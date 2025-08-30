Jim and Evelyn Wright Silent Auction - Pop-Up

Donors:

Hope Norris, CSU Alumna

Tonya Martin-Walcott, CSU Alumna

Description:

Double the joy, double the Marauder magic! This bundle includes a custom 1000-piece, 32-inch CSU-themed puzzle—a stunning tribute to Central State University’s legacy, designed to challenge your mind and warm your heart.

Once you've pieced together the pride, treat yourself with a $25 DoorDash gift certificate, perfect for a cozy night in or a celebratory bite after conquering the puzzle.

Total Value: $60