Jhulan Yatra - Swing Festival

Sponsor the first auspicious offering of the day occurs before sunrise, a variety of milk sweets made with love and devotion and a full Aarti.
Sponsor the elaborate Raj Bhoga offering contains over 16 preparations all made with love and devotion by our brahmins.
Sponsor the ecstatic celebration of precious liquids bathing Radha and Krishna
Sponsor the offering of heavenly fragranced gardenias
Sponsor the gorgeous handmade garlands that will adorn their Lordships
Sponsorship of the altar decoration gives others the opportunity to be transported to the mood of Sri Vrindavan Sham!
Sponsor special non-grains feast prasadam for all the visiting devotees!
Throughout the festival we will be dressing Radha and Krishna with daily handmade flower dresses, here is your opportunity to sponsor one of these exquisite offerings!
Sponsor a full Aarti
Sponsor a full day of worship
