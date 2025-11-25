Junior League Of Hampton Roads Inc

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Junior League Of Hampton Roads Inc

About this shop

JLHR Easter Eggs 2026

Peanut Butter Eggs (Small, 4 x 1.5 oz)
$12
Coconut Eggs (Small, 4 x 1.5 oz)
$12
Orange Cream Eggs (Small, 4 x 1.5 oz)
$12
Buttercream Eggs (Small, 4 x 1.5 oz)
$12
Assorted Flavor Eggs, One of Each (Small, 4 x 1.5 oz)
$12
Pre-Stuffed Hiding Eggs (Pack of 50)
$50

Plastic Easter Eggs typically "hidden" by the Easter Bunny, containing candy and non-candy treats and prizes. Peanut-containing candies will not be included (we cannot guarantee whether cross contamination may occur). Colors and inclusions will be random.

Porch Delivery
$10

**MUST BUY AT LEAST ONE HANDMADE EGG or PACK OF PRESTUFF HIDING EGGS**
Delivery available for those in Hampton, Newport News, Yorktown, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and Gloucester Point only.

Pre-Stuffed Hiding Eggs Delivery and "Hiding" Service
$15

**MUST BUY AT LEAST ONE PACK OF 50 PRE-STUFFED EGGS ABOVE. THIS ITEM IS FOR THE DELIVERY ONLY**
We will contact you with the approximate time of your Easter Bunny service. All eggs will be delivered and hidden on the Saturday evening before Easter. Delivery & hiding service is available for those in Hampton, Newport News, Yorktown, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and Gloucester Point only.

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