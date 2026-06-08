JH Gibbons Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Up to 10 guests. A $500 value!
The Sports Museum Tour brings guests to Levels 5 and 6 of TD Garden, where we honor the history and character of Boston sports. During this 60-minute tour, guests can expect to enjoy:
**Views into the arena are subject to restrictions based on venue activity. Photo restrictions may apply.
To top it off, guests will be able to step into history and try on rings from all 13 (and counting) Boston title teams this century!
Starting bid
1 month membership or a 12 person birthday party
Starting bid
1 month membership or a 12 person birthday party
Starting bid
3 month pass (can be used by current students)
Starting bid
3 month pass (can be used by current students)
Starting bid
5 one hour passes
$160 value!
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