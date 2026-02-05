JJVA March Madness Bingo Night

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About this event
General Admission
2 Bingo Cards per Game (10 Bingo Games)
1 Jackpot Game
1 Dobber
4 General Admission
4 - 2 Bingo Cards per Game (10 Bingo Games)
4 - 1 Jackpot Game
4 - 1 Dobbers
General Admission to enjoy the fun family activities
Single Bingo Card per game or Jackpot Game
1 Raffle ticket for Drawings, Food items, and other prizes and giveaways
10 Raffle tickets for Drawings, Silent Auction items, and other prizes and giveaways
25 Raffle tickets for Drawings, Silent Auction items, and other prizes and giveaways
Mystery Cup - Raffle Tickets
1 Ticket = 1 Drink
$
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