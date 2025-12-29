Killeen Noon Lions Club

Killeen Noon Lions Club

Jim Lindley Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

1600 Stonetree Dr

Killeen, TX 76543, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

In addition to Gold level benefits, your business or personal name will be displayed on every golf cart during the tournament..

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

In addition to Silver level benefits, your business or personal name will be displayed on our website throughout the year, plus entry level fee for a total of 8 players. (need player information).

Silver Sponsor
$500

In addition to tee box level benefits, your business or personal name will be prominently displayed at the tournament headquarters on a banner provided by you, plus verbal recognition and entry fee for 4 players.

Team Registration
$400

Registration for 4 players

Tee Box Sponsor
$200

Your business or personal name will be prominently displayed at a tee box, on tournament day, on a sign prepared but Killeen Noon Lions.

Individual Player Registration
$100

Registration for individual player.

