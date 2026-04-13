JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

Hosted by

JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo

About this event

JHF 2026: Opening Night

Congregation Beth David

10180 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA

🎟 General Admission – Opening Night
$18

Please select the number desired. Ticket includes reception (6:00 p.m.) and film screening. Optional Havdalah ceremony after the film.

Student Ticket
Free

Cal Poly and Cuesta students can join for free.

📽 Film Sponsor
$500

Help support the Central Coast Jewish Heritage Festival and keep programs like this accessible to the entire community. Sponsorship includes recognition in connection with the film screening.

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