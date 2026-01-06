Junior League of Bakersfield

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Junior League of Bakersfield

About the memberships

JLB Membership Dues 2026-2027

Add a donation for Junior League of Bakersfield

$

JLB Active Dues 2026-2027 + $10 late fee
$160

Valid until May 30 at PDT

Please note that you do NOT have to pay any percentage to Zeffy - when you get to "Help keep Zeffy free for Junior League of Bakersfield 💜 (optional)" section, you can change to % amount to customer and choose $0. This section sends nothing to JLB but it's how Zeffy can make some money.

JLB Sustainer Membership + $10 late fee
$126

Valid until May 30 at PDT

Please note that you do NOT have to pay any percentage to Zeffy - when you get to "Help keep Zeffy free for Junior League of Bakersfield 💜 (optional)" section, you can change to % amount to customer and choose $0. This section sends nothing to JLB but it's how Zeffy can make some money.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!