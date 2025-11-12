Jingle Jog 5K Sponsorship 2025

This sponsorship level will allow us to list you as a sponsor for all of our public facing events through May 2026--INCLUDING THE GOLF TOURNAMENT.

--Listing as Presenting Sponsor of the 5K & most prominent logo placement on shirts and marketing materials

--Social Media spotlighting

--Promotional materials in race packets (if you would like)

--15 complimentary race entries

--Race day table promotion (must provide your own people!)