JH Wrestling Warm Up T-Shirt Sponsorship

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Get your name listed on the back of the shirt!
Get your name higher up on the shirt and LARGER! You're their biggest fan!
Get your company logo on the back of the shirt! Forward your receipt with a high quality logo attached (ideally .SVG, .EPS, or layered .PSD) to [email protected]
Get your company logo on the back of EVERY shirt! Forward your email receipt with a high quality logo attached (ideally .SVG, .EPS, or layered .PSD) to [email protected]
IF you named a wrestler to sponsor, you can order a duplicate shirt in your size! Shirts come in Youth sizes XS-XL and Adult sizes S-XXXL.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!