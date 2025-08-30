JHPRIDE365 Partnership

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About this event
CA, USA
As a premier partner for on-site programs, your support keeps events at The CENTER free and affirming for LGBTQIA2S+ youth, families, and allies.
Champions are recognized across signage, our website, and social media, featured prominently on our Wall of PRIDE, and highlighted in our annual Impact Report.
This level also includes the opportunity to send volunteers and receive a sponsor spotlight during an event of your choice.
As a strong community partner, your support helps sustain on-site programs at The CENTER, creating spaces that are safe, welcoming, and inclusive.
Advocates are recognized on event signage, our website, and social media, featured on our Wall of PRIDE, and included in our annual Impact Report.
This level also offers the opportunity to send volunteers to participate alongside our team.
As an Ally Partner, your support provides visible encouragement for on-site programs at The CENTER, showing LGBTQIA2S+ youth, families, and allies that the community stands with them.
Allies are recognized on flyers, our website, and social media, and featured on our Wall of PRIDE.
This level also includes the opportunity to send volunteers to join us at an event. Your support will also be recognized in our annual Impact Report, highlighting your commitment to the community.
As a Friend Partner, your support helps keep The CENTER’s on-site programs welcoming and accessible to all who attend.
Friends are recognized on flyers, our website, and social media, and featured on our Wall of PRIDE.
This level is a simple but meaningful way to stand alongside LGBTQIA2S+ youth, families, and allies in the Inland Empire. Your support will also be recognized in our annual Impact Report, highlighting your commitment to the community.
Support our programs by contributing snacks, food, beverages, art supplies, or door prizes for the event of your choice.
Care in action: your gift fuels the event, our youth feel the impact — and your name shines on the Wall of PRIDE.
Recognition includes:
Be more than a guest — be a collaborator.
As a Community Partner, your organization extends its reach and impact by inviting clients, staff, volunteers, and supporters to the event you choose.
This unique opportunity allows your organization to:
By partnering with us, your organization is recognized as a leader in collaboration. More people join in, and together we create safe, affirming spaces where everyone feels seen, valued, and welcome.
Bring your community and be our guests.
As a Community Guest Partner, your clients, staff, and volunteers are invited to attend the on-site event of your choice at The CENTER — free of charge.
This invitation ensures your community feels welcomed, included, and celebrated in a safe, affirming space.
Together, we create moments of joy, connection, and belonging right here at The CENTER @ Joshua Home.
Your brand is carried into the community through top visibility at the event(s) you choose to support.
Champions receive logo and banner placement at our booth, materials displayed, and recognition on our website, social media, and the Wall of PRIDE.
You’ll also have the option to send volunteers or share remarks, though attendance is never required. Your support will also be recognized in our annual Impact Report, highlighting your commitment to the community.
Strong visibility at the event(s) you choose to support.
Advocates receive logo placement on event signage, our website, and social media, plus recognition on the Wall of PRIDE and in our Impact Report.
Volunteers are always welcome to join on-site, but attendance is not required.
Visible support at the event(s) you choose to support.
Allies are recognized on flyers, our website, and social media, with placement on the Wall of PRIDE.
Volunteer participation is optional, and your support travels with us whether you attend or not. Your support will also be recognized in our annual Impact Report, highlighting your commitment to the community.
Grassroots support that shows up at the event(s) you choose to support.
Friends are recognized on flyers, website, and social media, listed on the Wall of PRIDE, and thanked after the event.
No attendance is required to be honored as a Friend Partner. Your support will also be recognized in our annual Impact Report, highlighting your commitment to the community.
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