Junior League cricket USA

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Junior League cricket USA

About this event

JLC - Independence Cup 2026

Raleigh

NC, USA

U11 item
U11
$1,350

This format will play 30 over games on Astro turf pitches. This will be played at Greensboro, Winston - Salem, High point NC Grounds.

U13 Team Registration Fee item
U13 Team Registration Fee
$1,400

This format will play 40 over games on Astro turf pitches.

This will be played at Concord and Charlotte, NC Grounds.

U15 item
U15
$2,850

Early bird pricing. This format plays 40 overs with mix of Astro and Hybrid Pitches

This will be played at Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina, Durham and Lillington NC Grounds.

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