Jhulan Yatra - Swing Festival

305 Schermerhorn St

Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA

Mangala Bhoga & Aarati
$151

Sponsor the first auspicious offering of the day occurs before sunrise, a variety of milk sweets made with love and devotion and a full Aarti.

Raj Bhoga
$351

Sponsor the elaborate Raj Bhoga offering contains over 16 preparations all made with love and devotion by our brahmins.

Abhishek
$351

Sponsor the ecstatic celebration of precious liquids bathing Radha and Krishna

Gardenias
$175

Sponsor the offering of heavenly fragranced gardenias

Flower Garlands
$351

Sponsor the gorgeous handmade garlands that will adorn their Lordships

Altar decoration
$351

Sponsorship of the altar decoration gives others the opportunity to be transported to the mood of Sri Vrindavan Sham!

Feast Prasadam
$2,001

Sponsor special non-grains feast prasadam for all the visiting devotees!

Swing Festival Flower Dress
$551

Throughout the festival we will be dressing Radha and Krishna with daily handmade flower dresses, here is your opportunity to sponsor one of these exquisite offerings!

Daily Aarti
$251

Sponsor a full Aarti

Any whole day worship
$2,501

Sponsor a full day of worship

