Hosted by

JJ Seattle Fundraising

About this event

Sales closed

Santa Brunch: Silent Auction Baskets

Pick-up location

Hyatt prior to leaving Santa Brunch

GG1 Family Game Night Basket
$100

Starting bid

A fun-filled collection designed to bring families together! Enjoy classic board games, card games, snacks, and surprises that guarantee laughter, friendly competition, and memorable nights at home.

GG 2 Relax Basket- Spa & Self-Care Sanctuary Basket
$200

Starting bid

Create your own tranquil retreat with luxurious spa essentials. This calming basket features bath soaks, candles, skincare treats, and cozy comforts—everything needed to unwind, recharge, and indulge in well-deserved self-care

GG2 Unwind Basket-Wine & Cozy Evenings
$200

Starting bid

Settle into the perfect night in with premium wines, artisan snacks, and warm, cozy accessories. Ideal for slow evenings, quiet conversations, and savoring life’s simple pleasures.

GG3 J&J Readers: J&J Swag + Books by Black Authors
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate culture, storytelling, and community with this literary-themed basket. Includes J&J swag and a curated selection of books by Black authors—powerful reads that inspire, entertain, and spark meaningful conversations.

GG4 Black-Owned Business Basket
$150

Starting bid

A vibrant showcase of products from Black-owned businesses. Enjoy handcrafted goods, specialty foods, self-care items, and unique finds that uplift and celebrate entrepreneurial excellence.

GG4 Coffee & Tea Basket
$100

Starting bid

Perfect for beverage lovers! This cozy basket offers gourmet coffees, artisanal teas, sweet pairings, and stylish accessories to elevate every sip, from morning brews to evening wind-downs.

Teens: Christmas Basket
$200

Starting bid

A festive collection bursting with seasonal joy! Includes holiday goodies, décor, treats, and themed surprises celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa, and winter traditions—perfect for teens who love the spirit of the season.

Teens: 12 Days of Beauty Basket
$200

Starting bid

A beauty lover’s dream! Unwrap 12 days of skincare, makeup, and self-care treats designed to delight and inspire. Perfect for teens ready to explore high-quality beauty essentials in a fun countdown format.

Teens: Kwanzaa Basket
$100

Starting bid

Authentic African basket, Kwanzaa table runners, Kiara candle holder, unity cup, wrapping paper, card, ornament, and book

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!