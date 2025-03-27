Junior League Of Fort Smith Inc

JLFS Membership Dues 25'-26'

Active Membership Dues 25-26
$118

Valid until February 21, 2027

Active Membership dues. Due by June 30th, 2025. Members not remitting payment of dues in full or with a payment plan by June 30th will be assessed a $20 late fee. Please contact the JLFS office for payment plan options.
Sustainer Membership Dues 25-26
$88

Valid until February 21, 2027

Sustainer Membership Dues. Due by June 30th, 2025.
Sustainer Activity fee
$10

No expiration

The sustainer activity fee is used to support the sustainer activities.
Annual Fund
$10

No expiration

The annual fund is used to support leagues current and future operations.
Endowment Fund
$10

No expiration

The endowment fund principial remains intact for a lifetime. Interest earned is used to support future operations and projects.
