JGYC Sponsorship

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Name/Logo on back of t-shirts (receive 1 free t-shirt)
Name & Info on gym TV -6 months
Name & Info on website - 6 months
Name/Logo on back of t-shirts (receive 1 free t-shirt) Name & Info on gym TV- 1 year
Name & Information on Website - 1 year
Name & Info Mention in monthly newsletter
Name/Logo on back of t-shirts (receive 1 free t-shirt) Name & Info on gym TV- 1 year
Name & Information on Website - 1 year
Name & Info Mention in monthly newsletter -1 year
Name /Logo & Info on Banners around the gym -1 year Mention of Name & Info on social media once a month - 1 year
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