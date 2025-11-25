JLHR Easter Eggs 2026

**MUST BUY AT LEAST ONE PACK OF 50 PRE-STUFFED EGGS ABOVE. THIS ITEM IS FOR THE DELIVERY ONLY**

We will contact you with the approximate time of your Easter Bunny service. All eggs will be delivered and hidden on the Saturday evening before Easter. Delivery & hiding service is available for those in Hampton, Newport News, Yorktown, Poquoson, Williamsburg, and Gloucester Point only.