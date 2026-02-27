jireh Christian school

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jireh Christian school

About this raffle

Jireh Christian School's Fundraiser

YOUR DONATION
$5

Supporting our students • Building memories • Strengthening our school community

Help us make this year’s Prom unforgettable! Every ticket, donation, and share helps our students enjoy a safe, elegant, joy‑filled celebration.


All proceeds support:

Prom venue and décor

Student activities

Scholarships for students needing assistance

A memorable, excellence‑filled Prom experience for every Jireh student!


Add a donation for jireh Christian school

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!