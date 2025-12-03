Jingle Bell Brunch - Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Value: 350
IP Casino: One Night Stay & $50 Gift Certificate to Bayview Cafe'.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Pelican Pointe Car Wash
(10) Best Washes
Pelican Pointe Shirt
Glass Cleaner
Leather Conditioner
ArmorAll Cleaning Sponge
ArmorAll Protectant Sponge
Microfiber Towel
Air Freshener
Starting bid
Value: $300
Pelican Pointe
(10) Best Washes
Pelican Pointe Hat
Glass Cleaner
Leather Conditioner
ArmorAll Cleaning Sponge
ArmorAll Protectant Sponge
Microfiber Towel
Air Freshener
Starting bid
Value: $400
KREWE Sunglasses: CELESTE in Gelato
Each frame is unique with a slight variation in pattern and color thanks to the handmade process
Starting bid
Appraised Value: $335
Sterling Silver and Rhodium Pesavento Timeless Hoop Earrings. (4.21 dwt.)
Starting bid
Value: $350
Ron's Jewelers Sterling Silver Necklace with .25ct Diamond
Flemming's Steakhouse: $50 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Value: $350
Ron's Jewelers Sterling Silver Necklace with .25ct Diamond
Flemming's Steakhouse: $50 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Value: $350
Ron's Jewelers Sterling Silver Necklace with .25ct Diamond
Flemming's Steakhouse: $50 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Value: $300
Kendra Scott Earrings: Elle Silver Drop Earrings in Dichroic Glass and Nothing Bundt Cakes For a Year
Starting bid
Value: $200
Enjoy a night of bold flavor and refined style. This package features a bottle of Knob Creek bourbon, a classic men’s leather bracelet from Symmetry Jewelers, and a $50 gift card to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Perfect for the gentleman who appreciates smooth sips, timeless accessories, and a perfectly cooked steak.
Starting bid
Value: $235
Symmetry Jewelers - Anatoli Collection Sterling Silver Double Wrapped Freshwater Pearl Necklace on a 16'-18" Rolo Chain.
Starting bid
Value: $180
(2) Tickets to Oak Alley Plantation
(2) Tickets to Destrehan Plantation
Book: Destrehan: The Man The House The Legacy
Starting bid
Value: $450
Nola Darlings Photography
Half Hour City Park Family Photo Session
Starting bid
Value: $600
TPC Louisiana
Four-some of Golf
*cart fees are not included
Starting bid
Value: $300
Stonebridge Golf Outing for Four
Starting bid
Value: $332
Audubon Nature Institute: (8) passes
Game On: (2) $25 Arcade Cards and (6) Laser Tag Games
Starting bid
Value: $199
Adventure Quest: $50 Gift Certificate
Game On Social Hub: (4) $25 Arcade Cards and (7) Laser Tag Games
Starting bid
Value: $260
Loft 18: $100 Gift Certificate
K1 Speed: (2) Races with insurance fees and (2) $5 Coupons.
Rock n Bowl: Admission for Two, Shoe Rental, One Hour Bowling, Two Drinks and $25 dinner at Ye Olde College Inn
Starting bid
Value: $214
WWII Museum: (4) Passes
JamNola: (2) Tickets. EXPERIENCE NEW ORLEANS’ CULTURAL FUNHOUSE. Experience pure joy through 30 exhibits showcasing the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of New Orleans through the eyes of over 100 local artists and collaborators.
Starting bid
Value: $160
Steamboat Natchez : Jazz Cruise for Two includes a two hour river cruise with live jazz, captain's narration and a self guided steam engine room tour.
JAMNOLA: (2) Tickets. EXPERIENCE NEW ORLEANS’ CULTURAL FUNHOUSE. Experience pure joy through 30 exhibits showcasing the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of New Orleans through the eyes of over 100 local artists and collaborators.
Starting bid
Value: $135
Olive Garden: $50
BARCAR: $40
Empty Nest Cafe': $20
Come Back Inn: $25
Starting bid
Value: $200
Ninja Obstacle Lifting Academy
Small Birthday Party Package for up to (9) people for 1 1/2 hours.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Create your own craft cocktails with a bottle of Tres Generaciones and a special infusing decanter. Add fruit, herbs or spices to curate a unique cocktail experience.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Stock your bar with elevated basics and top it off with a classic bar tool set.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a year of delicious delights! This indulgent package includes:
Perfect for foodies, wine lovers, or anyone who enjoys a little extra sweetness in life.
Starting bid
Value:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: $350
Enjoy the art of entertaining with this beautifully curated charcuterie experience. This package features a Handmade African Mahogany and Red Grandis Cutting Board, an assortment of Gourmet Charcuterie Items, a High Heel Decanter, and a Bottle of Wine perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying on a cozy night in.
Starting bid
Value: $130
The BLACK+DECKER® Collapsible Wagon holds up to 176 lbs, folds compactly, and has a telescoping handle. Features 360° wheels, a Velcro pocket, & 2 cup holders.
