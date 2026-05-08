Lead The Way Fund Inc

Hosted by

Lead The Way Fund Inc

About this event

Jimmy's Run & Gold Star Memorial 2026

Plandome Rd

Manhasset, NY 11030, USA

Adult In Person Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!

Team In Person Admission
$600

Register your team under one preset discounted price to enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!

Military In Person Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!

Children Over 13 In Person Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!

Student In Person Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!

Gold Star In Person Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages complimentary of LTWF to honor the sacrifice of your family!

Business Sponsorship Level 1
$100

Have your business Logo displayed on signage and displayed the day of the event for participants to see!

Business Sponsorship Level 2
$200

Have your business Logo displayed on signage and displayed the day of the event for participants to see and LTWF will post multiple sponsor posts via social media!

Virtual Race Option
$25

Please note T-shirts are not provided for Virtual Event. If you cant make it in person, but still want to run and give back, NOW YOU CAN! Sign up here to race anywhere with us and give back to our Army Rangers and their Families.

Team Virtual
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 35 tickets

Please note T-shirts are not provided for Virtual Event. If you cant make it in person, but still want to run and give back with your team, NOW YOU CAN! Sign up here to race anywhere with us and give back to our Army Rangers and their Families.

Add a donation for Lead The Way Fund Inc

$

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