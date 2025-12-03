Young Men's Christian Association Of Greater New Orleans

Young Men's Christian Association Of Greater New Orleans

Jingle Bell Brunch - Silent Auction 2025

Casino Night item
Casino Night
$50

Starting bid

Value: 350

IP Casino: One Night Stay & $50 Gift Certificate to Bayview Cafe'.



Suds & Shine #1 item
Suds & Shine #1
$50

Starting bid

Value: $300

Pelican Pointe Car Wash

(10) Best Washes

Pelican Pointe Shirt

Glass Cleaner

Leather Conditioner

ArmorAll Cleaning Sponge

ArmorAll Protectant Sponge

Microfiber Towel

Air Freshener


Suds & Shine #2 item
Suds & Shine #2
$50

Starting bid

Value: $300

Pelican Pointe

(10) Best Washes

Pelican Pointe Hat

Glass Cleaner

Leather Conditioner

ArmorAll Cleaning Sponge

ArmorAll Protectant Sponge

Microfiber Towel

Air Freshener

Get Shady item
Get Shady
$50

Starting bid

Value: $400

KREWE Sunglasses: CELESTE in Gelato

  • This handcrafted, acetate frame, features a glossy finish
  • Its adjustable temple wire allows for a customized fit
  • Riveted 5 barrel hinges enhance the frame's durability

Each frame is unique with a slight variation in pattern and color thanks to the handmade process

Lens

  • Custom, Amber Gradient Lenses
  • 100% UVA and UVB protection
  • Anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coatings
Aucoin Hart Timeless Hoop Earrings item
Aucoin Hart Timeless Hoop Earrings
$50

Starting bid

Appraised Value: $335

Sterling Silver and Rhodium Pesavento Timeless Hoop Earrings. (4.21 dwt.)

Diamonds & Dinner #1 item
Diamonds & Dinner #1
$50

Starting bid

Value: $350

Ron's Jewelers Sterling Silver Necklace with .25ct Diamond

Flemming's Steakhouse: $50 Gift Certificate

Diamonds & Dinner #2 item
Diamonds & Dinner #2
$50

Starting bid

Value: $350

Ron's Jewelers Sterling Silver Necklace with .25ct Diamond

Flemming's Steakhouse: $50 Gift Certificate

Diamonds & Dinner #3 item
Diamonds & Dinner #3
$50

Starting bid

Value: $350

Ron's Jewelers Sterling Silver Necklace with .25ct Diamond

Flemming's Steakhouse: $50 Gift Certificate

Sparkle & Sweets item
Sparkle & Sweets
$40

Starting bid

Value: $300

Kendra Scott Earrings: Elle Silver Drop Earrings in Dichroic Glass and Nothing Bundt Cakes For a Year

Distilled & Distinguished item
Distilled & Distinguished
$40

Starting bid

Value: $200

Enjoy a night of bold flavor and refined style. This package features a bottle of Knob Creek bourbon, a classic men’s leather bracelet from Symmetry Jewelers, and a $50 gift card to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Perfect for the gentleman who appreciates smooth sips, timeless accessories, and a perfectly cooked steak.

Freshwater Pearl Necklace item
Freshwater Pearl Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Value: $235

Symmetry Jewelers - Anatoli Collection Sterling Silver Double Wrapped Freshwater Pearl Necklace on a 16'-18" Rolo Chain.

