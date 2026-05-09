JLBCS Media In-Kind Partnership 2026–2027 League Year

This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $10,000 — no payment is collected here.

As a Program Sponsor, your organization receives:

Name listed among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website

Name recognition on promotional advertising

Four (4) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz

One (1) social media thank-you feature (grouped with other Program Sponsors)

Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*

Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your sponsorship puts the JLBCS name in front of the BCS community during our

most important moments.