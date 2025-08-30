Hosted by

Central State University Atlanta Alumni

About this event

Jim and Evelyn Wright Silent Auction - Pop-Up

Pick-up location

Soiree En Blanc Venue or mailed if out of state

Puzzle & $25 Door Dash item
Puzzle & $25 Door Dash
$30

Starting bid

Donors:

  • Hope Norris, CSU Alumna
  • Tonya Martin-Walcott, CSU Alumna

Description:
Double the joy, double the Marauder magic! This bundle includes a custom 1000-piece, 32-inch CSU-themed puzzle—a stunning tribute to Central State University’s legacy, designed to challenge your mind and warm your heart.

Once you've pieced together the pride, treat yourself with a $25 DoorDash gift certificate, perfect for a cozy night in or a celebratory bite after conquering the puzzle.

Total Value: $60

Green Aventurine Prosperity Necklace item
Green Aventurine Prosperity Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Robin Rivers, CSU Atl Alum


Green Aventurine Prosperity Necklace


Crafted with a polished green aventurine stone pendant, this necklace carries the energy of optimism and good fortune. Known as the “stone of opportunity,” its rich green hue sparkles with subtle inclusions, offering a touch of everyday luxury while inspiring confidence and prosperity.

Value: $95

Yellow Jade Harmony Necklace item
Yellow Jade Harmony Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Robin Rivers, CSU Atl Alum

Yellow Jade Harmony Necklace

Bright and uplifting, this necklace showcases a quartz pendant surrounded by golden yellow jade gemstones, revered for centuries as a stone of wisdom, joy, and harmony. Its warm glow and smooth finish make it a radiant centerpiece—perfect for those who seek both beauty and positive energy.

Value: $55

Sip, Savor & Learn: Private Wine Class for 20 item
Sip, Savor & Learn: Private Wine Class for 20
$150

Starting bid


Donated by: Total Wine & More – Kennesaw, GA

Description:
Gather your favorite wine lovers for an unforgettable Private Wine Class for 20 guests, hosted at Total Wine & More. This two-hour tasting experience features a curated selection of premium wines, handpicked for flavor and finesse.

Led by a knowledgeable wine expert, guests will explore tasting techniques, varietal profiles, and pairing tips—all while enjoying top-tier pours in a relaxed, educational setting. Total Wine provides everything: stemware, tasting notes, and a welcoming atmosphere perfect for birthdays, book clubs, or alumni celebrations.

Value: $600

$25 Door Dash Gift Card and Dezzy Deck Cards item
$25 Door Dash Gift Card and Dezzy Deck Cards
$50

Starting bid

Spades & Sips: CSU Style

Donors:

  • Hope Norris, CSU Alumna & Creative Connector
  • Tonya Martin-Walcott, CSU Alumna & Community Advocate

Description:
This bundle brings the fun and flavor! Kick back with a $25 DoorDash gift card—perfect for fueling your game night or treating yourself to a well-earned bite. Then shuffle up and deal with DeezyDecks Spades Cards, a waterproof, alumni-inspired deck designed for players who bring pride to every hand.

Whether you're hosting a CSU reunion, family cookout, or just vibing with your crew, this set delivers nostalgia, style, and good eats.

Total Value: $75

Field of Dreams Bourbon & Signed Memorabilia item
Field of Dreams Bourbon & Signed Memorabilia
$50

Starting bid

Field of Dreams Bourbon & Signed Memorabilia Set

Donated by: Everest Spirits & Wine Warehouse & Atlanta Braves

Description:
Step up to the plate for this collector’s dream—a tribute to the spirit of the game and the art of fine bourbon. This exclusive bundle includes:

  • 🥃 A 750ml bottle of Field of Dreams Whiskey Company Bourbon, signed by MLB legends Ryan Klesko, Jerry Blevins, Tyler Clippard, and Drew Storen
  • 📸 A signed photo of Atlanta Braves star Ozzie Albies

Whether you're a die-hard Braves fan, a bourbon connoisseur, or just love a good story behind your collectibles, this set is a grand slam of flavor and fandom.

Value: $100

Whataburger for a Year + Swag Box item
Whataburger for a Year + Swag Box
$75

Starting bid

Whataburger for a Year + Swag Box

Donated by: Whataburger

Description:
Craving bold flavor and Texas-sized generosity? This ultimate Whataburger Fan Pack delivers a full year of mouthwatering meals plus a swag box packed with iconic orange-and-white gear.

Whether you're rocking your merch at a tailgate or savoring a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit on the house, this bundle brings the flavor, the fun, and the fries—all year long.

