Jireh Christian School's Fundraiser

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About this raffle
Supporting our students • Building memories • Strengthening our school community
Help us make this year’s Prom unforgettable! Every ticket, donation, and share helps our students enjoy a safe, elegant, joy‑filled celebration.
All proceeds support:
• Prom venue and décor
• Student activities
• Scholarships for students needing assistance
• A memorable, excellence‑filled Prom experience for every Jireh student!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!