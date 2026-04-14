JLC - Independence Cup 2026

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This format will play 30 over games on Astro turf pitches. This will be played at Greensboro, Winston - Salem, High point NC Grounds.
This format will play 40 over games on Astro turf pitches.
This will be played at Concord and Charlotte, NC Grounds.
Early bird pricing. This format plays 40 overs with mix of Astro and Hybrid Pitches
This will be played at Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina, Durham and Lillington NC Grounds.
$
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