
Jingle your bells with this holiday themed basket including: -Sleigh Basket -Jaqui Page original Jingle Bell painting -Hot Cocoa Set -Cozy Blanket -Puzzle -Bells Door Hanger -Grinch Mug -Grinch Thermos Cup -Cindy Lou Who Thermos Cup -Max Thermos Cup
Cozy Fall item
Cozy Fall item
Cozy Fall
$1
Fall in love with this cozy basket featuring: -Bohemian-Inspired Woven Basket -Soft, Plush White Throw Blanket -Elegant Charcuterie Board -Revitalizing Brightening Sheet Masks -Soothing Hot & Cold Under Eye Pads Journaling Essentials: -Vibrant Colored Pens -Stylish Notebook -Organized Weekly Planner Relaxing Beverage Set: -Glass Teapot with a Selection of Teas Fall-Themed Candles: -Pumpkin Spice Scented Candle -White Barn: Apple Pie Scented Candle
Hands-On Teacher item
Hands-On Teacher
$1
Teacher's will want to get their Hands-On this basket including: -$50 hands on store gift card -Coca-cola Opoly game -Candyland -kidz Lab crystal mining kit -Usborne feelings sticker book -Pete the Cat plush and 2 books -2025 Hello Kitty calendar -Sensory Orb sand -Kaleidoscope -Starbucks mugs (2) and tumbler -McDonald's Happy Meal Certificate -McDonald’s combo meal Certificate
Beach Day item
Beach Day
$1
Nothing beats a beach day, this basket makes it even better with items: -Stainless steel tumbler ×2 -Alba sunscreen spray -Bath and body spray -LMNT drink powder -LMNT can -Liquid death can -Trader Joe's Scandinavian swimmers -Sand toys -Beach theme clay earrings ×4 -Turkish Beach towel ×2 -Parched Goat freeze dried candy ×2 -Sour Patch Kids -McDonald's Happy Meal Certificate -McDonald’s combo meal Certificates
Smelling Fabulous item
Smelling Fabulous
$1
You'll be smelling all things fabulous with this basket featuring: -Scentsy wax melts ×3 -Wall outlet fragrance melter x2 -Large wood wick dough bowl candle -Scentsy bag
Mazzeltov Farms item
Mazzeltov Farms
$1
You will be feeling wonderful with this basket from Mozzeltiov Farms featuring: -Lotion -Hand soap -Bath soak -Soap ends scents -Beeswax melts for warmers
Because You Deserve It item
Because You Deserve It
$1
Go ahead, you deserve this basket, featuring: -One hour Massage by Claudia Noemi – Main St. Turlock -Hand carved wooden bowl -Starbucks Ceramic Tumbler -Exfoliating Back Scrubber -Wild Honey Scented Soap -Three Buttercream Hand Lotions Estimated value $140
Especially For You, Pink and Purple Spa Basket item
Especially For You, Pink and Purple Spa Basket
$1
You'll be tickled pink to win this basket complete with: -6 scented candles (1 large, 5 small) -Lumie Cup w/straw (Plush HeadBand, 1 eye patch, 1 lip mask) -Lavender Bath Bomb -Diamond Soap Bar -Lavender Bath Salts -2 Bath Salt Bombs -Amber Rose Soaking Salts -Spa Shower Salts -Rose Gold Mist -Bath and Body Works (Champagne Toast Lotion and Mini Spray) -Pukka Tea Packet -Rose quartz Crystal -Lavender Shower Tablets -Bath Fizzer -4 in 1 Pedicure Tool -Pink and Purple Make-up bag -2pc Face roller -Purple Bath Loofah with handle -Pink Fuzzy Slippers -2 sets of Exfoliating Gloves -2 Face scrubbers -Nutcracker Pet Toy -Purple Cooling Gel Face Mask -Box of Ferrero Rocher Chocolates
Johnny Creek Custom Baits item
Johnny Creek Custom Baits
$1
This basket is a Catch! it includes: -Soft plastic baits 5 bags -Ned hooks -Spinner baits -Crank baits -Jig -Fishing line -Diawa baits casting reel -IROD fishing pole
Self Care item
Self Care
$1
Be prepared to love yourself with this basket featuring: -Adult Coloring Book -Candle -Loofah -Bath Salts -Hair & Scalp Treatment Mask -Perfect Legs Body Butter -Soap & Glory Body Butter -Soap & Glory Face Soap and Clarity Facial Wash -Soap & Glory Body Scrub -Lovescript Body Polish -Goldfaden Facial Detox Clarify & Clear Mask -Kinship Brightwave Eye Cream - No7 Menopause Skincare -Dual Exfoliated Clay -Modern Expressions Soothe & Restore Hydrogel Mask -Crystal Collagen Gold Powder Eye Mask -Lip Mask -Spascriptions Moisturizing Foot Mask -Ferrero Rocher Dark Chocolate Bar -Coffee Mug -Mielle Rosemary & Mint Hair Mask -Satin Pillowcase -Celestial Herbal Tea Sampler Box -Bath & Body Works Lotion -Pink Scented Mist -Pink Coco Scrub
