Jingle & Generosity: A Financial Empowerment Auction

Hosted by
About this event
1355 Lynnfield Rd, Building B, Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38119, USA
Starting bid
A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Peridot Illusion, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory (and our August birthstone!). This pendant necklace can be paired with any look, providing that extra touch of timeless style. Make the Elisa Pendant Necklace a staple in your wardrobe and you will not be disappointed.
Starting bid
Whether you're looking for a fun and flirty look or a timeless, yet trendy look, Arabella's Boutique has you covered!
This charming retail establishment is nestled in the heart of Memphis, TN. Specializing in women's fashion, the boutique offers a curated selection of trendy clothing and accessories for the modern shopper.
Starting bid
Beautifully handcrafted by Crochet by Chanielle! This Ruby Beauty is sure to be a conversation piece. Grab this bag today and support entrepreneurs like Chanielle, who are making their dreams come true with the Save Up Program.
Starting bid
Create your favorite frozen treats quickly and easily with the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine. Featuring a mixing paddle, this ice cream maker churns out tasty ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in 20 minutes or less. It has a double-insulated freezer bowl that eliminates the need for ice, making cleanup quick and easy.
Starting bid
This image is from Eric Echols' collection. The collection comprises over 6,000 negatives that span the period from the 1920s to the 1950s. The artwork entitled "Double Up" shows two women seated for a studio portrait. They say if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, take someone with you. Double Up emphasizes the importance of never feeling alone in battles and that those who stick with you, no matter what, are all you need to succeed in life. There are subtle hints of a currency symbolizing value and worth, suggesting that you are worth more than the value people put on you. Double Up.
Starting bid
Stay connected with friends and family thanks to the j5create 2.0-megapixel USB Webcam. The HD camera and high-fidelity microphone accurately capture images and sounds, so your friends won't miss a thing. With a plug-and-play setup, it's easy to connect the webcam to your Mac, PC or Chromebook.
• HD 1920 x 1080 video at 30 frames per second offers smooth, vivid recording.
• 2.0-megapixel camera has an F/2.4 aperture for low-light enhancement.
• HD image sensor with a wide-angle lens.
• Built-in high-fidelity microphone captures your voice accurately.
• Supports H.264 and MJPEG formats.
• USB plug-and-play capability lets you get started quickly.
• Compatible with Windows®, Mac OS and Chrome OS. • Backed by the manufacturer’s 2-year limited warranty.
• USB™ plug-and-play.
• High definition 1080p image sensor with wide angle lens.
• Built-in high-fidelity microphone (the microphone is not available for Discord™ on Chromebook™). • Supports Windows®/macOS®/Chrome OS™ systems.
Starting bid
framed Artwork of Father and Son
Starting bid
Pavo Cut & Color Experience
Refresh your look with a professional haircut and custom color at Memphis’ premier salon, Pavo. Expert stylists, vibrant color, and a style that turns heads!
Value: $250
Location: Pavo Salon, Memphis, TN
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!