JLB Bunco - May 23rd

1928 19th St

Bakersfield, CA 93301, USA

General admission
$45
Sponsorship: Take Me to Paradice
$250
Take Me to Paradice - $250 table sponsor -4 tickets -Logo displayed at your starting table -Priority seating for you and your guests -1 additional drink ticket for each guest(general admission includes 2)
Sponsorship: Bell Ringer (Food Sponsor)
$500
Bell Ringer - $500 food sponsor -4 tickets -Logo displayed at your table and at the food table -Priority seating for you and your guests -2 additional drink tickets for each guest(general admission includes 2)
Sponsorship: 21, Baby! (Drink Sponsor)
$500
21, Baby!- $500 drink sponsor -4 tickets -Logo displayed at your table and at the drink table -Priority seating for you and your guests -2 additional drink tickets for each guest(general admission includes 2)
Sponsorship: Traveling(Event Sponsor)
$1,000
Traveling - $1000 event sponsor -8 tickets -Logo displayed at your table and at the drink table -Priority seating for you and your guests -3 additional drink tickets for each guest(general admission includes 2)
Add a donation for Junior League of Bakersfield

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!