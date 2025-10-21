Jiles Jewels Silent Auction Fundraiser

Hosted by
976 Oakland Hills Ave, Middleburg, FL 32068, USA
Starting bid
Valued at $550 - Indulge in the luxury of a customized wig from master stylist Angel Labeet of Touched by Angel Salon & Co. Angel specializes in crafting stunning, natural-looking wigs that are designed to fit your personal style and elevate your confidence.
Each custom piece is made with precision, artistry, and care — ensuring you look and feel your best for any occasion.
Starting bid
$599
Flying Dress Session
60 minute session
Choice of 1 dress
On location/In studio
5 digital images
15-20 sec social media highlight
*Add a friend $250 ea.