Christmas Joy item
Christmas Joy
$1
Feel the joy of Christmas with this basket including: -Starbucks Hot/Cold Tumbler -500 Piece Puzzle -Christmas Gnome -Christmas Table Runner -Snowman Salt and Pepper Shaker -Christmas Serving Dish -Christmas Tea Set (x2) -Christmas Spreading Knife Estimated $95 Value
Teen Dream item
Teen Dream
$1
Your teen's dreams come true with this basket featuring: -Starbucks Cold Tumbler -Kate Spade Canvas Bag -Bright and Bold Nail Polish Collection -Make-Up Bag Surprise -Bath Fizzers -Cocoa Cup -Sticker Notepads -Coconut Cinnamon Hand Soap -Christmas Gnome, Cozy Socks -Misc. Candy -McDonald’s Gift Cards Estimated Value $80
Basket Full of Fun item
Basket Full of Fun
$1
Are you ready for fun? This basket will help, it includes: -Starbucks Hot/Cold Tumbler -Christmas Calendar Fizzy Bath Bombs -Spin Lollipop Toy, Rubber Chicken, Teddy Bear -Kinetic Sand, Stacking Game, Kitchen Science Kit -Cozy Blanket -Playdoh, Playdoh Toys -McDonald’s Gift Card Estimated Value $100
Tis the Season item
Tis the Season
$1
Tis the season to score this awesome basket, featuring: -Starbucks Cold Tumbler -Christmas Advent Bath Bomb Calendar -Cozy Blanket -Miscellaneous Candy -Adult Coloring Book -Colored Pencils -Color Crayons -Rubber Chicken -Play Glasses -Small Cat Purse 300 -Piece Puzzle, Victoria Secret Bag Estimate Value $90
Chef's Choice item
Chef's Choice
$1
This basket is the right choice for the chef in your life, featuring: -Wicker Tree -Cutting Board -Cheese Knives -Starbucks Tumbler -Picture Sign -Set of 4 Coasters -Santa Salt and Pepper Shaker -Kitchen Towels (X2) -Olive Oil -Black and White Pasta -Gnome Ornaments (X2) -Wood Snowflake Ornament -Truck Sign Estimated Value $120
Pet Lovers Special item
Pet Lovers Special
$1
Give your pet the best day ever by bringing home this basket, including: -Cat Toy Advent Calendar -Cat Toy Stocking -Candy Cane Mint Cat Collar -Temptation Cat Treats -Meow Mix Kitten (3 lb), Silver Bowl (x2) -Reflective Dog Jacket (XXL) -Merry and bright Dog Toy (X2) -Santa Plushie, Dog Toothpaste, Micho Pet Brush -Dog Leash (2), Dog Harness + Leash (lg) -Merry & Bright Ugly Dog Sweater (Lg) -Santa Crinkle Toy, Milk Bone Dog Treat (1 lb) Estimated Value $200
Coffee & Christmas Delight item
Coffee & Christmas Delight
$1
Make this Christmas delightful for the coffee lover in your life with this basket, featuring: -500 piece puzzle -1 Starbucks Cold Tumbler -3 Small bags of assorted coffee -2 coffee mugs -2 wood star ornaments -1 wood ornament -1 mud pie gnome ornament -2 small Christmas dessert dishes -3 tea towels -1 small Christmas planter -1 candy cane candle -Hershey Kisses -Peppermint Candy Estimated Value $80
All About Those Kids item
All About Those Kids
$1
Make basket hunting all about the kids with this fun basket filled with: -Starbucks Cold Cup -Minion Mug -Crazy Glasses -Crayons -Watercolor Paint Set -Miscellaneous Candy -Toys & Stickers -Mc Donald’s Gift Cards Estimated Value $50
Time to Chillax item
Time to Chillax
$1
Looking to chill and relax? This basket is for you! Featuring: -Starbucks Cold Tumbler -Santa Gnome -Neck & Shoulder Therapy Wrap -Candy Cane Candle -Cozy Blankie -2 Mugs with Hot Cocoa -2 Wood Ornaments -Miscellaneous Candy -Word Find Estimated Value $115
A Little Bit More item
A Little Bit More
$1
Maybe your Christmas could mean a little bit more with this basket filled with: -Starbucks Hot/Cold Tumbler -500 & 1000 Piece Puzzles -Snowman Soap -Christmas Tree Candle -Miscellaneous Books -Crayons -Colored Pencils -Watercolor Kit -Jolly Ornament -Grinch Tea Towel Estimated Value $85
