Jillian's Love Lives On 5/29 Foundation Fundraiser

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HALCYON
MEDIUM: Acrylic on canvas
SIZE: 36" x 36 gallery wrapped canvas
This rhythmic, flowing abstract composition, with an iridescent neutral palette, sings to the tune of calm.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $2500
Starting bid
REVERIE
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 36” x 36'
This softened but captivating palette invites stillness while the intricate network of lines keeps the eye wandering endlessly through its quiet energy.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $2500
Starting bid
OUT OF THE BLUE
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 18 x 24
Vibrant and striking blue meanders among its orange complement as translucent and opaque layers carve out wonderful texture and unique effects.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $900
Starting bid
PASSAGE
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 18 X 24
The composition carries a sense of transformation, as though color itself is dissolving and reforming in real time. Both atmospheric and intimate, the painting evokes a passage into stillness, mystery, and
emotional depth.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $900
Starting bid
SOFT ECHO
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 24 x 36
Blush tones and translucent neutrals echo a restrained elegance that feels almost weightless. The minimal palette allows the intricate details and negative space to breathe, giving the work a contemplative presence. Gentle yet emotionally resonant, the piece lingers like the final note of a quiet conversation.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1400
Starting bid
CRIMSON CATHEDRAL
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 24 x 24
She rises like a sacred fracture, reverent yet powerful, in quiet meditation.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1300
Starting bid
AT PLAY
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 18 X 24
White base with vivid ocean hues at play before finally settling the rhythm as a whimsical abstract composition.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1000
Starting bid
GRACE
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 20 X 20
I do love the luminous rhythm of fluid art. But what makes it stand out in all it's beauty is the use of negative space. Here, grace takes form in the space between stillness and movement and unfolds where light and motion meet in quiet balance.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1000
Starting bid
CONVERGENCE
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE:18 X 24
Layered fluid acrylics are guided through spontaneous and controlled movement, allowing story and structure to emerge into a unified focal point.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $900
Starting bid
MIDNIGHT BLOOM
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 30 X 40
This work honors creative freedom—where deep color, bold energy, and spontaneous rhythm bloom into something unexpectedly joyful, emerging thru brushwork and embellishments.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $2500
Starting bid
EVE
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 30 X 40
A soft teal palette of fluid acrylics that swirl and dance in rhythmic, cellular patterns. The final layer is embellished with a central bloom that beautifully emerges as the center of attention.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $2500
Starting bid
TIME & SPACE
MEDIUM: Acrylic on Canvas
SIZE: 40 X 30
A vibrant dance of color and movement, this painting captures the exhilaration of trust.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $2500
Starting bid
CATCH & RELEASE
MEDIUM: ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
SIZE: 40 X 30
Smokey blue/gray hues flow to rhythmic fluid art technique, embellished with brush and gold leaf. The 'Letting it Go' series gives voice to hope - Even the most intense crises dissipate and fade to reveal a silver lining.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $2500
Starting bid
SURVIVAL
MEDIUM: ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
SIZE: 16 X 20 (MATTED & FRAMED)
This monochromatic palette, with an intense human gaze, represents the evolving story of man and animal's peaceful co-existence.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1000
Starting bid
SHE
MEDIUM: ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
SIZE: 16 X 20
This piece celebrates feminine strength and captures all the complex layers, texture and colors of the female.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1000
Starting bid
UNSCRIPTED
MEDIUM: ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
SIZE: 18 X 24
This painting celebrates the freedom of unscripted creation. Colors converge, forms evolve, and harmony emerges without force—only faith in the flow.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1000
Starting bid
WHERE LIGHT WANDERS
MEDIUM: ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
SIZE: 40 X 30
Subtle shifts in tone and texture invite contemplation within an expansive flow of energy settling into a dreamlike seascape.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $2500
Starting bid
ZEUS
MEDIUM: ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
SIZE: 24 x 18
Stunning monochromatic blue hues with iridescent accents that bring character to light. Fluid art technique is so generous to experimentation, and I imagine my creation as a collaboration with God, as He guides the flow of paint. There truly is an extraordinary gift in the process.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1000
Starting bid
MASTER OF CAMOUFLAGE
MEDIUM: ACRYLIC ON CANVAS
SIZE: 24 x 18
I imagined this composition as a Clown Frogfish whose soft skin is covered with wart-like bumps and growths, and is the camouflaging master of the sea.
Comparable gallery value exceeds $1000
Starting bid
Create a Christmas memory your family will treasure forever with a private Christmas Eve visit from Bluffton’s own Santa Claus. Imagine the excitement and pure joy on your children’s faces when they hear a knock at the front door and discover Santa himself standing there, announcing that he has a few special gifts he still needs to deliver before heading back to the North Pole.
During this magical 15-minute visit, Santa can greet children by name, share holiday cheer, pose for photos, listen to Christmas wishes, and personally deliver small gifts provided by the family. The wonder, laughter, and unforgettable expressions on little faces will not only make this a truly priceless Christmas experience for the entire family but will make the season brighter for other families in our community.
$500 value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!