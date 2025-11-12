Jingle Jog 5K Sponsorship 2025

2054 Jamestown Rd

Williamsburg, VA 23185, USA

Ruby Sponsorship
$5,000

This sponsorship level will allow us to list you as a sponsor for all of our public facing events through May 2026--INCLUDING THE GOLF TOURNAMENT.

--Listing as Presenting Sponsor of the 5K & most prominent logo placement on shirts and marketing materials

--Social Media spotlighting

--Promotional materials in race packets (if you would like)

--15 complimentary race entries

--Race day table promotion (must provide your own people!)

Diamond Sponsorship
$2,500

--Listing as Presenting Sponsor of the 1-Mile Fun Run

--2nd most prominent logo placement on shirts & marketing materials

--Social media spotlighting

--Promo materials in race packets (if you would like)

--12 complimentary race entries

--Race Day table for promotion (must provide your own people!)


Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

--Most prominent logo placement on shirts & marketing materials after presenting sponsors

--Social Media spotlight

--Promo materials in race packets

--10 complimentary race entries

Gold Sponsorship
$750

--Logo on race shirts, website, and digital marketing materials

--Social media recognition

--Promo materials in race packets

--5 complimentary race entries

Silver Sponsorship
$500

--Logo on race shirts, website, and digital marketing materials

--Social Media Recognition

--Promo materials in race packets

--3 complimentary race entries

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

--Listing on race shirt, website, & digital marketing materials

--Promo materials in race packets

--1 complimentary race entry

