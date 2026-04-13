JHF 2026: Opening Night

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About this event
10180 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA
Please select the number desired. Ticket includes reception (6:00 p.m.) and film screening. Optional Havdalah ceremony after the film.
Cal Poly and Cuesta students can join for free.
Help support the Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival and keep programs like this accessible to the entire community. Sponsorship includes recognition in connection with the film screening.
$
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