Includes:

  • 🍔 Gift cards for a year’s worth of Whataburger meals
  • 🎁 Whataburger swag box with branded gear and goodies

Value: $429

The Wellness Spot Spa Experience item
The Wellness Spot Spa Experience
$70

Starting bid

Toes in Tranquility: Foot Soak Experience

Donated by: The Wellness Spot

Description:
Step into serenity with Toes in Tranquility, a soul-soothing foot soak experience designed to melt stress and elevate your self-care ritual. This indulgent bundle from The Wellness Spot wraps you in warmth and wellness, featuring a gift certificate for a luxurious soak plus cozy, calming extras to complete the vibe.

Whether you're gifting peace or claiming it for yourself, this package is pure pampering from the ground up.

Includes:

  • 🌿 Gift certificate for one foot soak experience
  • 🕯️ Aromatherapy candle
  • 🧦 Plush socks
  • 🌬️ Essential oil diffuser

Value: $165

Delta Diva Essentials item
Delta Diva Essentials
$35

Starting bid

Delta Diva Essentials

Donated by: Need That Tee – where culture meets creativity

Description:
A bold bundle for the woman who reps Delta Sigma Theta with style, spirit, and sisterhood. Whether she’s strolling into chapter meeting or clacking with pride at Soirée en Blanc, this set keeps her fly and fully fortified in crimson and cream.

From head-turning accessories to statement-making style, this trio is a tribute to elegance, excellence, and empowerment.

Includes:

  • 🧢 Red Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. baseball cap
  • 🪭 Matching Delta fan—because elegance deserves a breeze
  • 👛 Delta Zip Clutch Wallet—sleek, chic, and ready to rep

Value: $70

ASW Distillery Tour & Tasting Experience for 10 item
ASW Distillery Tour & Tasting Experience for 10
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: ASW Distillery – Atlanta, GA

Description:
Discover the art of Southern craft spirits with this exclusive tour and tasting experience for 10 guests at ASW Distillery, one of Atlanta’s premier small-batch distilleries.

Enjoy a guided behind-the-scenes look at the distilling process, followed by a curated tasting of ASW’s award-winning whiskeys and spirits. Whether you're planning a celebration, team outing, or just a spirited afternoon with friends, this experience is equal parts education and indulgence.

Includes:

  • 🎟️ 10 passes for ASW Distillery tour and tasting
  • 🥃 Guided tasting of premium ASW spirits
  • 🏭 Behind-the-scenes look at the distilling process

Value: $230

Cinematic Bliss at Home - 55" Smart TV item
Cinematic Bliss at Home - 55" Smart TV
$125

Starting bid

Cinematic Bliss at Home

Donated by: Laverne and Richard VanZant
Item: Pioneer 55" 4K UHD Smart TV

Stream in style with this sleek 2023 Pioneer Smart TV—featuring Dolby Vision, built-in apps like Netflix and Hulu, and Apple AirPlay. A perfect upgrade for movie nights, alumni binge sessions, or gifting with flair


Value: $350

60-Minute Mobile Massage item
60-Minute Mobile Massage
$45

Starting bid

Healing That Comes to You

Donated by: Heleana Coleman, Arise Integrated Therapies
Item: 60-Minute Mobile Massage - GA

Relax, restore, and recharge with a personalized massage delivered right to your door. Serving Metro Atlanta, Arise Integrated Therapies specializes in therapeutic care—from lymphatic drainage to neuromuscular therapy—all with 13+ years of healing expertise.


Value: $115

3 Days / 2 Nights at Grandview at Las Vegas item
3 Days / 2 Nights at Grandview at Las Vegas
$75

Starting bid

Viva Las Vegas Getaway

Donated by: Maurice Jr. & Nadia Thomas
Stay: 3 Days / 2 Nights
Location: Grandview at Las Vegas
Enjoy a luxurious stay in a spacious 1-bedroom villa—complete with a full kitchen, jetted tub, and resort amenities—just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

Value: $500

Paint, Sip & Celebrate—Your Way item
Paint, Sip & Celebrate—Your Way
$80

Starting bid

Paint, Sip & Celebrate—Your Way

Donated by: Ray Tennyson Selfie Painting
Value: $240

Whether you're cozying up with your sweetheart or vibing with your girls, this at-home paint night is all about joy, connection, and creativity. Ray Tennyson’s Selfie Paint Kits transform your favorite photo into a custom paint-by-number masterpiece—artist-designed, previewed before shipping, and guaranteed to spark smiles.

✨ Perfect for:
💑 A romantic date night with bubbly and brushstrokes
👯‍♀️ A girls’ night in full of laughter, wine, and self-love

Includes two custom kits, unlimited revisions, and all the tools you need to create frame-worthy memories. No stress, no mess—just good vibes and gorgeous portraits.

A celebration of Black artistry, love, and the beauty of being seen.

Woodhouse Spa Skin Radiance Set item
Woodhouse Spa Skin Radiance Set
$65

Starting bid

Glow Up & Ground Down

Donated by: Jordan and Jillain

This bundle is a love letter to rest, renewal, and the sacred art of self-care—especially for Black women who carry so much and deserve even more. Knesko Skin’s Diamond Radiance collection infused with natural collagen and white jade energy.

