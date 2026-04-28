JHES PTA -5th Grade Shop

Let's paint the community red to celebrate our Jeffers Hill Jaguar 5th graders, the Class of 2033! Don't miss out with these amazing yard signs. Purchase by 5/19 and signs will be distributed on 5/29 after the Philadelphia Field Trip (and on an additional date TBA). Metal posts sold separately for $2.





Special Thanks to our Community Partner, Next Day Sign Express of PG Co., for providing these yard signs at a discount in support of our fundraising efforts.