Pet Lovers 2 item
Pet Lovers 2
$1
Find more love for your pets in this basket including: -Toy Calendar -Pet toy stocking -Cat treats -3 Dog Sweaters/Jacket -Dog harness and Leash -2 Dog Collars -Milk Bone Dog Treats Estimated Value $200
Pet Lovers 3 item
Pet Lovers 3
$1
Show your pet all the love with this overflowing basket filled with: -4 plush dog toys -2 plastic dog toys -1 large santa dog costume -1 large dog jacket -1 large top paw rainbow dog leash and collar -1 dog toothpaste -1 milk bone dog treat -1 merry and bright cat toy calendar -3 pack of cat toys -1 nine lives cat treat -1 black large dog collar Estimated Value $200
Christmas Nibbles item
Christmas Nibbles
$1
Feed your Christmas sweet tooth with this super sweet basket including: -Frosting: Red, Green, Peppermint Christmas Sprinkles -Snowman Cookie Jar -Santa Cookie Jar -Santa Cookie Plate -Baking Set (6) -Pot Holders -Oven Mitt -2 Slotted Spoons -Assorted Cookie Mix -8 Piece Cookie Cutters $120 Value
Baked With Love item
Baked With Love
$1
Feel the love with this baked basket filled with: -$50- Gift Certificate by ALYSSA AVILA -½ dozen baked decorated sugar cookies -$33.00 Gift Card from NOTHING bundt CAKES -Cookie Exchange Platter -Snowball Cookie Recipe Tea Towel -$40.00 Gift Card at La Morenita
Farm Fresh: Tegner Mill Flour and Sourdough item
Farm Fresh: Tegner Mill Flour and Sourdough
$1
Make your flour and sourdough dreams come true with this farm fresh basket, featuring -5lbs of Tegner Mill California Grown | Freshly Milled | Non-GMO | Chemical Free All Purpose Flour: Our All Purpose contains White Sonora whole grain flour blended with our high-protein bread flour that can be used in your favorite recipes. It will become a pantry favorite. So nutritious, you’ll feel the difference when you use our flour!100% stone-milled, preserving all the benefits of whole grains. -Tegner Mill Tote -Ballerina Farm "Willa" dehydrated Sourdough Starter and starting guide -round banneton proofing basket with cloth liner -elongated banneton proofing basket with cloth liner -Danish dough whisk -wooden bread lame -metal scraper -plastic scraper -recipes & guides
Brave Books Read and Cuddle Kit item
Brave Books Read and Cuddle Kit
$1
Get cozy and enjoy some quality cuddle time with this basket filled with: -Brave Books Saga One books 1-8 (stickers and maps included) -3lb weighted stuffed bear -rechargeable reading light -magnetic book marks -log floor sitting pillow -cozy throw blanket -hot chocolate drops (2 bags) -grey felt book basket
ALMONDS, ALMONDS, ALMONDS! item
ALMONDS, ALMONDS, ALMONDS!
$1
This basket is the almond to your joy, with it you can enjoy: -Assorted Bags of Almonds from Diamond, Valley Harvest and Skittone -Starbucks Cup -$30.00 Gift Certificate from Golden Bowl Chinese Food , Hughson
Win BIG! item
Win BIG!
$1
You could really win big with this basket of fun including: -32 Lottery Tickets -Candy
Succulent Basket item
Succulent Basket
$1
This would look so-CUTE-lent at your house!!
Movie Night item
Movie Night
$1
Get cozy, its movie night! this basket includes: -2 Blankets -Starbucks Tumbler -$15 Starbucks Gift card -$25 Regal Gift Card -Cocoa Caddy, Hot Cocoa Bombs, Popcorn, Candy, Sodas -Reindeer Ornament
Vintage Holes item
Vintage Holes
$1
You're in for a HOLE lot of good stuff in this basket from Vintage Holes in Roseburg Square, featuring: -Evergreen hot pad set -Holiday tea towel -Amish popcorn bags (4) -Apple desk clock -Lemon meringue candle -Noel sign -Santa gnome decor -Holiday shelf sitter -Organizer bag -Magnet phone pocket -Dionis goat milk hand cream and lip balm -Angel ornament -Bracelet -4 pairs of earrings -Cube bin

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!