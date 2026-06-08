JH Gibbons Online Auction

Up to 10 guests. A $500 value!





The Sports Museum Tour brings guests to Levels 5 and 6 of TD Garden, where we honor the history and character of Boston sports. During this 60-minute tour, guests can expect to enjoy:

Exhibits on the Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and more!

Sculptures of Larry Bird, Ted Williams, Bobby Orr, Carl Yastrzemski, and Harry Agganis

Our exclusive championship ring display, sponsored by Jostens

Views into TD Garden** from the Rafters seating section, bringing you up close with the championship banners of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics

**Views into the arena are subject to restrictions based on venue activity. Photo restrictions may apply.





To top it off, guests will be able to step into history and try on rings from all 13 (and counting) Boston title teams this century!