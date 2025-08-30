Jim and Evelyn Wright Silent Auction - Pop-Up

Hosted by
About this event
Soiree En Blanc Venue or mailed if out of state
Starting bid
Donors:
Description:
Double the joy, double the Marauder magic! This bundle includes a custom 1000-piece, 32-inch CSU-themed puzzle—a stunning tribute to Central State University’s legacy, designed to challenge your mind and warm your heart.
Once you've pieced together the pride, treat yourself with a $25 DoorDash gift certificate, perfect for a cozy night in or a celebratory bite after conquering the puzzle.
Total Value: $60
Starting bid
Donated by: Robin Rivers, CSU Atl Alum
Green Aventurine Prosperity Necklace
Crafted with a polished green aventurine stone pendant, this necklace carries the energy of optimism and good fortune. Known as the “stone of opportunity,” its rich green hue sparkles with subtle inclusions, offering a touch of everyday luxury while inspiring confidence and prosperity.
Value: $95
Starting bid
Donated by: Robin Rivers, CSU Atl Alum
Bright and uplifting, this necklace showcases a quartz pendant surrounded by golden yellow jade gemstones, revered for centuries as a stone of wisdom, joy, and harmony. Its warm glow and smooth finish make it a radiant centerpiece—perfect for those who seek both beauty and positive energy.
Value: $55
Starting bid
Donated by: Total Wine & More – Kennesaw, GA
Description:
Gather your favorite wine lovers for an unforgettable Private Wine Class for 20 guests, hosted at Total Wine & More. This two-hour tasting experience features a curated selection of premium wines, handpicked for flavor and finesse.
Led by a knowledgeable wine expert, guests will explore tasting techniques, varietal profiles, and pairing tips—all while enjoying top-tier pours in a relaxed, educational setting. Total Wine provides everything: stemware, tasting notes, and a welcoming atmosphere perfect for birthdays, book clubs, or alumni celebrations.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Spades & Sips: CSU Style
Donors:
Description:
This bundle brings the fun and flavor! Kick back with a $25 DoorDash gift card—perfect for fueling your game night or treating yourself to a well-earned bite. Then shuffle up and deal with DeezyDecks Spades Cards, a waterproof, alumni-inspired deck designed for players who bring pride to every hand.
Whether you're hosting a CSU reunion, family cookout, or just vibing with your crew, this set delivers nostalgia, style, and good eats.
Total Value: $75
Starting bid
Field of Dreams Bourbon & Signed Memorabilia Set
Donated by: Everest Spirits & Wine Warehouse & Atlanta Braves
Description:
Step up to the plate for this collector’s dream—a tribute to the spirit of the game and the art of fine bourbon. This exclusive bundle includes:
Whether you're a die-hard Braves fan, a bourbon connoisseur, or just love a good story behind your collectibles, this set is a grand slam of flavor and fandom.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Whataburger for a Year + Swag Box
Donated by: Whataburger
Description:
Craving bold flavor and Texas-sized generosity? This ultimate Whataburger Fan Pack delivers a full year of mouthwatering meals plus a swag box packed with iconic orange-and-white gear.
Whether you're rocking your merch at a tailgate or savoring a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit on the house, this bundle brings the flavor, the fun, and the fries—all year long.
Includes:
Value: $429
Starting bid
Toes in Tranquility: Foot Soak Experience
Donated by: The Wellness Spot
Description:
Step into serenity with Toes in Tranquility, a soul-soothing foot soak experience designed to melt stress and elevate your self-care ritual. This indulgent bundle from The Wellness Spot wraps you in warmth and wellness, featuring a gift certificate for a luxurious soak plus cozy, calming extras to complete the vibe.
Whether you're gifting peace or claiming it for yourself, this package is pure pampering from the ground up.
Includes:
Value: $165
Starting bid
Delta Diva Essentials
Donated by: Need That Tee – where culture meets creativity
Description:
A bold bundle for the woman who reps Delta Sigma Theta with style, spirit, and sisterhood. Whether she’s strolling into chapter meeting or clacking with pride at Soirée en Blanc, this set keeps her fly and fully fortified in crimson and cream.
From head-turning accessories to statement-making style, this trio is a tribute to elegance, excellence, and empowerment.
Includes:
Value: $70
Starting bid
Donated by: ASW Distillery – Atlanta, GA
Description:
Discover the art of Southern craft spirits with this exclusive tour and tasting experience for 10 guests at ASW Distillery, one of Atlanta’s premier small-batch distilleries.
Enjoy a guided behind-the-scenes look at the distilling process, followed by a curated tasting of ASW’s award-winning whiskeys and spirits. Whether you're planning a celebration, team outing, or just a spirited afternoon with friends, this experience is equal parts education and indulgence.
