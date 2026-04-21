Hosted by

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc.

About this event

JLA's Silent Auction: Sparkle

Pick-up location

128 Lubrano Dr l 101, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Cocktail Smoker Kit + Bourbon item
Cocktail Smoker Kit + Bourbon
$30

Starting bid

Elevate your home bar with this curated Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit, perfect for whiskey lovers and aspiring mixologists alike. This set includes a premium cocktail smoker kit for adding rich, smoky flavor and a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon. A warm, flavorful experience in every sip—ideal for entertaining or a cozy night in. Valued at $75

Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set item
Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set
$30

Starting bid

Add timeless elegance to any look with this beautiful Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set. Featuring a sophisticated two-tone design, the watch showcases a white dial with gold-tone hands and crystal-accented markers, framed by lugs set with 14 clear premium crystals and a slightly domed mineral crystal lens. The stylish gold- and silver-tone “X” shaped bangle band includes adjustable links for a comfortable fit. This set also includes two coordinating bangle bracelets, making it a perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions. Valued at $85

Brunch for two with Amanda our President Elect! item
Brunch for two with Amanda our President Elect!
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a delightful brunch for two with Amanda, the next President of the Junior League of Annapolis! Bring a friend, fellow League member, or partner and savor a delicious meal together at Cafe Normandie, a charming French restaurant in the heart of downtown Annapolis.


Details:
- Brunch for two with Amanda
- Date to be mutually agreed upon
- Must be redeemed before the end of the 2026–2027 League year


Estimated value: Invaluable

(but if you had to put a price, $75)

ProMed Health 20 units of Botox item
ProMed Health 20 units of Botox
$75

Starting bid

Ready to say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to a more youthful appearance? Win this item today! ProMed Health 20 units of Botox or 60 units of Dysport, available only at the Annapolis location. Valued at $169.

Kate Spade Gift Basket item
Kate Spade Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Sparkle & Celebrate

Add a little shimmer to your next celebration with this elegant package featuring a chic Kate Spade 8x10 frame, a bottle of prosecco, and two champagne glasses. Whether you’re toasting a special moment or capturing a favorite memory, this set is the perfect blend of style and sparkle. Valued at $50.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!