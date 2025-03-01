eventClosed

JFK Special Olympics T-Shirt Shop

addExtraDonation

$

Youth Size Shirt item
Youth Size Shirt item
Youth Size Shirt
$10
Crew neck tee printed with JFK Olympics image. The shirt is white, perfect for tie-dye or fun customization!
Adult Shirt item
Adult Shirt item
Adult Shirt
$10
Crew neck tee printed with JFK Olympics image. The shirt is white, perfect for tie-dye or fun customization!
Adult Plus Shirt item
Adult Plus Shirt item
Adult Plus Shirt
$12
Crew neck tee printed with JFK Olympics image. The shirt is white, perfect for tie-dye or fun customization!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing