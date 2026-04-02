Josephine Guzman Youth Center

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Josephine Guzman Youth Center

About this event

JGYC Sponsorship

Level 1 Ticket
$350

Name/Logo on back of t-shirts (receive 1 free t-shirt)

Name & Info on gym TV -6 months

Name & Info on website - 6 months

Level 2 Ticket
$750

Name/Logo on back of t-shirts (receive 1 free t-shirt) Name & Info on gym TV- 1 year

Name & Information on Website - 1 year

Name & Info Mention in monthly newsletter

Level 3 Ticket
$1,400

Name/Logo on back of t-shirts (receive 1 free t-shirt) Name & Info on gym TV- 1 year

Name & Information on Website - 1 year

Name & Info Mention in monthly newsletter -1 year

Name /Logo & Info on Banners around the gym -1 year Mention of Name & Info on social media once a month - 1 year

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!