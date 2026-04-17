Jackson General Hospital Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Jackson General Hospital Foundation Inc

About this event

JGH Foundation 16th Annual Golf Classic

1661 Adamsville Rd #2

Mason, WV 25260, USA

Individual Player
$100

Includes green fees, cart and lunch

Hole Sponsorship
$150

Hole sponsorship signage

Team of 4 Players
$400

Includes green fees, cart and lunch

Bogey Sponsor
$250

Name on tournament banner, small hole signage, radio publicity

PAR sponsor
$500

Name on tournament banner, Medium Hole signage, radio publicity

BIRDIE Sponsor
$1,000

Name on tournament banner, Medium Hole signage, 1 player entry fee waived, Radio publicity

EAGLE Sponsor
$2,500

Name/Logo on tournament banner, Exclusive hole signage, Radio, newspapers & social media publicity, 2 players entry fee waived

ACE Sponsor
$5,000

Individual name/logo banner, Prominent name/logo on tournament banner, EXCLUSIVE hole signage, Radio, newspaper & Social media publicity, 4 players entry fee waived

Donation
Pay what you can

DONATION only -(No sponsor or player privileges)

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