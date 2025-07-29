JIES PTA Membership Drive 2025

Family Membership
$10

No expiration

Family Membership - Volunteer Opt-Out
$25

No expiration

Want to stay up-to-date on all things PTA, but don't want to receive emails about volunteer opportunities? This is the membership level for you!

Teacher Membership
Free

No expiration

All teacher memberships are FREE thanks to generous parent sponsors!

Diamond Sponsorship
$400

No expiration

Key sponsor for both the Annual Fall Fun Run and the Annual Spring Event.

Fun Run Sponsorship
$250

No expiration

Your donation will help buy t-shirts for participating students and fund the prizes for the event.

