Hosted by

PTA MASSACHUSETTS PARENT-TEACHER ASSOCIATION INC

About this event

JH Gibbons Online Auction

VIP Sports Museum Tour
$80

Starting bid

Up to 10 guests. A $500 value!


The Sports Museum Tour brings guests to Levels 5 and 6 of TD Garden, where we honor the history and character of Boston sports. During this 60-minute tour, guests can expect to enjoy: 

  • Exhibits on the Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and more! 
  • Sculptures of Larry Bird, Ted Williams, Bobby Orr, Carl Yastrzemski, and Harry Agganis 
  • Our exclusive championship ring display, sponsored by Jostens 
  • Views into TD Garden** from the Rafters seating section, bringing you up close with the championship banners of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics 

**Views into the arena are subject to restrictions based on venue activity. Photo restrictions may apply.


To top it off, guests will be able to step into history and try on rings from all 13 (and counting) Boston title teams this century!

Excel Martial Arts #1
$10

Starting bid

1 month membership or a 12 person birthday party

Excel Martial Arts #2
$10

Starting bid

1 month membership or a 12 person birthday party

Maxx Training Center #1
$10

Starting bid

3 month pass (can be used by current students)

Maxx Training Center #2
$10

Starting bid

3 month pass (can be used by current students)

Launch Trampoline Park
$50

Starting bid

5 one hour passes

$160 value!

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