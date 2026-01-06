JLB Membership Dues 2026-2027

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About the memberships
$
Valid until May 30 at PDT
Please note that you do NOT have to pay any percentage to Zeffy - when you get to "Help keep Zeffy free for Junior League of Bakersfield 💜 (optional)" section, you can change to % amount to customer and choose $0. This section sends nothing to JLB but it's how Zeffy can make some money.
Valid until May 30 at PDT
Please note that you do NOT have to pay any percentage to Zeffy - when you get to "Help keep Zeffy free for Junior League of Bakersfield 💜 (optional)" section, you can change to % amount to customer and choose $0. This section sends nothing to JLB but it's how Zeffy can make some money.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!