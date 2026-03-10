Brock Wrestling Booster Club

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Brock Wrestling Booster Club

About this shop

JH Wrestling Warm Up T-Shirt Sponsorship

Friends & Family Sponsor Level 1
$25

Get your name listed on the back of the shirt!

Friends & Family Sponsor Level 2
$50

Get your name higher up on the shirt and LARGER! You're their biggest fan!

Corporate Sponsor
$50

Get your company logo on the back of the shirt! Forward your receipt with a high quality logo attached (ideally .SVG, .EPS, or layered .PSD) to [email protected]

All-Shirt Corporate Sponsor
$250

Get your company logo on the back of EVERY shirt! Forward your email receipt with a high quality logo attached (ideally .SVG, .EPS, or layered .PSD) to [email protected]

Buy a duplicate shirt for yourself!
$25

IF you named a wrestler to sponsor, you can order a duplicate shirt in your size! Shirts come in Youth sizes XS-XL and Adult sizes S-XXXL.

Add a donation for Brock Wrestling Booster Club

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!