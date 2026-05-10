JLBCS In-Kind & Underwriting Partnership — 2026–2027 League Year

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Select this option to record a donation of goods or services. In-kind contributions are valued at 50% of fair market value toward sponsorship tier recognition. We will provide a tax acknowledgment letter. No payment is required at checkout.
Important: This form does not finalize your contribution. Please contact JLBCS at [email protected] directly to confirm item details, fair market value, and delivery arrangements. Your donation is not confirmed until acknowledged by a league representative.
Select this option to underwrite a specific element of Bird Bams in the Brazos or our community programs. Your business receives named association with a station, experience, or gift. Contributions may be cash or in-kind. Opportunities are exclusive and limited. We will provide a tax acknowledgment letter. No payment is required at checkout.
Important: This form does not finalize your commitment. Opportunities are first-come, first-served and are confirmed only after direct coordination with a JLBCS representative at [email protected]. Please contact us to discuss available opportunities, recognition details, and contribution arrangements.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!