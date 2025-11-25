JLHR Easter Eggs 2026

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Plastic Easter Eggs typically "hidden" by the Easter Bunny, containing candy and non-candy treats and prizes. Peanut-containing candies will not be included (we cannot guarantee whether cross contamination may occur). Colors and inclusions will be random.
**MUST BUY AT LEAST ONE HANDMADE EGG or PACK OF PRESTUFF HIDING EGGS**
Delivery available for those in Hampton, Newport News, Yorktown, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and Gloucester Point only.
**MUST BUY AT LEAST ONE PACK OF 50 PRE-STUFFED EGGS ABOVE. THIS ITEM IS FOR THE DELIVERY ONLY**
We will contact you with the approximate time of your Easter Bunny service. All eggs will be delivered and hidden on the Saturday evening before Easter. Delivery & hiding service is available for those in Hampton, Newport News, Yorktown, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and Gloucester Point only.
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