JHES PTA -5th Grade Shop

Let's paint the community red to celebrate our Jeffers Hill Jaguar 5th graders, the Class of 2033! Don't miss out with these amazing yard signs. Purchase by 5/19 and signs will be distributed on 5/29 after the Philadelphia Field Trip (and on an additional date TBA). Metal posts sold separately for $2.
Special Thanks to our Community Partner, Next Day Sign Express of PG Co., for providing these yard signs at a discount in support of our fundraising efforts.
Post for 5th Grade yard signs sold separately.
Special Thanks to our Community Partner, Next Day Sign Express, for providing these yard signs at a discount in support of our fundraising efforts.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!