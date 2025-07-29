JIES PTA Membership Drive 2025

No expiration
No expiration
Want to stay up-to-date on all things PTA, but don't want to receive emails about volunteer opportunities? This is the membership level for you!
No expiration
All teacher memberships are FREE thanks to generous parent sponsors!
No expiration
Key sponsor for both the Annual Fall Fun Run and the Annual Spring Event.
No expiration
Your donation will help buy t-shirts for participating students and fund the prizes for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!