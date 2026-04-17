JGH Foundation 16th Annual Golf Classic

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About this event
Includes green fees, cart and lunch
Hole sponsorship signage
Includes green fees, cart and lunch
Name on tournament banner, small hole signage, radio publicity
Name on tournament banner, Medium Hole signage, radio publicity
Name on tournament banner, Medium Hole signage, 1 player entry fee waived, Radio publicity
Name/Logo on tournament banner, Exclusive hole signage, Radio, newspapers & social media publicity, 2 players entry fee waived
Individual name/logo banner, Prominent name/logo on tournament banner, EXCLUSIVE hole signage, Radio, newspaper & Social media publicity, 4 players entry fee waived
DONATION only -(No sponsor or player privileges)
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