Junior League Of Bryan College Station Incorporated

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Junior League Of Bryan College Station Incorporated

About this event

JLBCS Media In-Kind Partnership 2026–2027 League Year

Program Sponsor | Media In-Kind
Free

This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $10,000 — no payment is collected here.

As a Program Sponsor, your organization receives:

  • Name listed among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Name recognition on promotional advertising
  • Four (4) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) social media thank-you feature (grouped with other Program Sponsors)
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your sponsorship puts the JLBCS name in front of the BCS community during our

most important moments.

Publishing Sponsor | Media In-Kind
Free

This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $20,000 — no payment is collected here.

As a Publishing Sponsor, your organization receives:

  • Small logo among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Six (6) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) dedicated social media feature spotlighting your organization
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Two (2) complimentary tickets to our Bird Bams in the Brazos and first access to purchase additional tickets†
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your sponsorship builds sustained visibility for JLBCS across the BCS community.

Performing Sponsor | Media In-Kind
Free

This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $40,000 — no payment is collected here.

As a Performing Sponsor, your organization receives:

  • Medium logo among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Eight (8) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Two (2) dedicated social media features spotlighting your organization + one (1) featured placement in JLBCS member e-update
  • Opportunity to host a JLBCS General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • One (1) reserved table (4 seats) to Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • One (1) complimentary drink ticket per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 4)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz

Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a recognizable name across multiple platforms and

audiences in BCS.

Broadcast Sponsor | Media In-Kind
Free

This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $70,000 — no payment is collected here.

As a Broadcast Sponsor, your organization receives:

  • Large logo among Media Sponsors on JLBCS website
  • Featured logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Ten (10) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Three (3) dedicated social media features spotlighting your organization + one (1) featured e-blast spotlight in the JLBCS member e-update
  • Opportunity to host and address JLBCS members at one (1) General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • One (1) reserved table (4 seats) at Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Dedicated Table Hosts — Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Two (2) complimentary drink tickets per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 6)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) complimentary membership to JLBCS for the league year (a $165 value)

Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a year-round presence in the BCS community.

Presenting Sponsor | Media In-Kind
Free

This form confirms your media in-kind partnership commitment with JLBCS at an estimated value of $100,000 — no payment is collected here.

As a Presenting Sponsor, your organization receives:

  • Largest logo with standalone placement at the top of all Media Sponsor recognition and on JLBCS website
  • Prominent logo recognition on promotional advertising
  • Twelve (12) entries to 2027 Bargain Blitz
  • Four (4) dedicated social media features + two (2) featured placements in the JLBCS member e-update + one (1) video thank-you from JLBCS shared across JLBCS social channels
  • Opportunity to host and address JLBCS members at one (1) General Membership Meeting at your location*
  • Two (2) reserved VIP table (4 seats) at Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Dedicated Table Hosts — Bird Bams in the Brazos†
  • Two (2) complimentary drink tickets per guest at Bird Bams in the Brazos
  • Exclusive gift basket featuring local BCS favorites
  • Volunteer Opportunity (up to 8)—help pack school supplies for BCS students at Stuff the Bus | help set the scene for our public sale day at Bargain Blitz
  • One (1) complimentary membership to JLBCS for the league year (a $165 value)

Your sponsorship makes JLBCS a household name in BCS.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!