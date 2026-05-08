Jimmy's Run & Gold Star Memorial 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!
Register your team under one preset discounted price to enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!
Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!
Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!
Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages!
Enjoy the full program and run with access to all main activities and provided food & beverages complimentary of LTWF to honor the sacrifice of your family!
Have your business Logo displayed on signage and displayed the day of the event for participants to see!
Have your business Logo displayed on signage and displayed the day of the event for participants to see and LTWF will post multiple sponsor posts via social media!
Please note T-shirts are not provided for Virtual Event. If you cant make it in person, but still want to run and give back, NOW YOU CAN! Sign up here to race anywhere with us and give back to our Army Rangers and their Families.
Please note T-shirts are not provided for Virtual Event. If you cant make it in person, but still want to run and give back with your team, NOW YOU CAN! Sign up here to race anywhere with us and give back to our Army Rangers and their Families.
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