Includes:
Value: $230
Starting bid
Cinematic Bliss at Home
Donated by: Laverne and Richard VanZant
Item: Pioneer 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Stream in style with this sleek 2023 Pioneer Smart TV—featuring Dolby Vision, built-in apps like Netflix and Hulu, and Apple AirPlay. A perfect upgrade for movie nights, alumni binge sessions, or gifting with flair
Value: $350
Starting bid
Healing That Comes to You
Donated by: Heleana Coleman, Arise Integrated Therapies
Item: 60-Minute Mobile Massage - GA
Relax, restore, and recharge with a personalized massage delivered right to your door. Serving Metro Atlanta, Arise Integrated Therapies specializes in therapeutic care—from lymphatic drainage to neuromuscular therapy—all with 13+ years of healing expertise.
Value: $115
Starting bid
Viva Las Vegas Getaway
Donated by: Maurice Jr. & Nadia Thomas
Stay: 3 Days / 2 Nights
Location: Grandview at Las Vegas
Enjoy a luxurious stay in a spacious 1-bedroom villa—complete with a full kitchen, jetted tub, and resort amenities—just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Paint, Sip & Celebrate—Your Way
Donated by: Ray Tennyson Selfie Painting
Value: $240
Whether you're cozying up with your sweetheart or vibing with your girls, this at-home paint night is all about joy, connection, and creativity. Ray Tennyson’s Selfie Paint Kits transform your favorite photo into a custom paint-by-number masterpiece—artist-designed, previewed before shipping, and guaranteed to spark smiles.
✨ Perfect for:
💑 A romantic date night with bubbly and brushstrokes
👯♀️ A girls’ night in full of laughter, wine, and self-love
Includes two custom kits, unlimited revisions, and all the tools you need to create frame-worthy memories. No stress, no mess—just good vibes and gorgeous portraits.
A celebration of Black artistry, love, and the beauty of being seen.
Starting bid
Glow Up & Ground Down
Donated by: Jordan and Jillain
This bundle is a love letter to rest, renewal, and the sacred art of self-care—especially for Black women who carry so much and deserve even more. Knesko Skin’s Diamond Radiance collection infused with natural collagen and white jade energy.
💖 Includes:
Whether you’re decompressing after a long week or preparing for your next big move, this set invites you to pause, breathe, and pour back into yourself. Because healing isn’t a luxury—it’s a legacy.
Value: $130
Starting bid
Donated by: Great Wolf Lodge
Dive into a day of water park fun with four pool passes to Great Wolf Lodge—where waves, slides, and smiles await. After the splash session, enjoy a snack break with a stylish gray insulated backpack cooler, leak-proof and waterproof, packed with tasty treats to refuel your crew.
🛍️ Includes:
Perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone ready to make a splash and savor the moment. A big thank you to Great Wolf Lodge for keeping the fun flowing and the snacks fresh!
Value: $250
Starting bid
Date Night, Delivered
Donated by Costco and Jojo Dickerson
Includes:
🥩 $150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gift Card
🚗 $100 Uber/Uber Eats Gift Certificate
No reservations. No parking. No problem. Whether you're dressing up or staying in, this bundle brings the romance, the ride, and the ribeye—all paid for.
$250
Starting bid
Wild Day Out: Zoo Adventure & Snack Pack
Donated by: Zoo Atlanta
Get ready to roar with excitement! This bundle includes 4 general admission tickets to Zoo Atlanta—home to giant pandas, African elephants, and over 1,000 animals from around the world. After exploring the exhibits and play zones, enjoy a curated snack pack to refuel your crew and keep the smiles going.
🧺 Includes:
Whether you're bonding with family, mentoring students, or celebrating alumni legacy, this experience is a joyful reminder that learning and laughter go hand in paw.
Value: $132+
Starting bid
Welcome Home Basket
Donated by Latrice Sells Homes
Celebrate a new beginning with this warm and welcoming basket, perfect for any new homeowner. The highlight? A homemade pound cake crafted by Latrice Butler, CSU ATL’s three-time Baker of the Year. Paired with kitchen essentials, this gift brings comfort, flavor, and a personal touch to any new space.
Note: Picture does not depict actual basket. Photo will be added.
Value:$125
Starting bid
Legacy in Every Pour
Donated by: CLYOPATRA Winery & Vineyard
Includes:
From the first African immigrant-owned winery in the U.S., this bundle is a toast to heritage, innovation, and heart. THE NATIVE honors ancestral roots with crisp Sauvignon Blanc elegance. OBY’S BOLDNESS, a peppery Noiret, pays tribute to fearless legacy and bold flavor. And FOR NNEEM, a tender red blend of Chambourcin and Vidal Blanc, is a love letter to motherhood—crafted with warmth and intention.
Paired with a sleek electric aerator and wine stoppers, this collection invites you to sip, savor, and celebrate Black excellence with every glass.
Value: $125
Starting bid
🍂 Box of Tatiana Night Cap Cigars
Donated by Ralph Hendricks, Proud CSU Atlanta Alum
Estimated Value: $125
Unwind in style with this luxurious box of Tatiana Night Cap cigars—infused with smooth notes of vanilla, cocoa, and spice. Whether you're toasting to legacy or savoring a quiet moment, these hand-rolled delights offer a rich, aromatic experience that lingers long after the last puff.
Ralph Hendricks brings alumni pride to every detail, gifting this indulgent bundle as a nod to tradition, relaxation, and the finer things in life
