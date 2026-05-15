Jillian's Love Lives On 5/29 Foundation Fundraiser

Create a Christmas memory your family will treasure forever with a private Christmas Eve visit from Bluffton’s own Santa Claus. Imagine the excitement and pure joy on your children’s faces when they hear a knock at the front door and discover Santa himself standing there, announcing that he has a few special gifts he still needs to deliver before heading back to the North Pole.





During this magical 15-minute visit, Santa can greet children by name, share holiday cheer, pose for photos, listen to Christmas wishes, and personally deliver small gifts provided by the family. The wonder, laughter, and unforgettable expressions on little faces will not only make this a truly priceless Christmas experience for the entire family but will make the season brighter for other families in our community.





$500 value