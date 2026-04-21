JLA's Silent Auction: Sparkle

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Starting bid
Elevate your home bar with this curated Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit, perfect for whiskey lovers and aspiring mixologists alike. This set includes a premium cocktail smoker kit for adding rich, smoky flavor and a bottle of Bulleit Bourbon. A warm, flavorful experience in every sip—ideal for entertaining or a cozy night in. Valued at $75
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to any look with this beautiful Anne Klein Watch and Bracelet Set. Featuring a sophisticated two-tone design, the watch showcases a white dial with gold-tone hands and crystal-accented markers, framed by lugs set with 14 clear premium crystals and a slightly domed mineral crystal lens. The stylish gold- and silver-tone “X” shaped bangle band includes adjustable links for a comfortable fit. This set also includes two coordinating bangle bracelets, making it a perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions. Valued at $85
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful brunch for two with Amanda, the next President of the Junior League of Annapolis! Bring a friend, fellow League member, or partner and savor a delicious meal together at Cafe Normandie, a charming French restaurant in the heart of downtown Annapolis.
Details:
- Brunch for two with Amanda
- Date to be mutually agreed upon
- Must be redeemed before the end of the 2026–2027 League year
Estimated value: Invaluable
(but if you had to put a price, $75)
Starting bid
Ready to say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to a more youthful appearance? Win this item today! ProMed Health 20 units of Botox or 60 units of Dysport, available only at the Annapolis location. Valued at $169.
Starting bid
Sparkle & Celebrate
Add a little shimmer to your next celebration with this elegant package featuring a chic Kate Spade 8x10 frame, a bottle of prosecco, and two champagne glasses. Whether you’re toasting a special moment or capturing a favorite memory, this set is the perfect blend of style and sparkle. Valued at $50.
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