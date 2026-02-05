Jacksonville Juniors Volleyball Association Inc

Hosted by

Jacksonville Juniors Volleyball Association Inc

About this event

JJVA March Madness Bingo Night

8457 Western Way

Jacksonville, FL 32256, USA

Bingo Pack
$25

General Admission

2 Bingo Cards per Game (10 Bingo Games)

1 Jackpot Game

1 Dobber

Family Bingo Pack
$100

4 General Admission

4 - 2 Bingo Cards per Game (10 Bingo Games)

4 - 1 Jackpot Game

4 - 1 Dobbers

General Admission
$5

General Admission to enjoy the fun family activities

Single Bingo Card - Jackpot Game
$5

Single Bingo Card per game or Jackpot Game

Single Raffle Tickets
$5

1 Raffle ticket for Drawings, Food items, and other prizes and giveaways

10 Raffle Ticket Pack
$25

10 Raffle tickets for Drawings, Silent Auction items, and other prizes and giveaways

25 Raffle Ticket Pack
$50

25 Raffle tickets for Drawings, Silent Auction items, and other prizes and giveaways

Raffle CUP
$10

Mystery Cup - Raffle Tickets

Drink Tickets
$3

1 Ticket = 1 Drink

Add a donation for Jacksonville Juniors Volleyball Association Inc

$

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