💖 Includes:

  • 1 Diamond Face Mask
  • 1 Diamond Eye Mask
  • 1 Diamond Lip Mask
  • White Jade Gemstone Roller
  • Knesko Skin’s Diamond Radiance face masks (4)collection

Whether you’re decompressing after a long week or preparing for your next big move, this set invites you to pause, breathe, and pour back into yourself. Because healing isn’t a luxury—it’s a legacy.

Value: $130

Great Wolf Lodge - 4 passes and snack bag item
Great Wolf Lodge - 4 passes and snack bag
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Great Wolf Lodge

Dive into a day of water park fun with four pool passes to Great Wolf Lodge—where waves, slides, and smiles await. After the splash session, enjoy a snack break with a stylish gray insulated backpack cooler, leak-proof and waterproof, packed with tasty treats to refuel your crew.

🛍️ Includes:

  • 4 Pool Passes to Great Wolf Lodge
  • Gray Backpack Cooler (Insulated, Leak-Proof, Waterproof)
  • Assorted Snacks for Post-Pool Fun

Perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone ready to make a splash and savor the moment. A big thank you to Great Wolf Lodge for keeping the fun flowing and the snacks fresh!


Value: $250

Gift Certificates - Ruth's Chris/Uber/Uber-Eats item
Gift Certificates - Ruth's Chris/Uber/Uber-Eats
$125

Starting bid

Date Night, Delivered
Donated by Costco and Jojo Dickerson
Includes:
🥩 $150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gift Card
🚗 $100 Uber/Uber Eats Gift Certificate

No reservations. No parking. No problem. Whether you're dressing up or staying in, this bundle brings the romance, the ride, and the ribeye—all paid for.


$250

Zoo Passes and Snacks item
Zoo Passes and Snacks
$40

Starting bid

Wild Day Out: Zoo Adventure & Snack Pack

Donated by: Zoo Atlanta

Get ready to roar with excitement! This bundle includes 4 general admission tickets to Zoo Atlanta—home to giant pandas, African elephants, and over 1,000 animals from around the world. After exploring the exhibits and play zones, enjoy a curated snack pack to refuel your crew and keep the smiles going.

🧺 Includes:

  • 4 General Admission Tickets to Zoo Atlanta
  • Assorted Kid-Friendly Snacks (perfect for a picnic or post-zoo treat)

Whether you're bonding with family, mentoring students, or celebrating alumni legacy, this experience is a joyful reminder that learning and laughter go hand in paw.

Value: $132+

Welcome Home Basket item
Welcome Home Basket
$50

Starting bid

Welcome Home Basket
Donated by Latrice Sells Homes

Celebrate a new beginning with this warm and welcoming basket, perfect for any new homeowner. The highlight? A homemade pound cake crafted by Latrice Butler, CSU ATL’s three-time Baker of the Year. Paired with kitchen essentials, this gift brings comfort, flavor, and a personal touch to any new space.

Note: Picture does not depict actual basket. Photo will be added.


Value:$125

CLYOPATRA Winery & Vineyard - 3 Bottles item
CLYOPATRA Winery & Vineyard - 3 Bottles
$75

Starting bid

Legacy in Every Pour

Donated by: CLYOPATRA Winery & Vineyard
Includes:

  • THE NATIVE (Sauvignon Blanc) – Maryland, 2024
  • OBY’S BOLDNESS (Noiret) – Maryland, 2022
  • FOR NNEEM (FOR MY MOM) (Sweet Red Blend) – Maryland, 2023
  • JIFAR Electric Wine Aerator & Dispenser
  • (3) Wine Stoppers
  • Winery literature

From the first African immigrant-owned winery in the U.S., this bundle is a toast to heritage, innovation, and heart. THE NATIVE honors ancestral roots with crisp Sauvignon Blanc elegance. OBY’S BOLDNESS, a peppery Noiret, pays tribute to fearless legacy and bold flavor. And FOR NNEEM, a tender red blend of Chambourcin and Vidal Blanc, is a love letter to motherhood—crafted with warmth and intention.

Paired with a sleek electric aerator and wine stoppers, this collection invites you to sip, savor, and celebrate Black excellence with every glass.


Value: $125

Box of Tatiana Night Cap Cigars item
Box of Tatiana Night Cap Cigars
$60

Starting bid

🍂 Box of Tatiana Night Cap Cigars
Donated by Ralph Hendricks, Proud CSU Atlanta Alum
Estimated Value: $125

Unwind in style with this luxurious box of Tatiana Night Cap cigars—infused with smooth notes of vanilla, cocoa, and spice. Whether you're toasting to legacy or savoring a quiet moment, these hand-rolled delights offer a rich, aromatic experience that lingers long after the last puff.

Ralph Hendricks brings alumni pride to every detail, gifting this indulgent bundle as a nod to tradition, relaxation, and the finer things in life

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!