Timeless Tours item
Timeless Tours
$30

Starting bid

Value: $180

(2) Tickets to Oak Alley Plantation

(2) Tickets to Destrehan Plantation

Book: Destrehan: The Man The House The Legacy


Family Photography Session item
Family Photography Session
$50

Starting bid

Value: $450

Nola Darlings Photography

Half Hour City Park Family Photo Session

Tee Time at TPC item
Tee Time at TPC
$75

Starting bid

Value: $600

TPC Louisiana

Four-some of Golf

*cart fees are not included

Tee Time at Stonebridge item
Tee Time at Stonebridge
$45

Starting bid

Value: $300

Stonebridge Golf Outing for Four

Roars, Scores & Laser Wars item
Roars, Scores & Laser Wars
$45

Starting bid

Value: $332

Audubon Nature Institute: (8) passes

Game On: (2) $25 Arcade Cards and (6) Laser Tag Games

Let The Games Begin item
Let The Games Begin
$40

Starting bid

Value: $199

Adventure Quest: $50 Gift Certificate

Game On Social Hub: (4) $25 Arcade Cards and (7) Laser Tag Games

Action Packed Adventure item
Action Packed Adventure
$45

Starting bid

Value: $260

Loft 18: $100 Gift Certificate

K1 Speed: (2) Races with insurance fees and (2) $5 Coupons.

Rock n Bowl: Admission for Two, Shoe Rental, One Hour Bowling, Two Drinks and $25 dinner at Ye Olde College Inn

Victory & Vibrance item
Victory & Vibrance
$40

Starting bid

Value: $214

WWII Museum: (4) Passes

JamNola: (2) Tickets. EXPERIENCE NEW ORLEANS’ CULTURAL FUNHOUSE. Experience pure joy through 30 exhibits showcasing the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of New Orleans through the eyes of over 100 local artists and collaborators.


Jazz & Jam item
Jazz & Jam
$35

Starting bid

Value: $160

Steamboat Natchez : Jazz Cruise for Two includes a two hour river cruise with live jazz, captain's narration and a self guided steam engine room tour.

JAMNOLA: (2) Tickets. EXPERIENCE NEW ORLEANS’ CULTURAL FUNHOUSE. Experience pure joy through 30 exhibits showcasing the iconic art, music, food and theatrics of New Orleans through the eyes of over 100 local artists and collaborators.

Out to Lunch item
Out to Lunch
$35

Starting bid

Value: $135

Olive Garden: $50

BARCAR: $40

Empty Nest Cafe': $20

Come Back Inn: $25

Ninja Obstacle Course Birthday Party item
Ninja Obstacle Course Birthday Party
$50

Starting bid

Value: $200

Ninja Obstacle Lifting Academy

Small Birthday Party Package for up to (9) people for 1 1/2 hours.

Crafted Cocktails: Tequila Edition item
Crafted Cocktails: Tequila Edition
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100

Create your own craft cocktails with a bottle of Tres Generaciones and a special infusing decanter. Add fruit, herbs or spices to curate a unique cocktail experience.

Stock The Bar item
Stock The Bar
$45

Starting bid

Value: $200

Stock your bar with elevated basics and top it off with a classic bar tool set.

Sip, Savor & Slice item
Sip, Savor & Slice
$50

Starting bid

Value: $400

Treat yourself (or someone special) to a year of delicious delights! This indulgent package includes:

  • A bottle of fine wine to toast any occasion
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes coupons for a full year – enjoy a sweet treat every month
  • Six months of Domino’s gift certificates for pizza nights anytime

Perfect for foodies, wine lovers, or anyone who enjoys a little extra sweetness in life.

Bluetooth Speaker Cooler #1 item
Bluetooth Speaker Cooler #1
$45

Starting bid

Value:

Bluetooth Cooler #2 item
Bluetooth Cooler #2
$50

Starting bid

Artisan Entertainer’s Board item
Artisan Entertainer’s Board
$40

Starting bid

Value: $350

Enjoy the art of entertaining with this beautifully curated charcuterie experience. This package features a Handmade African Mahogany and Red Grandis Cutting Board, an assortment of Gourmet Charcuterie Items, a High Heel Decanter, and a Bottle of Wine perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying on a cozy night in.


Black & Decker Wagon item
Black & Decker Wagon
$40

Starting bid

Value: $130

The BLACK+DECKER® Collapsible Wagon holds up to 176 lbs, folds compactly, and has a telescoping handle. Features 360° wheels, a Velcro pocket, & 2 cup holders.

