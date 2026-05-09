JLBCS Media In-Kind Partnership 2026–2027 League Year

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This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $10,000 — no payment is collected here.
As a Program Sponsor, your organization receives:
Your sponsorship puts the JLBCS name in front of the BCS community during our
most important moments.
This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $20,000 — no payment is collected here.
As a Publishing Sponsor, your organization receives:
Your sponsorship builds sustained visibility for JLBCS across the BCS community.
This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $40,000 — no payment is collected here.
As a Performing Sponsor, your organization receives:
Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a recognizable name across multiple platforms and
audiences in BCS.
This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $70,000 — no payment is collected here.
As a Broadcast Sponsor, your organization receives:
Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a year-round presence in the BCS community.
This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $100,000 — no payment is collected here.
As a Presenting Sponsor, your organization receives:
Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a household name in BCS.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!