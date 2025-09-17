Jingle and Jog 2025

10 Complimentary entries/shirts for the Jingle & Jog 5k

Company name/logo on the back of all Jingle & Jog race t-shirts

Inclusion in all printed race related materials, direct mail pieces, banners, & social media initiatives

Opportunity to provide race bag promotional items

Display table in our vendor area the day of the race to display, promote, give away or sell product

Company banner to be displayed in high visibility area the day of the race

Recognition by MC and/or CEO as Presenting Sponsor the day of the race

Company name/logo prominently displayed and hyperlinked on The Haven website