JLA's Silent Auction: Sparkle

Enjoy a delightful brunch for two with Amanda, the next President of the Junior League of Annapolis! Bring a friend, fellow League member, or partner and savor a delicious meal together at Cafe Normandie, a charming French restaurant in the heart of downtown Annapolis.





Details:

- Brunch for two with Amanda

- Date to be mutually agreed upon

- Must be redeemed before the end of the 2026–2027 League year





Estimated value: Invaluable

(but if you had to put a price, $75)